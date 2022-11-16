Justin Sullivan

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) have revalued 74% to the down-side in FY 2022 and the recently presented outlook for the fourth-quarter makes it highly unlikely that investors will see ROKU move into a new up-leg soon. Roku’s growth continued to decelerate in the fourth-quarter and slower account and average revenue per user growth are concerning. Although more people than ever before are using streaming TV, Roku is currently not a favored stock and the company will likely see a continual slowdown in its key platform metrics going forward!

Roku Q3'22: Slowing growth and deteriorating platform metrics

Roku’s revenues in Q3’22 grew 12% year over year to $761.4M which was better the prediction of $693.6M, but the streaming company is going through a painful post-COVID adjustment period: Roku's top line growth in the second-quarter was 18% and it is slowing despite long term trends such as the adoption of streaming TV working in the company’s favor.

Roku’s active account growth in the third-quarter slowed to just 16% year over year as it is getting harder to acquire new customers in a post-pandemic world. The streaming platform had 65.4M active accounts on its platform at the end of the third-quarter and Roku acquired 2.3M new accounts just in Q3'22. Average revenue per user/ARPU -- a key figure for streaming companies that shows how well they are monetizing their customers -- was $44.25, showing just a tiny increase of $0.15 quarter over quarter. Year over year growth in average revenue per user slowed to just 10% compared to a growth rate of 21% in the second-quarter.

Actual Results Q3’22 Q2'22 Q1'22 Q4'21 Q3'21 Growth Y/Y Active Accounts (millions) 65.4 63.1 61.3 60.1 56.4 16% Streaming Hours (billions) 21.9 20.7 20.9 19.5 18.0 21% Average Revenue Per User/ARPU ($) $44.25 $44.10 $42.91 $41.03 $40.10 10% Click to enlarge

While adoption of streaming TV is a long term trend that I believe will continue to benefit Roku, users are no longer consuming as much streaming content as they did during the COVID-19 pandemic. The result is a painful slowdown in Roku’s key platforms metrics -- such as account growth or average revenue per user -- both of which indicate that it may take longer for the streaming company to become profitable. According to estimates provided by Seeking Alpha, Roku is expected to become profitable only in FY 2026. The slowdown in the advertising market is also a major problem for Roku and could lead to sequential revenue declines in FY 2023.

Outlook for Q4’22 disappoints

Roku guided for fourth-quarter revenues of $800M, which implies a top line decline of 8% year over year. In the year earlier period, Roku generated $865.4M in revenues so this steep of a decline is a major disappointment. Roku also now sees an adjusted EBITDA loss of $135M. The outlook was a major disappointment for investors and it was the reason why shares of Roku cratered 20% after release of the Q3'22 earnings sheet.

Roku’s valuation is still attractive

Roku is now expected to generate revenues of $3.06B in FY 2022 and $3.31B in FY 2023, implying year over year growth rates of 11% and 8%. The revenue estimate trend is profoundly negative and analysts have down-graded their forward annual revenue projections drastically due to the platform’s slowing post-pandemic growth and weakening customer monetization.

Based off of $3.31B in revenues, shares of Roku are valued at a P-S ratio of 2.5 X and Roku's prospects in the streaming industry are now even cheaper than those of Netflix (NFLX) which has a P-S ratio of 4.1 X.

Risks with Roku

The big risk with Roku obviously is a continual slowdown in the platform’s account and revenue growth as well as a deterioration in other platform metrics, such as ARPU, which could result in a lower valuation factor for Roku’s shares. The emergence of a recession, I believe, is likely not going to be a major problem for Roku. Growing economic pressure on consumers could potentially lead to a re-acceleration of Roku’s platform growth and stronger customer acquisition.

Final thoughts

Roku has been through a rough year: the stock is own 74% in 2022 and the outlook for the fourth-quarter gave investors very little hope that things are going to change in the short term. However, TV streaming is here to stay and long term trends in the industry are favoring companies like Roku TV. Although Roku's revenue and active account growth is clearly decelerating, Roku’s valuation remains attractive!