A Quick Take On Descartes Systems

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) reported its FQ2 2023 financial results on Sept, 7, 2022, beating expected revenue and matching EPS estimates.

The company provides logistics and supply chain management software and services to companies worldwide.

Descartes Systems Overview

Waterloo, Canada,-based Descartes was founded in 1981 to provide companies with a growing variety of logistics and supply chain management software solutions.

The firm is headed by Chief Executive Officer Edward Ryan, who joined the firm in 2000 and was previously director of Marketing and Field operations and Vice President of Sales for E-Transport.

The company’s primary offerings include:

B2B connectivity

Broker and forwarder management

Warehouse management

Compliance

E-commerce shipping and fulfillment

Trade intelligence

Routing and telematics

Transportation management

The firm acquires customers through its in-house direct sales and marketing efforts as well as through partner referrals.

DSGX also makes selective acquisitions, with the most recent being that of XPS, a multi-carrier shipping platform.

Descartes System’s Market and Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Allied Market Research, the market for supply chain management software and services was an estimated $18.7 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $52.6 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are demand for increased supply chain visibility, especially after the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, the chart below shows the supply chain management market changes between 2020 and 2030, by solution type:

Supply Chain Management Market (Allied Market Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Epicor Software

HighJump

Info

IBM

JDA Software Group

Kinaxis

e2open

Oracle

SAP

Manhattan Associates

Others

DSGX’ Recent Financial Performance

Total revenue by quarter has risen according to the following chart:

9 Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit margin by quarter has remained steady in the high 70s:

9 Quarter Gross Profit Margin (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have remained flat, as the chart shows below:

9 Quarter Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Operating income by quarter has risen markedly in recent quarters:

9 Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have followed the trajectory in the chart below:

9 Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in above charts is GAAP)

In the past 12 months, DSGX’s stock price has fallen 19.2% vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ drop of around 15%, as the chart below indicates:

52 Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation And Other Metrics For Descartes Systems

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 12.77 Revenue Growth Rate 19.9% Net Income Margin 19.7% GAAP EBITDA % 41.5% Market Capitalization $6,060,000,000 Enterprise Value $5,880,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $179,690,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) $1.06 Click to enlarge

As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Manhattan Associates (MANH). Shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric [TTM] Manhattan Associates Descartes Systems Variance Enterprise Value / Sales 10.17 12.77 25.6% Revenue Growth Rate 15.8% 19.9% 25.4% Net Income Margin 15.1% 19.7% 30.6% Operating Cash Flow $164,500,000 $179,690,000 9.2% Click to enlarge

A full comparison of the two companies’ performance metrics may be viewed here.

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

DSGX’s most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was 61.3% as of FQ2 2023, so the firm has performed well in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 - GAAP Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 19.9% GAAP EBITDA % 41.5% Total 61.3% Click to enlarge

Commentary On Descartes Systems

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering FQ2 2023’s results, management highlighted the growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA despite foreign exchange headwinds due to the strong US dollar.

The company's supply chain offerings have been in particular demand due to supply chain problems associated with the pandemic and continuing lockdowns in Asia.

Demand for its optimization solutions has typically risen when fuel costs rise and macroeconomic conditions worsen, as companies seek to increase business efficiencies to offset these challenges.

Notably, DSGX has acquired 3 - 4 businesses per year on average, and has the resources to continue to make selective acquisitions ahead.

As to its financial results, revenue rose by 18% year-over-year, as did adjusted EBITDA.

Management did not disclose any company retention rate metrics, but did say that it was investing more in the customer success function to improve its retention results.

DSGX’s Rule of 40 results have been impressive, with a recent result of 61.3%.

However, operating expenses rose 20%, due to the impact of recent acquisitions and from additional headcount.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 20% year-over-year, while EPS matched FQ2 2022’s figure of $0.27 per share.

For the balance sheet, the firm finished the quarter with $189 million in cash and equivalents and no debt.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was an impressive $174 million, with only $5.7 million in capital expenditures.

Looking ahead, for full-year fiscal 2023, management believes there will be continuing foreign exchange headwinds and fallout from the Russian Ukraine conflict, but did not provide guidance for the full year.

Regarding valuation, the market is currently valuing DSGX over 25% higher than competitor Manhattan Associates, possibly due to its higher topline growth rate and net income margin performance.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is a global macroeconomic slowdown in 2023 which would impact transaction volumes and hurt revenue growth.

An upside catalyst would include the U.S. Federal Reserve reducing interest rate hikes or pausing them entirely, leading to a lower cost of capital assumption and potentially higher multiple for the stock.

However, given foreign exchange headwinds and the increasing likelihood of an imminent recession (if we aren’t in one already), as well as management declining to provide full year forward guidance, I’m more cautious on the outlook for DSGX.

Accordingly, while the company may indeed thrive during times of supply chain turmoil, my outlook on DSGX for the near term is a Hold.