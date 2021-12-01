Denis_Vermenko

Dividend investing is one of my favorite pastimes. Much like putting together a sports team, income investors are best served by putting together a reliable group of stocks, no matter how big, that can churn out income in both good times and bad.

While there are many segments that have solid dividend payers, Energy and Tobacco are two tried and true sectors that have served many investors well over long periods of time. This brings me to the following 2 picks that appear to be attractive at present for investors that want reliable and growing income, so let's get started.

Pick #1: Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) (issues Schedule K-1) is an MLP that holds valuable energy midstream and processing infrastructure across the U.S. It holds a dominant position in the NGL market and is one of the few companies to be able to capture value across the full hydrocarbon value chain. This position was further boosted by its recent acquisition of Navitas Midstream, giving EPD a strong presence in the Permian Basin.

Unlike many stocks that participated in the market rally over the past week and a half, EPD's stock is still stuck in the $24.50 to $25.00 range. That's good news for income investors, because a stagnating share price on a durable and moat-worthy dividend payer is great for bargain seekers and dividend reinvestment that can potentially lead to market-beating returns over the long run.

True to its form, EPD recently reported very strong Q3 results with distributable cash flow growing by 16% over the prior year period, driven by record demand for natural gas in end markets both in the U.S. and around the world, especially in Europe and Asia. Notably, Europe is currently undergoing a severe energy crunch, and recently declared both natural gas and nuclear energy as clean energy, in efforts to shore up its supplies.

Meanwhile, EPD has a very strong BBB+ rated balance sheet and recently raised its distribution by 5.6%. It currently yields an appealing 7.6% and comes with a very strong distribution coverage ratio of 1.8x. EPD is attractive at the current price of $24.90 in a market that's moving up, with an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.0, sitting towards the low end of its 10-year grading range.

EPD EV/EBITDA (Seeking Alpha)

Pick #2: British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco (BTI) is the only truly global tobacco giant at present, with a diverse portfolio of traditional tobacco, a vaping line, oral nicotine, heat not burn products. Its portfolio of cigarette brands include the popular Camel, Pall Mall, and Luck Strike names.

While cigarettes may be in long-term decline, BTI, like its tobacco counterparts Altria (MO) and Philip Morris International (PM), continue to enjoy pricing power as cigarettes are well-known for having strong price elasticity with consumers. Moreover, BTI is seeing very strong trends in its reduced risk products, with vapor volume growing by 18% and heated tobacco units growing by 30% in the first half of the year (BTI reports results semi-annually).

Moreover, BTI commands strong profitability. As shown below, it carries an A+ rating for profitability with strong margins that are well in excess of the median for the consumer staples sector. BTI also carries a strong BBB+ rated balance sheet and pays a healthy 7.1% TTM dividend yield that's very well-covered by a 49% payout ratio.

BTI Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

Analysts have a consensus Buy rating on BTI and have an average price target of $51.80, implying very strong double digit annual return potential. As shown below, at the current price of $38.50 and a blended PE of 8.9, BTI is trading well below its normal PE of 13.3. This appears to be way to cheap, especially considering that analysts expect 9% EPS growth next year. BTI appears to be a Strong Buy at present for dividend investors.

BTI Valuation (FAST Graphs)

Investor Takeaway

Enterprise Products Partners and British American Tobacco are a couple of the attractive high yield opportunities that exist in today's market. While there are plenty of high income stocks, it's important to remember to focus on quality companies with strong business models, solid fundamentals, and durable competitive advantages. With that in mind, EPD and BTI appear to be two very appealing high yield stocks at present.