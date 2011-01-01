RichLegg

Introduction

We end our coverage on Swedish Match AB (OTCPK:SWMAY) (referred here as "SWMA") with a final opinion that any remaining shareholders should tender their shares to Philip Morris (PM) by the November 25 deadline.

Philip Morris is now certain to acquire the company, having waived its previous 90% acceptance condition and thus becoming the owner of at least 86% of outstanding SWMA shares. PM will most likely reach the 90% needed for a squeeze-out and force all shareholders to sell. However, if this were to fail, then minority shareholders who had not tendered would be stuck with illiquid shares and limited shareholder protection.

SWMA shares are currently trading slightly above the latest dividend-adjusted bid price, but transaction costs mean tendering the shares to PM will be the cheaper option for most shareholders.

Philip Morris Now Owns 86% of SWMA

Philip Morris announced on November 7 that its tender offer for Swedish Match had received acceptance from owners of 82.59% of outstanding shares, including all the top 10 shareholders (i.e. including activist investor Elliott Management, which had last disclosed a 10.5% stake). By opting to waive the original 90% acceptance condition, PM completed the tender offer and became owner of 82.59% of SWMA. PM also extended the acceptance period to November 25.

PM subsequently announced on November 10 that it has acquired more SWMA shares, bringing its total ownership to 85.87%. The reason for the disclosure was legal - SWMA shares had become ineligible for inclusion in various market indexes because a single shareholder owns more than 85%. It is likely that PM’s ownership has risen further since.

The most likely outcome is that PM will secure more than 90% of SWMA shares before November 25, and exercise its right as a 90%+ shareholder under Swedish takeover law to force all remaining shareholders to sell.

Minority Shareholders Can Become Stranded

There is a small possibility that PM would not reach 90%. In that event, minority shareholders who had not tendered would continue to hold their shares, but the shares would be illiquid and offer limited shareholder protection.

Under Swedish law, delisting a company requires only a decision by a company’s board, which PM will control.

Delisting Provisions Under Swedish Law Source: Baker McKenzie Global Public M&A Guide (June 2022). Click to enlarge

Swedish law does offer minority shareholders some protection, for example from management giving "undue advantage to a shareholder”, and the rights to request certain information from the company or for a matter to be discussed at a shareholder meeting. However, we view these rights as limited and difficult to enforce, even for institutional investors.

As hedge fund manager and long-time SWMA investor John Hempton told the Financial Times (subscription required) on November 6, just before PM officially announced the results of the tender:

“Without Elliott, I am forced to sell … I don’t like being a minority in a company on the other side of the world without a big brother on my side.”

Minority shareholders should avoid being stranded by tendering SWMA shares to PM before November 25.

SWMA Trading Slightly Above Offer Price

SWMA shares closed at SEK 115.35 in Stockholm on Wednesday (November 16).

This is actually slightly higher than the latest offer price of SEK 115.07 per share, adjusted down from PM’s second offer of SEK 116 after a SEK 0.93 dividend become payable to shareholders of record as of November 14.

While in theory a shareholder can sell their SWMA shares in the open market at a higher price than the offer price, in practice, transaction costs mean that tendering the shares almost certainly offer the better value.

Lessons from Missing Out on Higher Offer

We missed out on an approximately 10% gain by downgrading our rating on SWMA to Hold too early, as soon as they had risen to give us a 62% gain (in SEK, 43% in USD):

Librarian SWMA Ratings vs. U.S. ADR Price (Last 1 Year) Source: Seeking Alpha (16-Nov-22). Click to enlarge

SWMA shares were at SEK 100.95 at our downgrade in May, compared to the final offer price of SEK 116 (9.4% higher than the original offer). However, USD had risen by approximately 12% against SEK by the time of the final offer on October 20; USD/SEK has since fallen back to about 5% from the time of the original offer.

We were correct in predicting that there would be no other bidders and that PM would not be raising its bid significantly (PM accurately attributed its higher offer as “primarily” reflecting currency movements). However, we overestimated the likelihood that PM’s offer would be rejected by SWMA shareholders, especially once Elliott’s interest became known.

We also did not anticipate the market correction in H2 so far, which has made SWMA shares a comparatively better investment during the period since the original offer.

Swedish Match's Strong Growth Continuing

SWMA Q3 2022 results released on October 28 showed the business continues to perform. In particular, its flagship ZYN nicotine pouches again gained share sequentially in the U.S., reaching 66.5% of the category by volume:

U.S. Nicotine Pouches Volume & Market Share (Since Q2 2021) Source: SWMA results presentation (Q3 2022). Click to enlarge

By value, ZYN’s share of the U.S. nicotine pouch category exceeded 76%.

Management attributed ZYN’s growth as “primarily” due to higher sales velocity in existing stores, though the number of stores selling ZYN also increased sequentially from 134k to 138k. “A little more than half” of new ZYN users now come from cigarettes and E-vapor, with the rest from traditional oral tobacco (mostly moist snuff).

Swedish Match will be a valuable addition to Philip Morris, and especially powerful as a platform for its plans to take a significant share of the U.S. nicotine profit pool.

We are disappointed that we only generated a 43% USD gain in two years on Swedish Match, and wish Philip Morris shareholders (a group to which we also belong) the best with their new acquisition.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.