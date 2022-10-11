Kontoor Brands: Macroeconomic Risks Persist

Nov. 16, 2022 12:56 PM ETKontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB)
Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
203 Followers

Summary

  • Kontoor Brands of denim names like Wrangler and Lee has a lower P/E than that for the consumer discretionary sector. Does this mean it's undervalued? Or are its fundamentals weak?
  • Kontoor Brands' revenues have been weak over the years, and going by macroeconomic conditions, could remain so. But its margins are surprisingly strong, which is a reflection on management.
  • There could be some upside to Kontoor Brands' stock in the near term, but the broader risks to growth persist. There are better-performing alternatives to buy.

Lee jeans button close up

pengpeng/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Consumer discretionary stocks haven't exactly had their best year in 2022. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for the sector is 13.2x, which is way below that for the S&P 500 (SP500) at 20.8x. This isn't a surprise, though. Runaway inflation, rising interest rates, and an uncertain economy have taken their toll on consumers' wallets and even more so on consumer confidence. The U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index had fallen by 11.5% in October from the end of last year.

For the medium-to-long-term investor, however, this could be a good time to buy otherwise healthy companies while they are undervalued. This brings me to the owner of well-known brands like Wrangler and Lee, Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB). It's hard to miss that its P/E ratio is even lower than that for the consumer discretionary sector at 10x. This could, of course, be because the stock's genuinely undervalued right now, or its fundamentals might be weak, which are keeping investors at a healthy distance from it. Which of the two is it? And what does it mean for the stock's future? This analysis unpacks the KTB story.

Consumer Confidence

Conference Board

Weak revenues

The company's revenue picture over the years isn't pretty. In the five years of 2017-2021, it has seen exactly one year of revenue growth - 2021. And this too was because of a low base in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. Compared to 2019, its revenue was down by 2.9%, indicating continued weakness. However, just because a company has failed to perform in the past doesn't mean it won't in the future either. And indeed, KTB's revenues for the first nine months of 2022 have risen by 6% as the first two quarters of the year showed positive growth, making up for sales contraction in the third quarter, which it says is on account of COVID-19-related restrictions in China and inventory rebalancing by US retailers.

However, going by the company's projections of a 4% revenue growth in 2022, which is below what we've seen for the first nine months of the year, indicates it is penciling in another quarter of a ~1% drop in revenues for the final quarter of the year. KTB sees macroeconomic pressures, especially inflation, to continue weighing on sales. This is also indicative of the conditions that might affect revenue in 2023.

Revenues over time

Kontoor Brands, Seeking Alpha, Author's Estimates

The U.S., which is its biggest market with a ~75% share in revenue, is expected to slow down further. The IMF predicts that growth in the U.S. will slow down from 1.6% in 2022 to 1% in 2023. The blow might be softened by the forecast decline in inflation and following from there the pace of rate hikes can slow down too, which could buoy consumer sentiment to some extent. Besides this, the Chinese economy is also expected to pick up, which might have a positive though relatively limited impact considering its relatively small share in the revenue. Overall, though, some drag could persist though.

Strong margins

It's notable, however, that despite disappointing revenue trends, Kontoor Brands has not just managed to clock net profits but also grow them at a CAGR of almost 11% over the last five years. Its net margin commensurately jumped from 4.1% in 2017 to 7.9% in 2021 and was an even higher 10.1% for the nine months of 2022. At 14.1% its operating margin for the nine months of 2022 is also better than it has been in years. In fact, its TTM EBIT margin is also much higher than that of the consumer discretionary sector at 8.1%.

Margins Over time

Kontoor Brands, Seeking Alpha, Author's Estimates

While the company's gross margins have been slightly impacted by inflationary pressures on "input costs, inventory provisions, elevated ocean freight rates, and foreign currency," it also notes where it has been able to manage its cost better. It mentions "strategic pricing, channel and product mix, as well as moderating transitory cost such as air freight" in this regard. The cost of revenues hasn't declined in the latest quarter as much as revenues have, which explains the decline in gross margin, but operating costs declined sharply by 14% resulting in a healthy operating margin. To my mind, this reflects well on the company's ability to manage itself even during challenging circumstances like the ones we are seeing presently.

Manageable debt

Healthy margins are particularly helpful right now considering KTB's elevated debt to equity at 3.96x. If it was loss-making or had been so far a few years, this number would be a definite red flag because it could bring at least the sustainability of its capital structure into question. However, besides earnings, its interest coverage ratio is also strong at 10x as per the latest report and its current ratio too is at a comfortable 2.1x.

What the market multiples say

Based on its key financials, it's clear that the weakest aspect of the business is its sales. Interestingly enough, though, its price-to-sales (P/S) at 0.9x is a little higher than that for the consumer discretionary sector. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) at 10x is lower by comparison, with that for the sector at 13.2x as noted earlier. On average, some upside is indicated for the stock, especially considering that it pays a dividend. Its dividend yield isn't bad at all either, at 4.5% TTM.

What next?

At the same time, the risks to Kontoor Brands' stock are amply clear. We are not out of the woods by a long shot as far as macroeconomic concerns are concerned. If inflation doesn't decline consistently, if the COVID-19 drag returns or even if there's any other cause for stock market uncertainty, this is exactly the kind of stock that is likely to get impacted. I like how Kontoor Brands has managed itself at this time, and, in good times, it would be a Buy for me. But right now, there are other alternatives that are faster-growing and safer options to buy. I'd Hold Kontoor Brands, Inc. for now.

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
203 Followers
Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.