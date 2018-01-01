Ford Deserves To Be Put On Your Watchlist (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • Historical fundamentals on Ford Motor Company's stock price have not been attractive at best.
  • This year, Ford's stock value is optimal compared with worse-performing stocks.
  • Investors should consider putting Ford on their watchlist to see if its stock price does strengthen going into next year.

Ford December Sales Plunge 17 Percent From A Year Ago

Justin Sullivan

Introduction

As Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has moved into being more of a truck-only vehicle manufacturer, this has proven to be a success story for the company. However, as the automotive industry can be cutthroat, it is no wonder the future stock price of Ford may not be a star performer. Ford does provide some consistent profit in its stock price, but it is worth considering a lower quantity of stock to hold.

Fundamentals Have Been Flat

Ratios

Ford's current ratio and quick ratio have been relatively flat and even in decline since 2017. As a result, Ford needs to be more innovative to impact its organic growth.

Metric

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Period

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

Current ratio

1.225

1.200

1.162

1.201

1.201

Quick ratio

1.075

1.041

0.994

1.053

1.031

Cash ratio

0.195

0.175

0.178

0.260

0.226

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Growth

As stated earlier, revenue and gross profit growth have not been favorable for 2019 and 2020. Unfortunately, 2021 was not a strong-enough year to show any recovery from these negative periods.

Metric

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Period

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

Revenue growth

0.033

0.023

-0.028

-0.184

0.072

Gross profit growth

0.009

-0.054

-0.119

-0.321

0.507

Ebit growth

0.069

-0.090

-0.955

-8.679

2.026

Operating income growth

0.069

-0.090

-0.955

-8.679

2.026

Net income growth

0.654

-0.516

-0.987

-28.213

15.024

Eps growth

0.647

-0.513

-0.989

-33

15.031

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Data

Consider that 2022 has been the most decisive year for Ford over the last five years. Many companies have shown negative returns for both simple moving average periods of 50 days and 200 days. Compared to other companies, which have shown much steeper negatives, this could be a year of a potential turnaround for Ford Motor Company.

Metric

Values

SMA20

9.12%

SMA50

8.42%

SMA200

-1.77%

Source: FinViz

Enterprise

As Ford has had flat revenue and profit growth, the stock price shows otherwise, with a solid return for the last year. Also, market capitalization has almost doubled from 2020 to 2021.

Metric

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Symbol

F

F

F

F

F

Stock price

11.060

8.710

8.840

10.530

19.540

Number of shares

3.980 B

3.954 B

3.972 B

3.973 B

3.991 B

Market capitalization

44.020 B

34.437 B

35.112 B

41.836 B

77.984 B

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Estimate

If 2021 proved to be a much stronger year than prior years, 2022 has been a relatively more robust year than other large blue-chip companies can say. The critical factor will be if Ford Motor Company's forward guidance will sustain this momentum. Looking at 2023 and beyond, the forecasted revenue could be more substantial but should still be considered a winner for long-term holders. In addition, the EBITDA could be more convincing, which is decent enough to show some performance over the next few years. I recommend that investors look for stronger performers, as the car market may be super-sensitive if an upcoming recession turns into a long-term economic downturn.

YEARLY ESTIMATES

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Revenue

155,862

161,408

166,093

170,845

-

Dividend

-

-

0.58

0.60

0.60

Dividend Yield (in %)

3.77 %

4.39 %

4.02 %

4.15 %

4.15 %

EPS

1.98

1.76

1.82

1.87

1.30

P/E Rati

7.29

8.22

7.96

7.75

11.12

EBIT

11,315

10,383

10,714

10,857

8,085

EBITDA

15,728

15,395

16,871

16,373

-

Net Profit

7,944

7,271

7,592

7,586

5,293

Source: Business Insider.

Does Technical Analysis Show It is Time to Order Ford Stock?

Fibonacci

As one can see with the red trendline, Ford has roughly another 50% move to full recover from its stock price historical high from last year. So, it is conceivable there will be growth in the stock price of Ford, but do not expect high momentum growth.

fibonacci f

fibonacci f (custom platform)

Bollinger Bonds

It could be a positive indicator of how Ford's stock price continues to breach Bollinger's upper band potentially. However, I would not consider this strong outperformance relative to significant stock indices or automaker competition.

f bollinger bands

f bollinger bands (custom platform)

MACD

As said, there are some encouraging signs of how Ford has managed its negative downside. It is also encouraging to know that market entry potential exists, as the stock price has broken through the zero line of the lower panel in this chart.

f macd

f macd (custom platform)

RSI

One does need to worry when one sees a stock price cross above the upper overbought relative strength indicator condition. Historically you need to compare to previous events of this to see if there is a possible pullback on the stock price. Based on Ford's flat growth fundamental history, there might not be much impact negatively on the stock price. However, there is a need for price velocity to slow down to maintain momentum.

f rsi

f rsi (custom platform)

Prediction via Artificial Intelligence

Monte Carlo

Monte Carlo simulations always show the relative strength of expected stock price comparing many forecasted predicted paths. In this case for Ford, there is quite a high magnitude of stock price expectation to recover its historical peak over the short term.

The same could be said for normalized distribution, as there seem to be higher odds of stock price rising in the coming weeks. It can add to the narrative of potential stock price upswings.

monte carlo f

monte carlo f (custom platform)

Regression

As shown in this 30-day red regression line forecasted based on historical price action, Ford will likely have a suppressed stock price increase which seems more realistic based on flatter fundamentals.

regression f

regression f (custom platform)

Risks Indicate Not Optimal Time for Ford Market Entries

Price vs. Short Volume

One solid, encouraging sign for Ford is how the stock price goes up while trading volume on the shorting side drops. As a result, investors can raise their confidence in future car models to be released or more robust market conditions.

shorting f

shorting f (custom platform)

Source: StockGrid.

Sustainability

Considering Ford is an automotive manufacturer that negatively impacts the environment, you would expect Ford to have an outperforming rating. But instead, they are only set at average, meaning there is work to do to become more environmentally friendly.

Metric

Value

Social score

11.34

Peer count

37

Governance score

9.35

Total esg

29.95

Highest controversy

3

ESG performance

AVG_PERF

Percentile

63.41

Peer group

Automobiles

Small arms

False

Environment score

9.27

Source: Yahoo Finance.

Price Targets

Market analysts were setting high, unrealistic targets that Ford could not meet with its stock price. Does this mean that Ford promised strong guidance?

f target

f target (custom platform)

Source: Business Insider.

Recommendation

Looking at what other market analysts believe, with sell ratings over the last month, I would agree with Ford being more of a hold for now, but eventually watch to see if you want to add exposure of Ford to your portfolio.

Interval

RECOMMENDATION

BUY

SELL

NEUTRAL

One month

SELL

1

15

10

One week

SELL

2

14

10

One day

NEUTRAL

7

10

9

Source: Trading View.

Conclusion

As shown for Ford's stock price, forward guidance estimates seem strong but could be a concern if recessionary conditions come to fruition. Based on current market technical indicator conditions and higher predicted stock prices using artificial intelligence, we have confidence that Ford Motor Company, at some point, will become a turnaround story. The stock price might become more reasonable as compared to higher-performing stock prices. I recommend a hold status on Ford stock to be placed on a watch list for this to turn around.

This article was written by

Quant Labs Research profile picture
Quant Labs Research
274 Followers
Quantlabs.net is a quantitative trading website managed by Bryan Downing that focuses on quantitative analysis, trading models and high-frequency trading (HFT) algorithms and tutorials using open source code projects including R, QuantLib, Marketcetera, and others. With an emphasis on practical quant training and teaching, Quantlabs.net helps new, experienced, independent and professional quant traders quickly get up to speed on key techniques, strategies, and software shortcuts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

