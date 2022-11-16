C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) 3rd Annual Needham Virtual Tech Week November 16, 2022 8:45 AM ET

Great. Thank you for tuning into our fireside chat during Needham's tech week. I'm Mike Cikos covering the infrastructure and analytics software space at Needham. And I'm pleased to be hosting the CEO from C3.ai, Mr. Tom Siebel. Just for some quick logistics, I have a list of questions I've prepared on my side. But if clients at any point, have questions for Tom, please submit those. I'll be sure to get those in front of him while we have him here today. With that out of the way, Tom, thank you very much for joining us at the conference today. We really do appreciate it.

Tom Siebel

Good morning, Mike. Great to see you.

Mike Cikos

Me too. And before jumping right into it, I did just want to take a step back, if you could maybe help some of our clients who were newer to the C3 story would appreciate if you could just provide a quick overview of C3, and the pain point you're helping your customers address.

Tom Siebel

Thank you. Yes, C3 is an enterprise application software company. We started this company in January of 2009. And we spent about a billion dollars building a technology -- software technology platform that allows our customers to design develop provision operate at large enterprise scale predictive analytics applications. So these would be like large grid operators, Shell, Koch Industries, United States Air Force, and I believe, so what we're doing I think rough numbers about a $0.75 billion business, I think we grew last quarter at roughly a 25% compound annual growth rate, if I'm not mistaken. And that would be the first quarter. And we operate in, Paris, Rome, London, Copenhagen, Sydney, New York, Chicago. And the game that we're playing, is to see we established global market leadership position in enterprise AI application software, in addition to the platform that we spent, again, about a decade and a billion dollars building the software platform. We built about 42 turnkey enterprise applications on top of that, for oil and gas, for utilities, for manufacturing for telco for defense intelligence. And these turnkey applications do things like anti-money laundering, fraud detection, stochastic optimization, and supply chain supply network risk to demand forecasting. And we bring these applications to market with our hyperscaler partners at Google.

So Google Cloud now, as I think 4000 people selling with us around the world, with Thomas Kurian and his team. With Microsoft, I think we've closed over a quarter of a billion dollars in business with Microsoft. And with AWS, which remains our largest installed base, I believe about 60% of our customers are installed on AWS today. So that's who we are. And that's what we're doing.

Mike Cikos

Right. We'll be tackling pretty much all those topics that you glossed over initially in the opening remarks here. But I did want to just focus on the main topic for the C3 story right now. So on the most recent earnings call, C3 announced that it would undergo a transition toward a more consumption type offering or consumption model. And I was hoping you could provide a flavor for investors. But the question that we've received is why now for the transition? What would cause the management team to take a step back and say, hey, wait a minute, we think there's a better way forward, if we change over the monetization strategy towards this more consumption-oriented model?

Tom Siebel

Well, historically, I thank you for asking. And historically, as you know, Mike, we would enter our customers initially with a trial that was usually about a $0.5 million tip paid trial, to bring up a pre-production application in 16 weeks for supply chain optimization, for fraud, for anti-money laundering, or whatever it might be. And then we had a traditional subscription-based pricing model, where people would basically make a three-year commitment, and they buy a number of license, a number of users, and those licenses could vary anywhere between, I would say, typically, $1 million to $50 million for a license and that would average three years.

Now, with the end -- when we're a private company, I mean, that works pretty well because you're doing business $10 million, $20 million, $30 million, $40 million, $50 million at a time, we didn't have to ring a doorbells on Sand Hill Road to finance the company. So it worked pretty well.

Now, in order to scale this, I mean, the idea is to build the world's -- this is a $600 billion addressable market opportunity enterprise AI, and we want to establish a leadership position in that space, which I'm confident we will. I mean, I believe we will be a leader, okay. And our goal is to be the leader, we need a way much more a higher volume model, we spent the last few years going to re-engineering the product with C3.ai, version eight, the platform and the applications, which is much higher levels of usability, low code, no code, deep code, context sensitive documentation, stack overflow, support community, we're on the Microsoft marketplace, we're going on the Google marketplace, so it's much more accessible.

So now we want to look at, in any given quarter, scores of new customers, rather than a handful of new customers that we scale. And so the new pricing model is consistent with the pricing model that's really becoming the standard, I think, in the SaaS world and in the AI world. This is like snowflake, like Databricks, like others, like Google Cloud, like AWS, like Azure, where it's a consumption-based pricing model. And so people now we do a pilot, which is a same as it was $0.5 million pilot, but now it's six months, and we actually bring the first production application live. And if you like it, you keep it. And after that, you pay 53, I'm sorry, $0.55 per CPU hour. And so $0.55 per CPU hour, particularly in a recessionary market, okay, is a lot easier to swallow than a $50 million procurement.

And now that it turns out that pricing model is revenue neutral for us, for any given customer over about 10 quarters. So we can do, I think, an order of magnitude more agreements. And going forward, it does flatten the revenue curve in the short run, but then it, once you get the volume of trials, converting the growth rate for the company becomes quite rapid.

So basically, we did it, we've been planning it for three years, and the product was ready, the market was ready, our partner ecosystem was ready. This is the same pricing model that our partners use Google Cloud, AWS and Microsoft. And so it was the opportune moment, and we did it and it is looking, very promising.

Mike Cikos

That's great. Thank you for the color there. And maybe one of the things that I did want to make sure we hashed out as well. But like, first how, how is C3 implementing the model change? And then second, just to clarify for, again, people who might be newer to the story, but are all customers expected to shift over towards this consumption model? Or, right, I just want to make sure that we have that out there for the investors.

Tom Siebel

Thank you. So we have large existing customers, like Koch Industries, like Shell, and I think Shell is maybe the largest enterprise AI deployment on Earth. They're looking for, they're expecting, $2 billion in economic benefit from these projects this year. And you can imagine, now, if we're to look, I think we've disclosed what these -- as these engagements have grown and grown over time, over a large customer, you can imagine these contract arrangements with these guys are pretty favorable, or this is -- you start doing business in the €50 million, €100 million range, they're pretty good term. So I think the idea that they want to change their licensing terms is highly unlikely. So I think our existing customers will stay on their current licensing models, and our new customers will be on this consumption-based pricing model.

Mike Cikos

Great. And I'd be curious to hear as well. So can you give us any indication what the early feedback has been like from customers on the consumption model? And then in conjunction with that, I know, at least from our perspective, like these kinds of transitions take time, right? There might be a rearchitecting at the sales rep level as far as targeting the right accounts or encouraging usage. So how is it that C3 is also ensuring that the go-to-market or sales motion is appropriately focused towards this consumption model today.

Tom Siebel

Sales teams love it. Customers love it, partners love it, hard stop, maybe it's a very easy transition. I mean, we were historically doing $0.5 million trials that lasted, say 12 to 16 weeks, now we're doing half a million. And then the next step was, okay, a long and protracted procurement for millions to -- scores of millions of dollars. And now we're still doing a $0.5 million initial agreement, frequently subsidized by our hyperscaler partners. And now we're bringing up a production application in six months, and the customer likes it, they keep it and pay $0.55 per CPU hour. So it's a very easy transition. Our sales guys already know how to do this. It's the natural course of action for the international sales motion for the hyperscalers with whom we sell. And it makes for a much more stress-free procurement process with the customer. So it's been very well received.

Mike Cikos

And maybe one of the things that I know I've been dealing with on my side, but like, if I'm looking from the outside in, as far as this transition that you guys are going through, what are some of the metrics that we can kind of hang our hat on as far as the success of this transition playing out? Is it going to be customer count, I imagine probably that'll be one of the things we're looking at initially, just because there should be increased volume of customers that are coming on board with this lower price point. But wanted to see, I guess, if we're trying to measure the progression of this transition, what would you point investors to look at in the near term.

Tom Siebel

I think we're going to look at, I think customer count is going to be a pretty good indication, as we get out 1, 2, 3, 4 quarters, you should expect to see the number of customers that we have increase considerably.

Mike Cikos

Okay. And I think the other thing too, that I wanted to highlight, but with this consumption model, it feels like C3 is also compressing customers time to value, right, there's -- they can more readily adopt the platform and start sort of recognizing the benefits for the ROI that we're talking about, you brought up the economic benefit that Shell is citing, right? And so when I think about that sales force engaging with customers, is there more? I don't want to say handhold. And that's probably the wrong term. But is there more engagement required on your sales forces part to ensure that customers understand the benefits of the platform to ensure that they're continuing to increase usage over time?

Tom Siebel

I think it's the exact same amount of effort on the part of the sales and the service organization to make sure the customer successful. This begs the question of how we measure benefit, okay? We measure benefit in economic return to the customer, what is the annual economic benefit. Shell has been to financial conferences at Bank of America and others and declare that from these, what they call Shell AI, which is C3.ai sitting on top of us who are -- that they realized a billion dollars in economic benefit last year, and they expect to realize $2 billion in economic benefit this year.

LyondellBasell, I think you were there at our last customer users group meeting in Florida last February, March expects to generate a billion dollars in economic benefit from their C3 initiatives this year. Now, you and I have been in and around the enterprise application software space for some time, in my case now for decades, and I can assure you that I don't think there has ever been an Oracle customer and SAP customer or Salesforce customer or Workday customer in history, okay? But all fine companies, by the way, okay. All fine, I'm not disparaging any of these as a great companies with great CEOs that make great products, but I think there has been no time when you have multiple customers standing up on stage saying we are generating $2 billion in economic benefit this year or $1 billion in economic benefit this year. So we measure success in economic and social benefit as it returns to the customer and they track that very carefully.

Mike Cikos

Terrific, terrific. And one of the things that that also was encouraging alongside the model transition. C3 also gave investors a view of your path to profitability not only did you provide that path to profitability, but you actually pulled it in, from what the earlier expectations had been. I think you had previously cited around fiscal 24 to fiscal 25. It now seems like fiscal '24 is the target for that profitability. So I guess the question comes down to like, can you help us think through the drivers for that profitability that AI has in place today? Where do you expect to get leverage in the model? When thinking about the margin profile that the C3 is aiming towards?

Tom Siebel

Thank you for asking a great question. Okay, I believe in the first quarter, looks like there was a fire alarm, almost a fire alarm in the hotel. And so sorry about that. And I'm in Washington, DC today, calling on customers after I'm done talking with you. Now, so I apologize for that. Where was I, path to profitability? Okay. So I believe, we've run our kind of gross margin has been pretty much in the 80% range since the beginning of time. I think in the first quarter of this year, the gross margin if my memory serves me correctly, was 81%.

Now, when we went public, this was back when we went public in the end of 2020. Okay, the market had a little bit different kind of disposition. And they wanted companies like us to invest, invest, invest, invest, invest and you couldn't spend enough. See, we work for details, okay. Now, clearly the market disposition has changed, okay. And they're expecting companies to run profitable cash positive businesses. Now, guys, if you're running a software business, okay, where you have virtually no kind of no cost of goods sold, and you have an 80% profit margin, it's not that difficult to run a profitable cash positive business. Come on. So we were investing 29% of our revenue in market, in branding, in enterprise AI, you saw us on CNBC, you heard us on NPR, and we did a pretty good job of establishing a branding enterprise AI. Now I ask you, who spends 29% of the revenue on marketing? That would be nobody, okay, we've been investing, historically, 44% of our revenue in R&D, this technology leadership, as we move to the edge, we build out all these applications, as we support, Google, AWS, Nvidia, Azure, as we build out all of these guys who spends 45% of their revenue on R&D, that would be nobody.

Okay, so it mean, it's not that difficult to run a cash positive, profitable business when you're running a -- you wouldn't have 80% gross profit margin. Honestly, we could do that in one quarter. Okay. Now, would that be in the best interest of the shareholders? If we did it in the quarter? Absolutely not. Okay, we'd have to do a headcount slash and mean, it's easily done. Okay. But basically, we're taking you're going to see between now and 24, our cost -- CMR cost of revenue stays about 20%. Marketing goes from 29% to 11%. How hard is that? Okay, just kept the CNBC ads, okay. I mean how hard is that. You can expect sales to stay at about, right now sales, our cost of sales has been 23%. Assume that increases a little bit to 26 associated with economies of scale, okay? And our offshore operations in Guadalajara, we can expect R&D cost to -- while we continue to hire people, okay, our R&D costs as a percent of revenue will go from 44% to 29%.

Our G&A costs will go from 15% to 13% and ipso facto, you're running a cash buster, profitable business, do some fast math. And so it's not that hard. And you can see you're going to expect to see us over the next four or five, six quarters, just bring it down in terms of that cost bottle. I think, at the end of last quarter we had for the first quarter, I'm not mistaken. And you'll correct me if I'm wrong, roughly a billion dollars in the bank. I think that we said in the last quarter conference call, we expect the low point of our cash to be in the area of $700 million.

So, we're making this transition and it's not hard to do I mean, you don't have to be very bright to do this.

Mike Cikos

Right. And I know we were talking about some of the different levers to pull, but you incited the Guadalajara facility as well. So, again, there's going to be, I guess, a labor savings just based on that offshoring that we're talking about, in addition to, I know that the company decided three to four years working on this version eight of the C3.ai platform. So with that, I want is -- not that you guys are pulling back on how you're investing in R&D, because obviously, we're a tech company here. But there are levers that you can pull on as far as redeploying resources and becoming more efficient, with some of these heavier lifts behind you now, as well as some of this offshoring that you're talking to with the opening of the Mexico facility.

Tom Siebel

So we have a very strong platform play, okay. And you know it and you've seen, this is definitely -- there's a very powerful platform here. On top of that, we built 42 turnkey enterprise applications. You are going to expect 42 to go to 100 and 200 applications. Now, building applications is a lot easier than building the core platform. This core platform is a very, very technology rich machine. So you will see our -- you will see our headquarters operation in Redwood City, transition to focusing primarily on the platform. And our operations in Guadalajara, focusing on advancing the applications footprint. And so, the net-net is, I mean, I can't, we didn't move to Guadalajara for cost’s sake, we moved to Guadalajara for access to human capital. They have 13 universities, some of them are absolute first rate, like Tec de Monterrey, great facilities, business friendly environment, unlike some of the states in which we operate, and I won't go any further with that.

And so we didn't do it primarily for cost savings. But the fact is, there is a significant cost savings there. So we're getting very, very well trained human capital, the rough that they cost, fully loaded cost is about a third of it an engineer with the same skill set in California, and you're going to expect to see our application footprint, continue to be expanded out of Guadalajara and our -- as we expand the functionality, technology leadership in the platform, as we move into the edge, as we move more into various sorts of deep learning and NLP and what have you that will be concentrated in California.

Mike Cikos

And if I could just go a little bit deeper on the turnkey applications. And this is just for my own benefit here. But let's say you have 42 applications today. And if that number is going to 100, over some time period in the future. So my question is, like, how are you ensuring that customers are brought along for that journey? Or do you start them on like a core use case? And then their use of your platform for more of these applications evolves over time? How does that progression work?

Tom Siebel

We have uses groups now for supply chain, for demand chain, for CRM, for manufacturing for financial services. And we basically get together with our customers, and say, what are you doing? Where are we succeeding? Where do we need to improve the customer? The products that we have. And what products do you want from us next. So the way that we're developing the application roadmap, is by listening to our customers and providing them what they're asking for. And so we are developing multiple users’ groups that come out to California, they meet with us for a day or two, we listen very carefully, we take notes. And we are very, very market focused, very customer focused. And we're simply delivering the enterprise AI applications that our customers say they want.

Mike Cikos

Awesome. And I know, I guess independent or interweaved in the C3 story like everyone else right now with some of these macroeconomic factors that we're facing, right. And I think about the most recent quarter for you guys. I think you guys had mentioned let's say 66 deals have moved out of Q1 and for just for investors, so they're aware Q1 for you guys ends in July. So this is a more backwards facing statistic. But how do we think about deal cycles as far as elongating in the current environment or has that transitioned to consumption like should we expect some of those deals that may got pushed out to shift towards a consumption model now that you guys have announced this transition?

Tom Siebel

In the Q1 timeframe there is no question about it, C3 is not the only company that mentioned it. I mean there were some chilly headwinds out there guys. In Europe, in the United States and we see a lot of companies’ kind of hunkering down planning for recession and I don't think they were wrong about that. And yes, that did move some deals out of the quarter. I think very few of those deals went away, okay and yes, I think they will convert to the consumption-based model and they, the great bulk of them remain in the pipeline and either some I'm certain, I'm not pre-announcing a quarter here, but on some I'm quite certain have closed and many of the others I expect will close.

So it, but there were some bracing headwinds in the time period of our first quarter that ended in July. And I think you heard that pretty consistently from every technology company that was out there and that was real, it happened, and I'll be honest with you, it was a little bit surprising.

I mean, we didn't, July was a surprise to us and there are clearly macroeconomic conditions, I think things are stabilizing. I don't think that it's -- I don't think happy days are here again and I don't think that we're going to see a lot of crypto IPOs this month. But candidly, before I expect this is over, I think thousands of software companies will go out of business, that means there's more human capital available in the market. I think that we're going to see an acceleration of layoffs in the information technology business at the Salesforce and the Facebook's of the world, fine companies both of them, okay, but this is definitely going to happen.

We're hiring, we're growing, we're going to come out of this with greater market share, stronger, greater market presence and I think this company is very, very well positioned to gain market share and gain stature. While this market sorts itself out, whether that takes six months or 18 months, it's all fine with us, or 24, C3.ai is going to be fine.

Mike Cikos

Right. And just to come back to that comment on the macro. So, again it sounds like things are not getting materially worse or better, the stabilization we're talking to, but if these macro, if this macro environment is relatively stable beyond the transition to consumption which is probably going to help out C3 as far as not going out and doing some of those big elephant hunting for those multimillion dollar deals? That's the first thing.

But I guess the question becomes, is there anything else that C3 can do to help customers I guess, streamline their adoption of C3, are you guys in any way changing process to help them adopt your product in the current environment?

Tom Siebel

Yes, I mean absolutely, and I think this new, this switch to basically rather than doing a six month really, we're not doing a trial anymore. We're building their first, we're bringing their first application in production in six months. And so that's a -- and we've reorganized our services organization and make sure that these people are successful. We've reorganized in the past year, our sales organization to kind of reconstituting our sales organization to a much more technically competent highly educated, more highly educated domain specific, a group of domain specific experts who know manufacturing, who know aerospace, who knows supply chain, who know demand forecasting, who know defense, who know intel and they know the problem as well or better than the customer, so we can service to them better.

So we've made a lot of structural changes in the last year that everybody I mean, I think many analysts would comment, Oh God, how could you as a public company you take all these risks? Well guys, the risk is over. I mean, we've made the transition to the consumption pricing model, we have reconstituted the sales organization, we have reconstituted the service organization and guys, we're off to the races. So I think that the risk is behind us. Is there a market risk? I mean, holy moly. I mean, let's read the newspaper, what's Biden doing today? And where is he? And how much risk is in that? So yes, there is market risk out there but hopefully these guys won't be stupid and take us all down in the macro sense. So we're kind of counting on sanity from our political leaders as much of a stretch as that might be. But I think given that, and we let the economic situation flush itself out, it's all going to be good.

Mike Cikos

All right. And I think one of the things that we've got from clients and maybe this is probably worth addressing as well, but like C3 focuses on enterprise AI. And so we've heard from a number of folks. First, I don't think there's any disagreement that AI is a loud message we hear from a number of organizations. And it still feels like we are very early innings as far as AI adoption and what AI can bring to bear. I think what we hear from folks, is if you look at early use cases for AI and the adoption that we're seeing. Does AI need to be this robust platform that you guys are developing these turnkey applications for? Or is AI better serviced or better suited as maybe a feature within a product that the management team will talk to you, but they don't need to have a specific platform dedicated to AI?

Tom Siebel

I think Mike you are raising a really important point and that everybody is focused on AI, and they want to talk about data ontologies, and they want to talk about machine learning models and supervised learning and deep learning and unsupervised learning models and how we use TensorFlow to do that. And the reality is nobody really needs any of that, nobody cares. What they really want is, they want stochastic optimization of the supply chain, they want the right amount of materials in the right place at the right time to meet the demand function. That’s what they want to know, what are my reorder points for every part in my supply chain from South Carolina to Xinjiang?

Now, that happens to be an AI problem. I would say it's incidental that's an AI problem. Supply network risk, how big is this? This is huge, right? Everybody's faking a supply network risk and they need to be able to go to the Board and not report, hey this is where our supply chain broke down, so we couldn't meet the needs of our customer. They need to go to the Board and say hey, these are where we identified the risks in our supply chain and we mitigated it, so we can meet the needs of our customers. That again is, that is an AI problem, that I would say the fact that it's an AI problem. I mean you're right, it's incidental, I mean you need AI to solve it, but nobody really cares. How about customer churn at Bank of America or at Verizon or at Home Depot?

Prospectively, nobody wants to go to their Board and report what the customer churn was three months ago, six months ago, 12 months ago, we can use -- these AI with predictive CRM, we can tell these customers exactly these organizations, exactly which customers by name are going to leave in the next 190 days or 180 days, so we can take some action and save the customer.

So we're basically taking, think about what enterprise AI is about, it's about taking this universe of enterprise applications in ERP, CRM, manufacturing supply chain, that's roughly a $0.5 trillion dollar market today in software and making them predictive. So that rather than report with perfect 2020 hindsight, what happened 365 days ago or 180 days ago, we take the existing applications, we don't replace them, there's no rip and replace of SAP, Oracle's, Salesforce, whatever it might be. We set aside those or on top those we make them predictive so we can, we know how much inventory we need to deliver our products on time in full. What do we need to do to keep to retain our customers?

So the fact that it's, you need AI to do that, to make these applications predictive, but I think you're right. It's almost incidental, okay. It shouldn't be the primary cell and for us, it no longer is the primary cell, what we are selling is predictive enterprise AI applications and the fact is, you need to know something about AI to do that.

Mike Cikos

Right. And in addition to the product, I know we touched on the Hyperscalers earlier, right and I just want to just sharpen my understanding here as well. But with this transition towards more of a consumption monetization model. The reason that I think it does benefit you guys is when I think about the public cloud providers, there has been like a training or a Pavlov's training of customer behavior to think about infrastructure as utility, you pay by the drink, and it aligns with customer value? So customers are used to paying based on this utility or this consumption model? And I'd be curious again, to hear so with you guys going towards this consumption model, is there the anticipation that you guys will be more strategically aligned with your partners like Azure or GCP or AWS, I guess any initial readings, from those public cloud providers and your engagement with them?

Tom Siebel

Well absolutely, I mean let's just take a case in point Google Cloud with which we're partnering with all around the world. And now we have a pricing model that is entirely in synchrony with theirs. These guys understand it, they know how to do it, they don't all need to switch all of a sudden from $0.20 per CPU hour to like $75 million up front. They can't do it. They can't make that transition and now we have a pricing model that is entirely in synchrony with theirs and by the way our, all of our customers are using our product in some combination with these other products that are out there in the marketplace, like Databricks, in some cases used to be DataRobot, Altrix whatever it might be. And so they're using those products within our architecture and Snowflake, I would say superlative example. And this is entirely consistent with the pricing model of this ecosystem. And so we were kind of out of sync. It worked well enabling it, I mean we were able to basically run the business without ringing a doorbells in Sand Hill Road and if we could do business at $10 million, $20 million, $30 million, $40 million, $50 million a time, it's hard not to do that and now we're doing it literally $0.53 at a time and it's going to add up to a much bigger number.

Mike Cikos

Right. And with all these different public cloud providers too, I think and correct me if I'm wrong, but I think that you guys are today delivering the most business with AWS? And I just wanted to firm up my understanding on that as well. So is it because of the AWSs dominance in that public cloud market today that really causes the majority of your Hyperscaler business to be coming from them? Or is there something else at play where you guys might have greater exposure to AWS versus the likes of Azure and GCP, that's not to say Azure and GCP aren't investing, I'm just curious about the relative exposure there?

Tom Siebel

No, AWS was clearly the early leader in the space, and we used to go-to-market with them in a big way. Now, when they reorganized the company, while we're still close market partners with them and customers of theirs, I mean we are customers of AWS, we’re customers of Azure and we're customers of GCP and they all make really fine products.

I think as a result of the joint selling, we did them -- with them when Andy Jassy was running the company, and they are our largest installed base. So that being said, when we started getting involved with Microsoft, I think we've closed over $0.25 billion in business to Microsoft and now AWS is leaning in a big way again. And the most recent significant development is the partnership we've formed with Google Cloud and I've Thomas Kurian has a very unique strategy towards the Hyperscaler market. I think, rather than selling toolkits, that companies can use to engage in these just massively large science projects, which frequently turn out to be a bridge nowhere and selling CPU seconds and storage hours based upon what arguably might be a better architecture, I won't make the argument, but I believe they're quite persuasive at doing it.

They decided to focus on delivering solutions. So Thomas decided and this I think comes from his heritage at Oracle, that he was going to approach the market through the applications layer. Deliver stochastic optimization of the supply chains, deliver supply network risk, deliver anti-money laundering, customer insurance, CRM, what have you. And so he want to deliver turnkey solutions.

Now, what's the net effect of that? The net effect that, he's selling CPU hours, okay and storage hours that's what happens but he's delivering customer solutions much faster, now that's a pretty creative, and I think highly differentiated way to address the market. And so if you want to find a market partner that has, say order of 40 turnkey enterprise applications that happen to fully support the Google Cloud there's exactly one door in the world you could knock on. That's a C3.ai in Redwood City and that's the door he knocked on. And so that's been a wonderfully productive partnership. And we are now engaged in bringing these pilot applications up kind of all around the world that we fully expect to transition into $0.55 per CPU hour, okay our engines at some of the largest organizations in the world. So, that's how it involved and today we sell with Microsoft, we're selling with AWS, we're selling with GCP and we're, and I mean so they all look like partners.

