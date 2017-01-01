We have traded Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) several times over the last few years. The company saw business pop during the COVID-19 pandemic and boom through 2021. Fast forward to November 2022 and we are seeing rampant inflation, a weakening consumer, questionable demand trends, supply chain issues, and stiff competition. Auto part suppliers should tend to do better in a tough economy as consumers fight to keep cars on the road longer. With higher interest rates, financing a new auto loan is expensive. The economy is still on relatively solid footing, but the price of fuel crushing the average family, not to mention the price of cars still being very elevated right now, people are still very likely to keep cars on the road longer, and that benefits Advance Auto Parts and its competitors.
This means consumers are likely to have high demand for parts and self-car care supplies in the coming quarters. However, the company's results that it just reported were mixed and the outlook was poor. The stock is getting crushed here, to levels which are interesting in our opinion and we think this stock needs to be on your list for a possible trade. Let's take a look at some of the key metrics of the company and where we see things going, as well as a trade.
So there are still labor shortages, some supply chain issues, and painful inflation that is weighing on customers. But one of the largest issues is that there is severe competition with many choices for consumers' auto parts needs out there. We have long held AutoZone (AZO) and also have a house position in O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) following a very successful trade we made. We have traded AAP, along with a few others in the space, and think it should be on your list for reentry if the stock falls below the $140 level. Despite the large amount of competition, Advance has still grown successfully over the years and is a real competitor with the wide range of auto part suppliers in the country. Let us look into the trends here.
The company just put out its Q3 report, and it was another quarter of gains and growth for the company, but far less than usual. Net sales in Q3 were $2.64 billion, a 0.77% increase from last year. However, one of the most critical indicators that we watch for retailers like this are comparable store sales. These had been rising nicely the last few years, but due to company branded items driving more sales volume but at lower price points, comparable sales were down 0.7%. We do not like seeing comp sales fall. The stock deserves to fall on that data point alone. These weak comps led to revenues coming in a touch below consensus expectations overall. Margins however remained strong and preserved Advance Auto Parts' profit power.
So we saw revenues increase marginally, but the margins on the revenues, which were always strong, saw continued strength from last year. Adjusted gross profit margin in Q3 was 47.2% of net sales, a 98 basis point improvement, which was driven by improvements in pricing actions overall and inventory advantages, as well as store branded sales volume. This expansion in profit margin was solid news. However, other expenses weighed and operating margin actually dipped, which was a negative. Adjusted SG&A was 37.5% of net sales, which was a 170 point increase from last year. There were once again much higher wages as well as higher delivery costs that weighed.
Taken together, we see that adjusted operating income was $258.0 million, a decrease of 5.8% vs. the prior year. Adjusted operating income margin as such fell to 9.8%, a decrease of 60 basis points compared to the prior year. Thus, there was mixed results on margins here, with gross margin expanding but operating margin falling. So overall profit power did fall due to the overall margin.
So operating income fell, but what about the actual final earnings? Often the two are so very linked as we know. But other items like currency issues and taxes weigh too. Earnings fell from last year. That is just painful. On a GAAP basis, EPS was $1.84, dropping a crazy 31.3% from $2.68 last year. Making customary adjustments, EPS was $2.84 which was still an 11.5% drop from $3.21 a year ago. EPS was negatively affected by approximately $0.20 as a result of foreign currency impact in the quarter due to the strong dollar.
Shares are also expensive for, and considering the lackluster growth at $155 a share at the time of this writing, we think you need to let the stock fall even further. We suggest the $130s would be attractive enough to compensate for the stalled growth. The FWD P/E is still nearly 15X, but there is no growth. We like it lower however when we consider the shareholder-friendly nature of the company.
Things are not looking great. We used to be very bullish because cash flow was always strong. Now it has been crushed. Free cash flow year-to-date is just $149.5 million, falling dramatically from $734.0 million last year. We see how the company is performing, sales are holding up a bit, but profit is falling. But what can we expect going forward? Well, the company did reiterate its prior guidance which was actually positive, but lowered its EPS guidance and that is why shares are getting crushed.
Management restated its revenue target of $11.0 billion to $11.2 billion on comps of -1.0% to flat. Not great. With operating margins of at most 10%, the company sees adjusted EPS of $12.6 to $12.80, a huge reduction in guidance from the $12.75 to $13.25 previously guided. The stock needs to come down.
Despite the negativity that was this quarter and the poor EPS outlook, another 15-20% lower from here we would be bullish. A bad market week could easily take us there. We do like the dividend and the buybacks here. The company pays a $6.00 dividend annually. This brings the yield to about 3.9%. With a further pullback this will be an accidental high-yielder. We would like to see a 4.3% yield here as buyers. This would be coupled with management buying back shares to help the EPS power. During Q3, management repurchased 0.4 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $75 million, or an average price of $168.93 per share, in connection with its share repurchase program. The company still has about $1.0 billion remaining on the repurchase authorization.
The quarter was mixed, no doubt. The stock is getting crushed on its EPS outlook. Let it come down 15 to 20 points then consider buying. We have some big share repurchases on tap and at our preferred entry there would be a 4.3% yield. We prefer competitors, but this is where we would be buyers.
Looking for rapid-return trades? Stop wasting time. The next 4 subs to join our community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing get an annual 50% discount.
Available all day during market hours we help you learn and grow. Best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades while finding deep value for the long-term.
This article was written by
We have turned thousands of losing investors into WINNERS. We are the team behind the top performing trading service BAD BEAT Investing. Quad 7 Capital was founded in 2017 by a team that consists of a long time investor, health researcher, financial author, professor, professional cardplayer, and a politician.
The BAD BEAT Investing service launched in 2018 and is a top performing Marketplace service relative to market returns. It is focused on extreme value, and leveraging mispriced stocks and momentum driven events for rapid return swing trades, options education, and long-term investments. Further, it offers a direct access line to our traders all day during market hours.
Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory and the sciences. The company has experience with government, academia, and private industry. We offer market opinion and analysis, and we cover a wide range of sectors and companies, with particular emphasis on news related items and analyses on growth companies, cryptocurrencies, REITS, biotechnology/ pharmaceuticals, precious metals, blue chips and small-cap companies.
If you want to win, follow us, and if you want to make money, sign up to BAD BEAT investing today.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AZO, ORLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (1)