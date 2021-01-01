Sundry Photography

Thesis

In our previous article (Hold rating), we urged investors to be wary about overpaying for growth in leading cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD). The high-growth cloud-native extended detection and response (XDR) leader has had a highly challenging year.

Accordingly, CRWD posted a YTD total return of -30.2%, in line with its SaaS peers as represented by the Software ETF's (IGV) YTD total return of -29.8%. Therefore, it demonstrated that the market remains confident of CrowdStrike leadership and high-quality execution, despite posting an NTM P/E of 95.7x (Vs. IGV's 27.3x).

As CrowdStrike prepares to release its FQ3'23 earnings on November 29, we discuss why we believe it's appropriate to turn bullish on CRWD, despite its implied growth premium.

We believe the market expects CRWD to deliver underwhelming guidance in its upcoming earnings after recent disappointment from Fortinet (FTNT) and other enterprise cloud SaaS stocks.

Hence, we assess the value compression has created a fantastic opportunity for investors to add exposure, even though CRWD remains in a medium-term downtrend.

We see the potential for re-rating moving ahead if management could execute its annualized recurring revenue (ARR) outlook (although management highlighted it did not indicate guidance) at its Investor Day in H1'22.

Notwithstanding, we urge investors to layer in accordingly, as we expect potential downside volatility as CRWD is not undervalued. Despite the recent de-rating, the market could still batter CRWD further to reflect higher execution risks through the recession if it is expected to impact CrowdStrike's enterprise sales cycle.

Given the need for CrowdStrike to maintain its high-growth cadence, it's incumbent on management to continue executing immaculately to justify its valuation.

Revising from Hold to Buy with a price target (PT) of $185 (implying a potential upside of 30%.

Prepare For CrowdStrike To Lower Guidance

CrowdStrike Revenue change % and Adjusted EBIT change % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Based on management's ARR outlook through FY26 (year ending January 2026), it's reasonable for investors to expect a decelerating revenue growth momentum from the highs seen in 2021.

Hence, we believe the market has likely reflected the execution risks earlier in the year as management provided its FY26 outlook. However, recent performance from its Cloud SaaS peers accentuated that they were not immune from the coming recession that has crimped companies' ability to spend.

Therefore, SaaS company sale's cycles were getting elongated, and deal values experienced compression. As such, we postulate that the consensus estimates (very bullish) in CRWD could be at risk, suggesting revenue growth of 51.3%. Notably, it's predicated on management's guidance at its previous earnings call, implying a 50.6% YoY uptick.

Hence, Wall Street analysts are expecting CrowdStrike to outperform its guidance. However, while CrowdStrike could meet/exceed the Street's estimates, we believe the market could be anticipating a markedly lower Q4 outlook, given the worsening macro risks and industry challenges.

CrowdStrike's full-year outlook suggests revenue growth of 53.4%, slightly lower than the Street's estimates of 53.9%. With the pessimistic positioning heading into its Q3 release, management could demonstrate its execution prowess by reiterating or raising its guidance.

That could lead to a material re-rating, as CRWD has fallen more than 40% from its April highs. We postulate that the market's positioning is appropriate as the market needed to de-risk CrowdStrike's high-growth assumptions through the coming recession if it turns out worse than anticipated.

Is CRWD Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

CRWD price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

CRWD re-tested its May lows recently and held them robustly, indicating that buying support remains constructive. However, there's no question that CRWD is still mired in a medium-term downtrend, with resistance from its 50-week moving average (blue line).

CRWD needs to retake its August highs decisively to break away from the sellers' clutches as they remain in decisive control. We postulate that the potential mean-reversion rally could face selling pressure at the $190 mark before pulling back.

Hence, investors are encouraged to layer in accordingly, as they are going against the dominant downtrend bias. Also, it would be helpful to be patient and add on successful support re-tests rather than chasing the spikes toward its resistance zones to improve reward/risk.

Revising from Hold to Buy with a PT of $185.