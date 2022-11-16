Most people love a bargain. Thanksgiving's Black Friday deals are legendary for inspiring a bargain hunting mania among Americans.
Source: Getty
I don't know about you, but this Thanksgiving, I plan to stay sane, and safe. I'm going to be enjoying the holiday with my family, not risking life and limb trying to score cheap TVs... ;)
But the one thing I will be doing is taking advantage of this bear market, which is creating the kind of Black Friday blue-chip deals I can get excited about.
When the market sells off aggressively, like it has so far this year, the opportunities it creates are legendary.
This is the 14th worst bear market since 1971, and that means potentially 3% higher annual returns in the coming decade.
That's a nearly 4X historical return from blue-chip stocks!
The bond market is now 100% certain (with very high conviction) that a recession is coming in 2023.
Eighteen economic indicators point to a potential recession beginning in four to six months.
But guess what? Even if you can time a recession perfectly, it still doesn't mean you should try timing the market.
Outside of the Great Depression, perfect economic timing would have still lost to buy and hold investing. Why?
Because 99.84% of the market's long-term gains come from just a handful of the single biggest daily rallies.
Rallies like this one.
Remember the Nov. 10 rally after CPI came in not as terrible as expected? 7.7% inflation is still terrible. But the market doesn't stop falling because bad news stops, just when it stops being as bad as feared.
If you missed that 5.5% rally in the S&P (7.4% in the Nasdaq, and 12% for Amazon) your returns will suffer in the future.
But guess what? It's not too late to let the world's best blue-chips help you achieve your retirement dreams.
Because the Black Friday blue-chip bargains I'm presenting today aren't just great, they are dividend aristocrat deals, the world's most dependable income investments.
Let me show you how to screen the Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal, which runs of the DK 500 Master List, to easily find the best dividend aristocrat Black Friday deals.
The Dividend Kings 500 Master List includes some of the world's best companies, including:
|Step
|Screening Criteria
|Companies Remaining
|% Of Master List
|1
|Reasonable Buy, Good Buy, Strong Buy, Very Strong Buy, Ultra Value Buy (Never Overpay For Stocks)
|353
|70.60%
|2
|10+ Quality (Blue-Chip Or Better)
|309
|61.80%
|3
|"Dividend Champions" List (all companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks)
|66
|13.20%
|4
|11+% long-term total return potential (equal to the dividend aristocrat consensus)
|20
|4.00%
|5
|2+% Yield
|11
|2.2%
|Total Time
|1 minute
So here they are the 11 best Dividend Aristocrat Black Friday deals you can safely buy today.
I've linked to articles exploring each company's investment thesis, growth outlook, and risk profile.
Here they are in order of most to least undervalued.
Now compare that to the S&P 500.
Analysts expect the S&P to potentially deliver 27% total returns or 12% annually over the next two years.
My goal isn't to try to help you earn 25% in a year, or 61% over two years. These Black Friday aristocrat bargains are truly "buy and hold forever" investments, and here's why.
These aren't just blue chips or aristocrats, they are 12.4/13 Super SWAN aristocrats. What does that mean? Let's compare their fundamentals to the dividend aristocrats.
|Metric
|Dividend Aristocrats
|11 Black Friday Dividend Aristocrat Deals
|
Compared To Aristocrats
|Quality
|87%
|86%
|99%
|Safety
|90%
|89%
|99%
|Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|0.5%
|0.5%
|100%
|Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk
|1.50%
|1.55%
|103%
|Dependability
|84%
|84%
|100%
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|44.8
|42.0
|94%
|Long-Term Risk Management Industry Percentile
|67% Above-Average, Low Risk
|59%, Average, Medium-Risk
|88%%
|Average Credit Rating
|A- Stable
|BBB+ Stable
|NA
|Average Bankruptcy Risk
|3.04%
|5.52%
|182%
|Average Return On Capital
|105%
|105%
|100%
|Average ROC Industry Percentile
|83%
|82%
|99%
|13-Year Median ROC
|89%
|99%
|111%
|Forward PE
|20.4
|14.4
|71%
|Discount To Fair Value
|0%
|28%
|NA
|DK Rating
|Reasonable Buy
|Very Strong Buy
|NA
|Yield
|2.5%
|4.0%
|160%
|LT Growth Consensus
|8.5%
|10.7%
|126%
|Total Return Potential
|11.0%
|14.7%
|134%
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|7.5%
|9.8%
|131%
|Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|5.2%
|7.6%
|145%
|Conservative Years To Double
|13.7
|9.5
|69%
|Average
|108%
(Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal)
Their average risk of a dividend cut in a historical recession since WWII is approximately 0.5%.
Their average cut risk in a Pandemic/Great Recession level downturn is approximately 1.55%.
Ben Graham considered 20-year streaks without a dividend cut an important sign of quality. A 20+ year dividend growth streak is the Graham standard of excellence.
These Black Friday aristocrats deals have an average dividend growth streak of 42 years, more than 2X the Graham standard of excellence.
Joel Greenblatt considers return on capital or ROC his gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness.
ROC = annual pre-tax profit/the cost of running the business and the S&P 500's is 14.6%.
The aristocrats delivered 105% over the past year and these Black Friday aristocrats also 105%.
That's in the 82nd percentile for their respective industries, a wide moat according to Joel Greenblatt.
Their 13-year median ROC is 99%, indicating wide and stable or even improving moats.
S&P estimates their average 30-year bankruptcy risk (fundamental risk of going to zero) at 5.5%, a BBB+ stable credit rating.
And S&P also estimates their long-term risk management is in the 59th global percentile.
DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.
The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of how a company's risk management compares to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.
S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:
Black Friday Aristocrat's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 266nd Best In The Master List (47 Percentile In The Master List)
|Classification
|S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile
|
Risk-Management Interpretation
|
Risk-Management Rating
|BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL
|100
|Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world)
|Very Low Risk
|Strong ESG Stocks
|86
|
Very Good
|
Very Low Risk
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|77
|
Good, Bordering On Very Good
|
Low Risk
|Ultra SWANs
|74
|Good
|Low Risk
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average (Bordering On Good)
|Low Risk
|Low Volatility Stocks
|65
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Master List average
|61
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Dividend Kings
|60
|Above-Average
|Low Risk
|Black Friday Aristocrat Deals
|59
|Average, Bordering On Above-Average
|Medium Risk
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|59
|Average, Bordering On Above-Average
|Medium Risk
|Dividend Champions
|55
|Average
|Medium Risk
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|41
|Average
|Medium Risk
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
Their risk-management consensus is in the bottom 43% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue chips as
OK, so now that you know why these are some of the most dependable and safest aristocrat bargains on Wall Street, here's why you might want to buy some of them today.
For context:
These Black Friday aristocrat deals, which according to Joel Greenblatt are 6X higher quality than the S&P and match the aristocrats, are trading at 14.4X forward earnings, a 28% historical discount to their usual 20X PE.
Analysts expect them to deliver 17% total returns within the next year but they are so undervalued their 12-month fundamentally justified total return potential is 45%.
But my goal isn't to help you earn 17% in a year, or even 45% in 12 months, or 61% in two years.
I'm trying to help you potentially achieve life-changing 61X returns over 30 years, the retirement time frame.
These Black Friday aristocrat deals offer one of the safest 4.0% yields on earth, backed up by a BBB+ stable credit rating, and 42 year dividend growth streak.
And they're also growing 10.7% CAGR, much faster than the S&P 500's and aristocrats 8.5%.
That means 14.7% CAGR long-term return potential, from deep value aristocrat bargains paying a yield that's 2.5X higher than the broader market (and almost 2X higher than the aristocrats).
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|11 Black Friday Aristocrat Deals
|4.00%
|10.70%
|14.7%
|10.3%
|8.0%
|9.0
|2.15
|Nasdaq
|0.8%
|11.8%
|12.6%
|8.8%
|6.5%
|11.0
|1.88
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|3.6%
|8.5%
|12.1%
|8.4%
|6.1%
|11.8
|1.81
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.6%
|8.5%
|11.1%
|7.8%
|5.4%
|13.2
|1.70
|S&P 500
|1.8%
|8.5%
|10.3%
|7.2%
|4.9%
|14.8
|1.61
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar, Ycharts)
That's potentially 2% better long-term returns than the Nasdaq, and more than 4% better than the S&P 500.
It's returns on par with the greatest investors in history, what private equity charges a fortune in fees to try to achieve.
|Time Frame (Years)
|8.0% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P 500 Consensus
|8.8% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus
|12.4% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted 11 Black Friday Aristocrat Deal Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted 11 Black Friday Aristocrat Deal Consensus And S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,468.65
|$1,526.66
|$1,791.64
|$323.00
|10
|$2,156.93
|$2,330.70
|$3,209.99
|$1,053.06
|15
|$3,167.77
|$3,558.19
|$5,751.16
|$2,583.40
|20
|$4,652.33
|$5,432.16
|$10,304.04
|$5,651.71
|25
|$6,832.64
|$8,293.08
|$18,461.18
|$11,628.54
|30
|$10,034.74
|$12,660.73
|$33,075.88
|$23,041.14
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Analysts think these aristocrat bargains could deliver 61X returns over the next 30 years, or 33X inflation-adjusted returns. Those potentially life-changing rich retirement returns are more than 3X those of the S&P 500 and nearly triple that of the dividend aristocrats.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted 11 Black Friday Aristocrat Deal Consensus/Aristocrat Consensus
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted 11 Black Friday Aristocrat Deal Consensus vs. S&P consensus
|5
|1.17
|1.22
|10
|1.38
|1.49
|15
|1.62
|1.82
|20
|1.90
|2.21
|25
|2.23
|2.70
|30
|2.61
|3.30
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
OK this all sounds very promising but what evidence is there that these 11 aristocrat bargains can deliver anything close to 15% long-term returns?
The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes. - Mark Twain
"Past performance is no guarantee of future results."
However, studies show that blue chips with relatively stable fundamentals offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion over time.
Twenty-six years is a time frame in which 93% of total returns are due to fundamentals, not luck.
Running circles around the S&P 500 for over a quarter century, and with smaller declines during most bear markets.
14.7% CAGR long-term growth consensus vs...14.9% average 15-year rolling returns for 26 years and 14.7% CAGR average rolling 12-month returns.
14X inflation-adjusted returns over 26 years, 3X more than the S&P 500.
And let's not forget the best part of high-yield aristocrats... incredibly dependable long-term income growth!
Take a look at what the power of high-yield aristocrat investing can do over time!
|Metric
|S&P 500
|11 Black Friday Aristocrat Deals
|Total Dividends
|$1,599
|$9,027
|Total Inflation-Adjusted Dividends
|$855.08
|$4,827.27
|Annualized Income Growth Rate
|8.1%
|15.2%
|Total Income/Initial Investment %
|1.60
|9.03
|Inflation-Adjusted Income/Initial Investment %
|0.86
|4.83
|More Inflation-Adjusted Income Than S&P
|NA
|5.65
|Starting Yield
|2.0%
|3.6%
|Today's Annual Dividend Return On Your Starting Investment (Yield On Cost)
|13.9%
|123.6%
|2022 Inflation-Adjusted Annual Dividend Return On Your Starting Investment (Inflation-Adjusted Yield On Cost)
|7.4%
|66.1%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
Twenty-five years of 15% annual income growth, 2X faster than the S&P 500 resulting in 6X more inflation-adjusted income and a 5X return of your inflation-adjusted investment in dividends alone.
A 3.6% yield in 1996 is now 66% inflation-adjusted yield on cost.
These 11 Black Friday aristocrats represent eight sectors and thus it's safe for most people to just buy these 11. On paper... but remember that a 100% stock portfolio is going to be highly volatile at times, even if it's nothing but Super SWAN aristocrats.
They tend to fall less than the market but they still fell 37% during the Great Recession.
They fell a peak 28% during this bear market, the same as the S&P 500.
Black Friday Aristocrat Deals During The 2022 Bear Market
Even normally low volatility aristocrats can fall as much as 26% in a single month.
And the entire portfolio fell as much as 12% in June 2022.
But here's how you can stay safe and sane in such turbulent times.
ZEUS = Zen Extraordinary Ultra SWAN portfolio strategy
The DK ZEUS portfolio strategy is based on the historically long-term recession-optimized asset allocation.
The ZEUS strategy is a set and forget buy and hold forever and rebalance once per year strategy designed and proven to provide:
ZEUS is the king of sleep well at night retirement portfolios and lets you ride over market potholes in a Rolls Royce.
What exactly is ZEUS?
So in this case here's the ZEUS Aristocrat Value portfolio or ZAV.
|Metric
|60/40
|ZEUS Aristocrat Value Portfolio
|X Better Than 60/40
|Yield
|2.3%
|4.8%
|2.13
|Growth Consensus
|5.1%
|6.4%
|1.25
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|7.4%
|11.2%
|1.52
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|5.1%
|7.8%
|1.52
|Safe Withdrawal Rate (Risk And Inflation-Adjusted Expected Returns)
|2.9%
|5.6%
|1.94
|Conservative Time To Double (Years)
|25.0
|12.9
|1.94
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
ZAV offers more than 2X the yield of a 60/40 and 50% higher long-term return potential, resulting in a 2X higher safe withdrawal rate.
It's also likely to double, in inflation-adjusted terms, twice as fast.
|Metric
|S&P 500
|ZEUS Aristocrat Value Portfolio
|X Better Than S&P 500
|Yield
|1.8%
|4.8%
|2.67
|Growth Consensus
|8.5%
|6.4%
|0.75
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|10.3%
|11.2%
|1.09
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|7.2%
|7.8%
|1.09
|Safe Withdrawal Rate (Risk And Inflation-Adjusted Expected Returns)
|4.9%
|5.6%
|1.13
|Conservative Time To Double (Years)
|14.6
|12.9
|1.13
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
In fact, ZAV is better than the S&P 500, despite being just 67% stocks.
You don't have to sacrifice returns for low volatility and a smooth ride down Wall Street;)
|Time Frame (Years)
|5.1% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted 60/40
|8.9% Inflation-Adjusted ZAV Portfolio
|Difference Between ZAV Consensus and 60/40 Consensus
|5
|$654,226.87
|$780,029.97
|$125,803.10
|10
|$839,240.78
|$1,193,032.86
|$353,792.07
|15
|$1,076,576.22
|$1,824,708.60
|$748,132.38
|20
|$1,381,029.60
|$2,790,838.04
|$1,409,808.45
|25
|$1,771,581.71
|$4,268,504.55
|$2,496,922.84
|30 (retirement time frame)
|$2,272,581.10
|$6,528,551.94
|$4,255,970.84
|35
|$2,915,262.01
|$9,985,227.83
|$7,069,965.82
|40
|$3,739,691.66
|$15,272,111.74
|$11,532,420.08
|45
|$4,797,268.18
|$23,358,244.90
|$18,560,976.72
|50
|$6,153,925.02
|$35,725,747.31
|$29,571,822.29
|55
|$7,894,241.40
|$54,641,477.83
|$46,747,236.43
|60 (investing lifetime)
|$10,126,715.41
|$83,572,530.29
|$73,445,814.88
|100 (institutional time frame, multi-generational wealth, philanthropic trusts)
|$74,256,457.08
|$2,502,605,923.17
|$2,428,349,466.09
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Over 30 years analysts expect ZAV to potentially deliver $4.3 million in additional inflation-adjusted wealth.
If you're young and have a 60 year investing lifetime? It could deliver 164X inflation-adjusted returns.
|Time Frame (Years)
|
Ratio ZAV Consensus Vs 60/40 Consensus
|5
|1.19
|10
|1.42
|15
|1.69
|20
|2.02
|25
|2.41
|30
|2.87
|35
|3.43
|40
|4.08
|45
|4.87
|50
|5.81
|55
|6.92
|60
|8.25
|100
|33.70
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Over a retirement time frame, ZAV could potentially triple the returns of a 60/40.
And over an institutional time frame of 100 years? 34X higher inflation-adjusted wealth.
OK, this sounds amazing but it's almost too good to be true. Except that it's not.
Great returns and sleeping well at night isn't magic, it's math (asset allocation and blue-chip world-beater assets).
60/40 smashing and almost market-matching returns but with just 10% annual volatility.
A 24% peak decline during the Great Recession, half that of the S&P 500 and 43% smaller than a 60/40.
2X better negative volatility-adjusted returns than the 60/40 (Sortino Ratio) and a superior Sortino to the Black Friday aristocrats alone.
Fifteen years of some of the most extreme market conditions in history and ZEUS suffered just one bear market. It took the second-largest market crash in US history for ZEUS to suffer a bear market.
Now let's take a stroll down memory lane. Here's how ZEUS performed in all the bear markets of the last 15 years.
In a year when nothing has been working, ZEUS did its job.
When stocks fell 9% in September and the aristocrats fell 11%, ZEUS fell 6%.
When stocks fall 9% in April and the aristocrats fell 6%, ZEUS fell just 3%, 1/3rd as much as the market and half as much a 60/40.
When stocks fell 8% in June, and the aristocrats 12%, ZEUS fell 6%.
When the aristocrats crashed in the Pandemic (why they are such bargains today) ZEUS fell less than a 60/40 and 40% less than the S&P 500.
When the S&P fell 21% in 2018, ZEUS fell less than 10%, including just 4% when the market fell 9% in December.
When the market fell 22% in 2011 ZEUS fell just 2%, including staying flat in the final September plunge when the S&P fell 7% and a 60/40 did too.
The aristocrats started out the Great Recession doing great. But then the market really started diving including a 17% plunge in October 2008. The aristocrats fell 16% as well, as did a 60/40.
ZEUS? Just 8%, half as much as the market.
During the entire crisis, ZEUS fell half as much as the market and 40% less than a 60/40 and 33% less than the Black Friday Aristocrat deals.
ZEUS: Riding Over Even The Largest Market Potholes In A Rolls Royce
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in any of these aristocrats (I'm not a market timer).
Super SWAN quality has nothing to do with volatility. Even Super SWAN aristocrats can fall hard and fast in bear markets.
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
In the short-term stock prices are a crap-shoot. In the long-term they are fundamentals driven destiny.
Black Friday is a time to gorge on value, not just turkey. And today FMS, PII, MO, SWK, LOW, AOS, GRC, NFG, FLIC, ENB, and FRT represent the 11 best Black Friday dividend aristocrat deals on Wall Street.
If you're worried about the likely final phase of the bear market, then you can combine these aristocrat bargains with a prudent allocation of bonds, managed futures, and ETFs to create a ZEUS Aristocrat Value portfolio.
The point is that when you combine the world's best blue-chip assets, you have a lot to be thankful for. Not just this holiday season, but always.
Because when you focus on safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk-management always you never have to pray for luck.
You make your own luck and retire in safety and splendor.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
Access to our 10 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)
my correction watchlist
50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)
real-time chatroom support
real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys
numerous valuable investing tools
Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FMS, PII, MO, SWK, LOW, AOS, GRC, NFG, ENB, FRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend King owns FMS, PII, MO, SWK, LOW, AOS, GRC, NFG, ENB, and FRT in our portfolios.
Comments