Petmal

Summary

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) focuses on companies that produce and extract the materials used in the manufacturing of batteries, specifically Cobalt, Lithium, Nickel, Manganese, and Graphite. Unrest and strife in the countries where these minerals are found have really hurt the market. As a result, we rate BATT a sell for now.

Strategy

BATT funds are selected from a pool of eligible companies. In order to be eligible for the pool, companies must generate at least 50% of their revenue from the mining, exploration, production, development, processing, or recycling of lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, or graphite.

Companies that hold 10% or more of the global market share for advanced battery materials are eligible as well. Also, companies that are primarily electric car manufacturers, may be part of the fund. Automobile and components producers cannot exceed 20% of the total fund.

Proprietary ETF Grades

Offense/Defense: Offense

Segment: Aggressive

Sub-Segment: New Growth

Correlation (vs. S&P 500): High

Expected Volatility (vs. S&P 500): Very High

Holding Analysis

60% of BATT's assets are held in the Asia-Pacific region (mostly China, Hong Kong, and Australia), while another 29% are held in North America. Surprisingly, less than 3% of the fund's holdings are in Africa and South America. This is surprising, because the majority of the world's cobalt supply is found in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and lithium is predominantly found in Bolivia, though Australia, which is well represented in the fund, also has lithium. Additionally, of note, Russian holdings are nowhere to be found in the fund despite it being the world's largest holder of nickel deposits.

A close examination of the fund shows that its main holdings are not really in battery elements, but rather non-energy elements, process industries, and manufacturers.

Strengths

The majority of the main elements used in the production of batteries are found in some of the worst places in the world. Conflict regions, failed states, war zones and oppressive regimes are all at the top of the list of places where we would expect to find the resources needed. However, it appears as if the exchange-traded fund ("ETF"), for the most part, has divested itself of these holdings, and has moved more toward downstream holdings, including auto manufacturers and battery producers. In the near term, this has to be the safe play.

Weaknesses

An ETF named BATT that purports to focus on companies that extract the base elements for battery manufacturing should probably hold assets in the places where these elements are found. In the event that deals are worked out to allow for the resumption of extraction, and whatever else you want to say about Bolivia, DRC and Russia, they all are happy to sell extraction rights for the right price, and BATT is poorly situated to capture that market.

Opportunities

No one will argue that the world demands more battery power. Next time you fly somewhere, look around and see how many people are huddled around outlets trying to charge their phones. Industry is constantly looking for more powerful and longer-lasting batteries, and there is no shortage of R&D teams working on this. Every day it seems as if Apple (AAPL), or Tesla (TSLA) or Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF, OTCPK:SSNNF) is coming out with a new product that promises the longest-lasting battery ever. Billions of dollars are being spent to solve this issue, and the demand continues to grow. Multiple auto manufacturers have committed to moving toward all-electric cars in the next 10-15 years, and in order to do this they will need massive amounts of battery resources.

Threats

In economics, when demand equals supply, it is said that a market is in equilibrium. In this case, demand so far exceeds supply that companies are trying to reinvent the supply. The existing technology which has seen quantum leaps in growth over the past two decades (remember when cell phones only made phone calls, and car batteries were only used to start the engine?) is dependent on minerals which are in short supply and in remote locations. Even if BATT continues to avoid the extraction sector, its basic premise hinges on access to those elements.

Proprietary Technical Ratings

Short-Term Rating (next 3 months): Hold.

Long-Term Rating (next 12 months): Sell.

Conclusions

ETF Quality Opinion

BATT advertises itself as one thing, but looking under the hood, it really is something different. Considering the reality of the fund's stated strategy, it's easy to understand why that is, but nevertheless, it brings into question the quality of the fund. There is no doubt that the world needs batteries and the company that solves the battery issue will win the energy wars, but in the meantime, the issues that face the industry are not going away.

ETF Investment Opinion

We rate BATT as a Sell, as the near-term prospects are at best mediocre. There is only a finite supply of the elements needed to produce batteries, and when that runs out, the battery market could get ugly, or worse it will have to partner up with some of the most unseemly characters the world has to offer. As a result, we find it very hard to endorse BATT as a sound investment unless some of the basic facts surrounding batteries change.