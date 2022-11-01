We updated The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) investors in late September, encouraging them to leverage the market pessimism to add exposure. We saw a fantastic opportunity forming as the market forced a steep selloff toward its June lows.
Accordingly, BA outperformed the market significantly since our previous article, notching a gain of nearly 32% against the S&P 500's (SP500) (SPX) 7.6% uptick. Relative to its 5Y and 10Y total return CAGR of -6.9% and 11.4%, we believe investors who picked up shares at its September lows have been massively rewarded.
Therefore, we postulate that the market had anticipated a weak FQ3 earnings release in September, behooving a value compression to de-risk its execution risks. Thus, despite posting a report card that "missed Wall Street estimates by a mile," the bears could not batter it back toward its September lows.
Moreover, management followed up with a confidence-boosting Investor Conference in early November as it highlighted its outlook toward 2026. That helped BA to recover its post-earnings losses, which also saw BA surge toward its critical August highs and re-testing it.
Our analysis suggests that investors who leveraged the market pessimism in September should consider cutting exposure as BA is no longer cheap. Moreover, we postulate that its valuation has reflected its medium-term upside at these levels, with a material re-rating unlikely in the near term. As such, we believe BA investors could find it challenging to outperform the market if they add at the current levels.
Furthermore, BA's price action could form a bull trap (not validated yet), and its rapid surge warrants significant caution.
Revising from Buy to Sell.
Boeing has been beset by production ramp challenges, worsened by supply chain disruptions. We believe management understood that a material re-rating in BA is unlikely unless investors have a clearer idea of its medium-term outlook, demonstrating its confidence in ramping production effectively.
As such, management telegraphed an ambitious plan to generate $10B in free cash flow by FY25/26, with an interim outlook of $3B by FY23. Moreover, management highlighted that it had de-risked its projections by excluding the "China risk."
The consensus estimates (bullish) have been revised downward to reflect the company's outlook given at its Investor Conference.
Accordingly, analysts' estimates suggest that Boeing could post free cash flow (FCF) of $4.6B in FY23, well above management's $4B midpoint guidance. However, the $4.6B metric was revised markedly downward from its previous September projections of $7.2B.
Despite that, management's $10B FCF outlook for FY25/26 is in line with the previous consensus estimates, demonstrating CEO Dave Calhoun and his team's confidence in its production ramp. Notably, implied in the FCF bridge from FY23 to FY25/26 includes a $6B production ramp accretion, highlighting management's confidence in continuing to lift its capacity moving ahead.
Hence, we believe management delivered a solid conference that investors and analysts anticipated, indicating that the company's ramp cadence remains on track.
With the more than 30% surge from its September lows, BA last traded at an NTM EBITDA multiple of 21.8x, well above its 10Y mean of 14.1x.
It's also above its peers' median of 11.3x (according to S&P Cap IQ data), suggesting a significant bifurcation between its peers' multiples.
Accordingly, BA last traded at an FY24 EBITDA multiple of 15x, even if we adjusted for its projected gains in operating leverage. Note that the Street consensus has a bullish bias. Therefore investors are encouraged to reflect an appropriate discount in their models.
Furthermore, we don't expect BA's FY25 multiple to be re-rated above its 10Y mean in the near term, as the market parses Boeing's execution prowess, given its recent uncertainties.
Hence, we postulate that BA is unattractive at the current levels, with potential market underperformance if investors add more exposure at these levels.
BA surged from its September lows and could potentially form a bull trap (not validated yet) against its August highs.
Coupled with an unattractive valuation, we urge investors to be cautious here. Furthermore, BA remains in a medium- and long-term downtrend, with the 50-week moving average (blue line) a significant impediment against its recovery.
More conservative investors could consider waiting for a validated bearish reversal price action before cutting exposure.
Revising from Buy to Sell.
