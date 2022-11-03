Boeing Is Ready For Serious Takeoff (Technical Analysis)

Nov. 16, 2022 2:45 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)3 Comments
Quant Labs Research profile picture
Quant Labs Research
279 Followers

Summary

  • The Boeing Company has been challenged with negative news over the years, but 2022 shows potential take-off for its stock price.
  • Based on current technical analysis, investors should be able to be convinced that the optimal time is upon us to take positions as the stock enters early accumulation.
  • Forward guiding estimates show Boeing can sustain this potential long-term rally.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

nycshooter

Introduction

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is one of the largest airplane suppliers for global export and military purposes. Despite Boeing going through negative news over the years, it has found value in its stock price. As technical indicators show, Boeing is underway for early stock accumulation, boosting its price.

Fundamentals are looking strong based on estimates

Growth

Boeing's growth has been relatively weak, and revenue has been negative due to the damaging 737 Max airplane scandal and other negative news. However, 2021 proved to be its strongest year for revenue growth and gross profit growth. Net income for 2021 was the same as for 2017.

Metric

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Period

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

Revenue growth

-0.012

0.083

-0.243

-0.240

0.071

Gross profit growth

0.257

0.133

-0.773

-2.273

1.531

Ebit growth

0.762

0.166

-1.165

-5.464

0.773

Operating income growth

0.762

0.166

-1.165

-5.464

0.773

Net income growth

0.675

0.276

-1.061

-17.668

0.646

Eps growth

0.766

0.327

-1.062

-17.643

0.646

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Data

2022 has proven to be a solidly positive year for Boeing, even with a robust 20-day simple moving average. Only a few companies out there can have this kind of return.

Metric

Values

SMA20

17.00%

SMA50

22.43%

SMA200

10.22%

Source: FinViz

Enterprise

The stock price for Boeing has declined since 2017, along with its market cap. However, despite the long-term scandal, it seems it is behind them with this year's performance.

Metric

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Symbol

BA

BA

BA

BA

BA

Stock price

337.710

387.720

323.300

194.190

190.570

Number of shares

602.721 M

579.501 M

567.857 M

568.630 M

568.630 M

Market capitalization

203.545 B

224.684 B

183.588 B

110.422 B

108.364 B

Enterprise value

205.763 B

230.795 B

201.247 B

166.521 B

158.682 B

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Estimate

Based on these future guidance estimates, 2022 has been the turnaround year for Boeing. It is possible to see some dividend strength for 2024 and 2025, but that is not predictable. Earnings per share seem to strengthen after next year with improved appreciation. Net profit should also enhance to continue a solid momentum to work off of into the next four years.

YEARLY ESTIMATES

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Revenue

66,693

81,585

92,859

99,852

107,530

Dividend

0.00

1.45

3.04

4.02

1.00

Dividend Yield (in %)

0.12 %

0.82 %

1.72 %

2.27 %

0.56 %

EPS

-7.83

3.61

6.91

8.73

11.27

Net Profit

-3,546

3,062

5,290

6,687

8,923

Source: Business Insider

Technical Analysis shows the optimal time for entries.

Fibonacci

Despite the short-term negative Fibonacci trendline, Boeing's stock price is near recovery, which might be an excellent time to investigate taking positions. Moreover, based on estimated real growth, one could expect predictable returns if all is fulfilled as promised.

fbonacci boeing

fbonacci boeing (custom platform)

Bollinger Bonds

One positive sign for potential market entries is looking at Bollinger bands based on price breaking through the upper band. This pattern confirms that market entries are optimal for strong returns moving forward.

bollinger boeing

bollinger boeing (custom platform)

MACD

Another technical indicator that seems to confirm optimal market entry is to see how the Boeing stock price has broken through the zero line on the bottom panel of this chart.

macd boeing

macd boeing (custom platform)

RSI

One temporary concern for the Boeing stock price is how it has crossed above the overbought condition of the relative strength indicator. This is said to be quick as more momentum builds into the stock as more analysts discover the fear of missing out state. As a result, there might be a temporary pullback with other long-term upward swings.

rsi boeing

rsi boeing (custom platform)

Prediction via AI

Monte Carlo

Monte Carlo simulation predicted paths show more upward momentum, which can raise higher expectations for Boeing's stock price. It can also be confirmed that normalized distribution has evenly split price expectations.

monte carlo boeing

monte carlo boeing (custom platform )

Regression

The red forecasted 30-day regression line shows moderate price moves up for Boeing stock. It is safe to say there will be a short-term moderation in the slope of the stock price, but it will continue to increase next year.

regression boeing

regression boeing (custom platform)

Risk adds to the Positive Narrative of Boeing Stock

Insider Activity

November seems to be a month where insider executives are buying up large shares for Boeing; this only confirms that there will be an expected strong return over the coming weeks.

Date

Shares Traded

Shares Held

Price

Type

Option

Insider

Trade

2022-11-03

13,666.00

13,666.00

158.27

Buy

No

CALHOUN DAVID L

13666.0

2022-11-03

5,700.00

19,366.00

159.28

Buy

No

Hibbard Carol J.

5700.0

2022-11-03

5,634.00

25,000.00

159.96

Buy

No

Arthur Michael A.

5634.0

2022-11-03

1,285.00

2,917.00

157.09

Buy

No

Doniz Susan

1285.0

Source: BusinessInsider

Price Target

There is a tighter-than-usual relationship between stock market analyst targets and actual Boeing stock price. Because this year has not had negative returns, it most likely means that it has been relatively predictable for Boeing to meet market analyst expectations.

target for boeing

target for boeing (custom platform)

Source: Business Insider.

Sustainability

Sustainability has been outperforming this year for Boeing. This is most likely due to the requirement of this rating to be a contractor of the US government being a military supplier.

Metric

Value

Social score

19.72

Peer count

21

Governance score

7.87

Total esg

34.68

Highest controversy

4

ESG performance

OUT_PERF

Percentile

77.96

Peer group

Aerospace & Defense

Environment score

7.08

Source: Yahoo Finance

Conclusion

It seems Boeing is having its stock price move up in an accelerated way. This could be due to early stock accumulation with positive news and investors seeing this as a fear of missing out on an opportunity. As hinted by artificial intelligence and technical analysis, the stock price has met optimal conditions to allow market entries. Also, Boeing’s stock price should be able to maintain an appropriate level of value over the coming weeks to months based on its forward guidance estimates. As a result, it would be recommended to take positions, to buy, in hopes of a better return on Boeing stock.

This article was written by

Quant Labs Research profile picture
Quant Labs Research
279 Followers
Quantlabs.net is a quantitative trading website managed by Bryan Downing that focuses on quantitative analysis, trading models and high-frequency trading (HFT) algorithms and tutorials using open source code projects including R, QuantLib, Marketcetera, and others. With an emphasis on practical quant training and teaching, Quantlabs.net helps new, experienced, independent and professional quant traders quickly get up to speed on key techniques, strategies, and software shortcuts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.