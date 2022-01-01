Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: NYSE:OXY) is an almost $70 billion American petroleum that's recovered incredibly well since bankruptcy was once on the table and the company was forced to pay preferred equity in stock. The company has hit the point where it's owned more than 20% by Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), which has permission to buy up to 50% of the company.
The company had impressive 3Q 2022 results, helping to highlight the strength of its asset portfolio.
Occidental Petroleum 3Q 2022 Results - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation
Occidental Petroleum had strong 3Q 2022 results. The company earned $3.6 billion in quarterly cash flow, or a roughly 20% FCF yield on market cap. The company used that for $1.5 billion in balance sheet improvement along with $1.8 billion in share repurchases, showing how the company is taking advantage of higher prices.
The company's quarterly production of almost 1.2 million barrels / day is remaining strong and the company is continuing to focus on its pre-tax business such as Oxychem. Lastly, the company is constructing the world's largest DAC plant which will enable it to move toward its goals of efficiency and shareholder returns.
Occidental Petroleum has continued to work on its asset development, especially direct air capture.
Occidental Petroleum Assets - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation
Occidental Petroleum assets have continued to perform well. The company's Permian Basin operations have continued to set new records along with its international operations. However, it remains to be seen how much the company can continue to improve these high volume businesses over the long run.
In Direct Air capture & Sequestration, the company is expecting ~$500 / tonne in revenue with costs at half of that. That could enable the business to be profitable while enabling it to mitigate the impact of the remainder of its business. It's worth noting that 2.5 barrels of oil produce ~1 tonne of emissions across their lifecycle, so this is still not profitable on scale.
Overall, the company's assets are impressive and profitable, however, the company hasn't provided guidance on how it can ramp that up.
Occidental Petroleum has continued to maintain an incredibly financial position, highlighting its asset strength.
Occidental Petroleum Financial Results - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation
Financially, as we discussed above, the company's FCF has remained strong. That's on top of $1.1 billion in quarterly capital expenditures which will continue to support its assets and additional shareholder returns. The company has the ability to maintain production and has been slightly outperforming guidance and we expect all of that to continue.
Occidental Petroleum has the ability to continue driving shareholder returns as it shifts its focus.
Occidental Petroleum Shareholder Returns - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation
The company has completed its initial goals for its 0.7% dividend and $9.6 billion in debt paydowns to <$19 billion in gross debt. It's worth noting that this isn't counting the $10 billion in preferred equity the company has attributable taking its total capital stack of roughly $100 billion. The company spends ~$2 billion on preferred equity and debt.
The company is working to regain its investment grade credit rating, which we expect to happen, and it's completed the majority of its $3 billion share repurchase program. We expect the company to be able to repurchase shares and maintain dividend growth at $40 WTI showing the strength of its asset portfolio.
Occidental Petroleum is a great company that's continuing to execute well.
However, as is clear from Berkshire Hathaway's tapered down share purchases, the company is seeing minimal value as well. The company still has the option that it will likely exercise to get 84 million shares for just under $60 / share. That implies that current shareholders are underwater by roughly $1.5 billion on those shares as they'll be diluted.
The company is trading at a 20% equity FCF yield, however, it's worth noting that that's in an incredibly expensive oil environment. On the overall capital stack, the FCF yield is roughly 15%. The company is buying back shares, but there's a risk if prices were too drop that it's buying back too many shares at too high of a price.
The company continues to have preferred equity and interest obligations that cost it roughly $2 billion a year it needs to continue paying attention to. We'd like to see the company focus on improving its capital stack more for a rainy day. In the meantime, if prices do remain higher, we see more interesting opportunities in the market.
Occidental Petroleum's recovery has been spectacular and it was definitely one of the stocks that we once thought was one of the most undervalued. However, at this point the company is overvalued, and while it's profitable, it's priced for a more expensive oil environment. We expect that will hurt the company's ability to drive future returns.
Occidental Petroleum continues to have an impressive portfolio of Permian Basin assets with almost 1.2 million barrels / day of high-margin production. That has resulted in the company earning incredibly strong free cash flow, roughly $33 / barrel, which it was able to use for both share buybacks and capital stack improvement.
However, it also shows the company's risk if oil prices drop from $100 a barrel to $70 a barrel. The compression in the company's margins could hurt its ability to drive future returns. The company is a moderately valuable company, however, if oil prices drop it's ability to provide returns decreases and if prices remain higher, there's more interesting opportunities.
The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns.
Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!
Retirement is complicated and you only get once chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.
We provide:
This article was written by
The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies with a primary focus on the energy sector. Occasional articles also focus on building a retirement portfolio or on other sectors (such as healthcare or technology).
Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):
Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (2)