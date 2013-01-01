Global-E Online: An E-Commerce Growth Story At A Critical Spot On The Charts Ahead Of Earnings

Nov. 16, 2022 4:55 PM ETGlobal-e Online Ltd. (GLBE)
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
1.79K Followers

Summary

  • E-commerce boomed during and immediately after the pandemic but now faces tough YoY comps.
  • One international firm with impressive fundamental metrics and growth reports Q3 results Wednesday night.
  • With shares near a key point on the chart, I outline price levels to watch.
  • Options traders expect a massive move in the stock price.
Medium wide shot of male warehouse worker checking orders at computer workstation in warehouse

Thomas Barwick

The Server & Enterprise Software industry has had its struggles this year. Hawkish central banks around the world have helped send interest rates higher, pressuring these high-duration equities. One company ranks best in its group for revenue per employee. That solid sales growth should help Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) weather inevitable tough times to come as consumers become more strapped.

GLBE: Best In Show For Revs/Employee, Running Lean

GLBE: Best In Show For Revs/Employee

BofA Global Research

According to Bank of America Global Research, Global-e Online (GLBE) was founded in 2013 by Amir Schlachet, Shahar Tamari, and Nir Debbi. The company employs 350+ people, as of 2020. Its products are designed to help D2C retail companies facilitate cross-border transactions to over 200+ markets, accepting 100+ currencies, and 150+ payment options.

The Israel-based $4.1 billion market cap Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry company within the Consumer Discretionary sector does not have positive trailing 12-month GAAP earnings and does not pay a dividend, according to The Wall Street Journal. Importantly ahead of earnings Wednesday night, the stock has an elevated 11.4% short interest.

The company has upside potential from a strong cross-border e-commerce business that could shake up the industry. It has differentiation through its Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) platform. There are risks, though. For one thing, earnings comparables are going to be tough hurdles in the next few quarters. Year-on-year earnings declines are in the cards and could grow deeper should a global recession strike. Ongoing supply chain challenges, while improving, could be problematic. It is also critical that Global-e Online renews its key partnership with Shopify.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see continued operating losses through 2024. The Bloomberg consensus forecast actually shows a small per-share profit in 2022 before less negative bottom-line numbers compared with BofA’s outlook. The stock trades at a very high EV/EBITDA given negative earnings, but I like how the company is free cash flow positive – and that yield is expected to grow modestly. While GLBE has a D valuation rating by Seeking Alpha, it also sports a strong A+ growth rating.

GLBE: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

GLBE: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q3 2022 earnings date of Wednesday, November 16, after the closing bell, with a conference call immediately after results hit the tape. You can listen live here. The action does not stop there, however. Global-e Online’s management team is expected to speak at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference from December 5-7 in New York. Volatility can hit when industry or company-specific news breaks at such events.

Corporate Event Calendar

Corporate Event Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Options Angle

Digging into the earnings picture, data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS) show a consensus Q3 earnings estimate of -$0.30 which would be a decline from $0.01 of per-share profits in the same quarter a year ago. There has been a single upward EPS revision of the stock since it last reported in August.

ORATS also shows an implied earnings-related stock price swing of 17.4% after earnings cross the wires. Thus, traders should consider just a small position size to this volatile company since the nearest-expiring at-the-money straddle is priced for a massive swing in the stock price. Shares have traded higher post-earnings in the last three quarters.

GLBE: A Massive Expected Stock Price Change Post-Earnings

GLBE: A Massive Expected Stock Price Change Post-Earnings

ORATS

The Technical Take

Since I last reported on GLBE, shares have indeed moved higher considerably. Let’s look at the chart with fresh eyes. I see a confluence of resistance here around $26. Notice how the 50-day moving average, 200-day moving average, and a downtrend resistance line all come into play at the current price. Importantly, however, the stock held its May low on a test of the mid-teens earlier this month. I’d like to see the stock rise above $28 to help confirm a breakout. If it does that, then I see next resistance near $38. While I think it will make that move, it is a hold on technicals right now.

GLBE: A Confluence of Resistance After A Succesful Retest

GLBE: A Confluence of Resistance After A Succesful Retest

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

The growth story with GLBE is intact, but risks weigh ahead of what will surely be a tough year for the global e-commerce industry. Moreover, the stock might encounter trouble at the moment. I have a near-term hold rating with a bullish long-term view on the firm’s strong platform and business.

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
1.79K Followers
CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.