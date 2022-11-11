zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

Opendoor's (NASDAQ:OPEN) fiscal 2022 third quarter earnings all but confirmed the worst of the bearish thesis. Whilst the home flipper recorded revenue that beat consensus estimates with a nearly 50% growth over its year-ago quarter, it did so at too high a cost. Adjusted net loss for the quarter grew 18x from its year-ago comps with management essentially walking back on expansion plans set out in the prior earnings call. 550 full time employees, around 18% of their workforce, across a number of business functions are being laid off with the prospect of more cuts in the future.

The party has stopped after more than a decade of record low-interest rates leaving panic to spread across an industry that is fast cutting back on activity. Indeed, Redfin's home flipping program RedfinNow (RDFN) is being entirely shut down. This comes a year after Zillow (Z) did the same to its iBuyer business after taking a $300 million loss. Offerpad (OPAD) is also cutting around 7% of its workforce. Hence, Opendoor finds itself in a unique position where two of its largest competitors from last year are no longer vying for a share of the market as nearly all its metrics of stable financial health go in reverse. In Phoenix, Opendoor lost money on 76% of transactions in August, up from 21% in the year-ago comp as mortgage rates moved above 7% for the first time since 2002.

Freddie Mac

In Atlanta, loss on transactions in August would be a 3.7x jump over its year-ago figure. Further, the company's median holding period is also expanding. Datadoor, an analytics firm that tracks Opendoor's transactions, puts this at 122 days in October from a median of 113 days between July and September. San Francisco-based Opendoor has had to take the exceptional decision to hand out credits of between $10,000 to $15,000 to purchasers to move inventory in some cases.

Net Loss Surges Higher As Balance Sheet Comes Under Pressure

Opendoor last reported earnings for its fiscal 2022 third quarter saw revenue come in at $3.4 billion, an increase of 49.8% from its year-ago quarter and a beat by $680 million on consensus estimates. The surge in revenues came on the back of a 42% increase in total homes sold to 8,520.

Data by YCharts

However, the gross margin at -12.6% marked a deterioration from a positive margin of 8.9% in the year-ago quarter. This saw gross profit at a negative $425 million during the period. An intense inversion that is only set to get worse as the Fed fund rate pulls housing financing costs higher to further disrupt housing. To be clear here, competitor Zillow closed down its home flipping business after a $300 million net loss. Opendoor has realized more than this on just a gross profit basis and also recorded a net loss of $928 million, up from a loss of $57 million in the year-ago quarter.

With total long-term debt of $4.65 billion as of the end of the quarter, its highest ever level and up from $2.32 billion in the year-ago period, the company's interest expense grew to reach $115 million. This was a 2.67x increase from interest expense of $43 million in the year-ago quarter with rising interest rates playing a key part in the increase.

Get A Home Offer In Minutes

Opendoor purchased 8,380 homes during the period, down 45% from its year-ago comp and from 14,135 homes in the prior quarter when management oddly stated they were ramping activity. The company exited the quarter with 2,259 homes under contract for purchase, down 64% versus the year-ago period as their inventory balance of homes settled at 16,873. This was at a total value of $6.1 billion, a figure that was written down by $573 million during the quarter. This places the potential extent of future discombobulation in view.

Trading Economics

Opendoor's financing costs are rapidly rising with debt and interest expenses growing to match. Both of these are in an inverse relationship with inventory which will probably continue to be written down as interest rates rise in my view. The Fed funds rate now stands at 3.75% to 4%. This is set to be hiked by at least another 50 basis points at the December Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The median sales price of existing homes is dropping, down 7% from a recent peak of $413,800 to $384,800. The near-term outlook for the US economy is also poor with a recession expected in 2023.

The future does not look great as I think Opendoor looks set to find itself an unwilling holder of assets whose carrying value will have to be continuously written down as its debt burden rises. There will likely be more pain ahead as total equity pulls down lower and could potentially move into negative territory. The near to medium-term upside is not clear against this backdrop. But the company could still turn things around if its defensive moves pay off and if the housing slowdown is not severe.