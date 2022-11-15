Commitments Of Traders Data Points To Higher Prices

Summary

  • The percentage short position by asset managers on October 11th was the highest since 2016.
  • The short position by dealers on September 13 was the lowest in history.
  • These two seemingly contradictory events combine to indicate the start of a new bull market.
Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission “Commitment of Traders” is one of the eight sentiment indicators that goes into making up our Master Sentiment Index (see this MSI). It's there because it has a wonderful track record of signaling bear market lows and on October 11th it did just that. Let's take a look at recent data.

Commitments of Traders Data

The CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) just released the latest COT data. Every week the agency tabulates trading positions of five different classes of futures traders. The five trader classes are: dealers, asset managers, leveraged traders, reportable and nonreportable traders. They report the number of contracts that are long, short or spreads in each class.

This data goes back over 70 years and it has been very useful at forecasting market directions. Measuring what percent each class is short the market provides insight into their market expectations.

Asset Managers and the S&P E-Mini Futures

COT data on the CME E-mini S&P futures became available in 2006. In this market professional “asset managers,” account for 40% to 45% of all positions. History has demonstrated that as a group, they almost always have high short positions at the bottom of the stock market. This makes them a wonderful contrary opinion indicator.

Too Much Short Selling Indicates A Major Bottom

Short Position of E-mini Asset Managers (Michael McDonald)

This chart graphs the percentage short position of asset managers against the Spider ETF from 2006 to present. Major bottoms almost always occur when short selling reaches 40 to 45% of total positions. The last two dotted arrowed lines on the right point to the most recent short selling peaks.

Dealer Positions

Dealers, which are the equivalent of “producers” in the agricultural futures, is the only class of S&P traders who are usually “right” in their positions. In other words, they usually have heavy short positions at market tops and fewer shorts at market lows, just the opposite of the asset managers.

Chart Description automatically generated

Dealer Short Position vs the SPY (Michael McDonald)

This chart shows the dealer short position as a percent of total long and short positions. The scale is inverted so low short positions are at the top of the chart and high short positions at the bottom. Usually, Dealer short positions hover around 70 or 80% but at market lows it drops down to 30% or 40%. The correlation here is similar to that of the asset manager but in a positive way. The lowest short position was on September 13th, which was right near the market low.

Takeaway

These two COT datasets have a long history of successfully signaling bear market lows. There is nothing to indicate this no longer applies. It confirms what almost every other sentiment indicator has been signaling for some time: that we are at or near bear market lows.

Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

