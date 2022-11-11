gopixa

Thesis

In our previous update on Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), we encouraged investors that it was time to get on board. Previously, Ford revised its Q3 total adjusted EBIT guidance, leading analysts to panic as they slashed forward estimates.

However, Ford's remarkable FQ3 earnings release suggested that the company could have astutely sandbagged expectations as it delivered $1.8B in total adjusted EBIT. As such, it significantly outperformed its previous revised guidance of between $1.4 to $1.7B.

The market had also anticipated a strong performance from F as it formed its recent lows in late September (pre-earnings). Accordingly, F has outperformed the market significantly since our previous article, posting a total return of 20.5% against the SPX's (SP500) (SPX) 9.2% uptick.

Compared to F's 5Y and 10Y total return CAGR of 7.1%, we believe buyers who picked F's September lows have been well-rewarded.

With F's sharp momentum surge into its November highs, we discuss why investors should be cautious about adding more positions at the current levels. F's price action also signals near-term caution, with a pullback increasingly likely to digest its recent gains.

Revising from Buy to Hold for now.

Ford Likely Sandbagged Its Q3 Adjusted EBIT Guidance

Ford Adjusted EBIT (S&P Cap IQ)

We highlighted how Ford could face significant challenges in meeting its previous full-year adjusted EBIT guidance of $12B (midpoint), given its revised pre-earnings Q3 guidance. Therefore, Street analysts were also stunned as they marked down their forward projections on Ford, anticipating the company to miss its full-year guidance.

However, by the time the analysts took down their forecasts, the market had already forced F close to re-testing its July lows. Hence, it likely spurred weak buyers who loaded up at its August highs to flee.

Notwithstanding, Ford surprised the market and analysts with a Q3 adjusted EBIT of $1.8B, easily outperforming its revised guidance and the Street's downgraded consensus.

Furthermore, even though Ford lowered its full-year adjusted EBIT guidance to $11.5B, the market didn't react negatively as we believe it had already de-risked Ford's near-term execution risks.

It was well-played, helping to reset market expectations in September, allowing astute investors a fantastic opportunity to buy on extreme market pessimism.

But Analysts Remain Tentative Over Its Auto Segment

Ford Auto revenue change % and Auto adjusted EBIT change % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Management is confident that its EV transformation remains on track, reiterating its goal of 2M EVs by 2026. However, the Street consensus suggests that Ford's auto revenue growth could moderate through FY24.

With a normalized Ford Credit segment highlighted by management in its earnings commentary, investors should expect its tailwinds to moderate.

Furthermore, supply chain disruptions impacting the auto business are not expected to alleviate significantly in the near term, as foundry capacities take time to come online. DIGITIMES highlighted in a recent update:

According to the analysis of management consulting company Alix Partners, the current automotive chip shortage and corresponding high prices could last another two years, mainly due to the lack of incentive for fabs to shift or expand to the automotive sector. Even if a conversion or expansion has been planned, the process takes time and won't be available shortly. - DIGITIMES

We postulate that Ford has likely baked in conservative estimates for its auto supply chain. However, we believe investors need to temper their expectations on the uplift in its Ford Blue segment over the medium term.

While the company ramps up Model e (Ford's EV segment), the impact on its Auto revenue growth and adjusted EBIT could be impacted. Moreover, coupled with worsening macro headwinds that could impact consumer spending further on automobiles, we believe the normalization trend in the consensus estimates is credible.

Hence, the critical question is whether the market has reflected the potential medium-term moderation in its operating performance.

Is F Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

F NTM EBITDA multiples valuation trend (koyfin)

F last traded at a NTM EBITDA multiple of 9.6x. Hence, it remains close to the lows over the last ten years and well below its 10Y average of 14.8x.

S&P 500 Auto manufacturers net earnings revisions % (Yardeni Research, Refinitiv)

However, we noted that analysts' estimates on the auto industry may not have reflected the potential for a recession, as net earnings estimates were still lifted through October.

Therefore, the potential for a more significant earnings downgrade could cause further compression against F's valuation. As such, we postulate that the market is positioning F's valuation cautiously in anticipation of a potential earnings compression.

F price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As seen above, F has already lost its medium-term uptrend, even though we continue to observe robust buying support at its near-term support.

However, buyers appeared to be losing momentum as they have been unable to retake its August highs, with the 50-week moving average (blue line) likely forming a resistance zone.

Furthermore, F's momentum is already overbought, and with the recent sharp recovery in its price action, buyers' caution is appropriate.

Hence, we urge investors to apply a more considerable margin of safety to F while being patient in adding exposure.

Revising from Buy to Hold for now.