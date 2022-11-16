Portra

By Jill Mislinski

The Census Bureau's Advance Retail Sales Report for October was released this morning. Headline sales came in at 1.3% month-over-month and was above the Investing.com forecast of 1.0%. Core sales (ex Autos) also came in at 1.3% MoM.

Here is the introduction from today's report:

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for October 2022, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $694.5 billion, up 1.3 percent (±0.5 percent) from the previous month, and 8.3 percent (±0.7 percent) above October 2021. Total sales for the August 2022 through October 2022 period were up 8.9 percent (±0.5 percent) from the same period a year ago. The August 2022 to September 2022 percent change was unrevised from virtually unchanged (±0.2 percent)*.



Retail trade sales were up 1.2 percent (±0.5 percent) from September 2022, and up 7.5 percent (±0.7 percent) above last year. Gasoline stations were up 17.8 percent (±1.6 percent) from October 2021, while food services and drinking places were up 14.1 percent (±3.2 percent) from last year. [view full report]

The chart below is a log-scale snapshot of retail sales since the early 1990s. The two exponential regressions through the data help us to evaluate the long-term trend of this key economic indicator.

Monthly Retail And Food Services Sales, Seasonally Adjusted (Author)

The year-over-year percent change provides another perspective on the historical trend. Here is the headline series.

Monthly Retail And Food Services Sales, YoY (Author)

Core Sales

Here is the year-over-year version of Core Retail Sales.

Monthly Core Retail Sales And Services (ex Autos), YoY (Author)

“Control” Purchases

The next two charts illustrate retail sales “Control” purchases, which is an even more “Core” view of retail sales. This series excludes Motor Vehicles & Parts, Gasoline, Building Materials as well as Food Services & Drinking Places. The popular financial press typically ignores this series, but it's a more consistent and reliable reading of the economy.

Monthly Retail "Control" Purchases (Author)

Here is the same series year-over-year.

Monthly Retail "Control" Purchases, YoY (Author)

For a better sense of the reduced volatility of the “Control” series, here is a YoY overlay with the headline retail sales.

Headline and "Control" Monthly Retail Sales, YoY (Author)

Bottom Line

Both October headline and core were up from September and better than forecast.

