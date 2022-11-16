jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the truck manufacturer PACCAR (PCAR). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Seeker first signaled a buy on 10/5 the stock gained 13.74%.

PCR Price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full-service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name, as well as provides finance and leasing products and services to customers and dealers. This segment also offers equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owners/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. (Yahoo Finance)

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

26.50+ Weighted Alpha

15.61% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

19 new highs and up 17.14% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 74.61%

Recently traded at $13.40 with 50 day moving average of $91.14

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $35.74 billion

P/E 13.70

Dividend yield 1.44%

Revenue expected to grow 24.00% this year and up another 1.20% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 52.30% this year and decrease by 1.00% next year but continue to compound again at an annual rate 15.70% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 3 strong buy, 5 buy, 14 hold and 1 sell opinion in place on this stock

Analysts have price targets from $90.00 to $107.00 with an average of $97.67

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 614 to 49 for the stock to beat the market with more experienced investors voting 169 to 7 for the same result

13,400 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Construction Machinery and Heavy Trucks

Ranked Overall

103 out of 4769

Ranked in Sector

12 out of 624

Ranked in Industry

2 out of 41

Dividend Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago Safety B- B B Growth A A A- Yield B+ B+ A- Consistency A- A- A Click to enlarge

