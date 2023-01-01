Zephyr18

Banks are not very popular at the moment, and banks that lean heavily on M&A to drive growth are even less popular … and yet, United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares are up about 5% since my last update, outperforming the regional bank group by around 10%. UCBI management has continued its acquisitive ways, but has also been delivering on strong asset sensitivity and operating leverage, driving better-than-expected results for the year.

I continue to believe that UCBI operates in fundamentally attractive markets, and I like the company’s overall strategy with respect to lending and deposit-gathering, including meaningful operations in “second-tier” metro areas where there is still good population and income growth, but less competition from non-local banks. Valuation is challenged by the reliance on an M&A model, but I do believe the shares are still modestly undervalued.

Another Better-Than-Expected Quarter

Asset sensitivity, operating leverage, and underlying in-market share growth continues to drive better than expected results from UCBI.

Third quarter revenue rose almost 28% year over year and about 9% quarter over quarter, better than the mid-to-high single-digit growth typical of the quarter. Net interest income rose 42% yoy and almost 12% qoq, again surpassing the norm for the quarter. Earning assets declined modestly, but net interest margin expanded 45bp yoy and 38bp qoq to 3.57%; UCBI saw a little better than average spread improvement, while the final NIM was pretty much in line with the average.

Fee income declined 20% yoy and almost 5% qoq, with mortgage banking earnings down 54% yoy and 10% qoq. This decline in mortgage banking was something I expected and something that has happened broadly across the banking sector as higher rates and lower activity lead to a sharp cyclical correction in the business.

Adjusted operating expenses rose about 17% yoy and fell 2% qoq, a better-than-average performance, and the bank’s 47.9% efficiency ratio was better than expected and better than average as the company executes on cost synergies from past deals. Pre-provision profits rose 41% yoy and more than 22% qoq, on the very high end of bank performances for the quarter.

Average-ish Loan Growth, Decent Credit Quality, And Well-Controlled Deposit Costs

UCBI reported about 2% sequential loan growth on both an end-of-period and average balance basis. While that was a little soft compared to smaller bank peers (as opposed to the giants like PNC Financial (PNC), et al), it was on the higher end of management’s prior guidance range.

CRE and C&I lending was pretty soft on a relative basis, growing less than 1% from the prior quarter, while mortgage loan balances increased almost 8% as the bank put more loans on the balance sheet. The Navitas equipment finance business is still seeing good growth, with loans up 6% qoq and originations up 4%. Loan yields improved 17bp yoy and 38bp qoq to 4.71%; UCBI loan yields are a little better than average, but improved less than what other banks saw this quarter.

Credit quality looks okay, though the bank is upping its reserves in response to a weakening macro outlook for 2023. The bank’s allowance for losses increased 13bp yoy and 7bp qoq to 1.12%, inline with the average, but management did say that they’re not seeing significant consumer or business stress in their operating footprint yet. Charge-offs remain fine, as does the ratio of non-performing loans, though there was a sizable sequential uptick in non-performing C&I loans.

UCBI saw deposits decline almost 3% sequentially, with management attributing about half of that decline to a seasonal decline in public deposits. Non-interest-bearing deposits rose slightly on an end-of-period basis and about 2% on an average balance basis, outperforming the average regional/community bank by a healthy margin (the average bank saw a small sequential decline).

Deposit costs increased just 11bp yoy and qoq to 0.19, comfortably below the group average (around 30bp), and the bank’s cumulative interest-bearing deposit beta is only 9% - well below average and on par with a rare few banks like Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) and Umpqua (UMPQ). Management did warn that deposit costs are likely to accelerate from here, but I would note that the bank has an uncommonly strong non-interest-bearing deposit base (close to 40%) and a very comfortable 73% loan/deposit ratio.

A Deal In The Hopper, And More To Come

Management is awaiting regulatory clearances for its proposed acquisition of Alabama’s Progress Financial, but I see no reason to expect problems here. Although regulators have been dragging their feet with larger bank M&A approvals, it hasn’t impacted smaller bank deals to quite the same extent.

Progress brings $1.3B billion in loans and $1.7B in deposits across Alabama and into the Florida panhandle, with a top-10 market share in the Huntsville market. UCBI is paying 1.65x tangible book, where the underlying financials would argue for something closer to 1.5x as “fair”, but I think the premium is fine when factoring in cost synergies. Likewise, the mid-single-digit deposit premium doesn’t seem unreasonable to me. In my last article on UCBI I wrote that I thought Alabama/Florida panhandle could be a target for management. I still expect more deals in the future, and I think acquisitions in North Carolina and Virginia would make sense.

The Outlook

UCBI’s reliance on M&A does add to the modeling challenges; ignore M&A and you don’t really get a good sense of the actual potential value, but modeling in M&A can lend itself to working backwards from a predetermined conclusion. On its own, I think UCBI could generate long-term core earnings growth in the high single-digits to low double-digits, but I expect M&A to drive reported long-term growth into the teens.

On the basis of discounted long-term core earnings, I think UCBI is around 10% to 15% undervalued today. Likewise with a forward P/E approach, though I will note that UCBI carries a higher forward P/E than I’d typically give to most other smaller banks at this point.

The Bottom Line

I do think UCBI is undervalued, but I think that about a lot of banks these days. I like UCBI’s demonstrated operating leverage and its strong deposit position, as well as its attractive geographic footprint. On the other hand, I’m not as fond of growth-by-M&A stories, and I do see intense competition in UCBI’s markets, as well as a lot of other cheaper bank stories. I lean “Buy” here given demonstrated execution on the stated plan, but this is one of my less adamant buy calls on a relative basis, as there are other bargains out there worth a look.