Investment Thesis

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is an e-signature leader. The business has had annus horribilis. But I argue that even though investors have been nauseated and uninterested in DocuSign, the business is far from dead.

Further, there are both negatives and positives facing the stock. The negative revolves around the fact that we are entering a period of economic contraction, where DocuSign's key customers are being forced to cut back on expenses to remain viable.

The positive is that the business is now under new management and eager to carve out a path to GAAP profitability.

It's in this reset period when DocuSign's shares are bombed out and mostly pricing in all the bad news, and none of the hope. In sum, I believe that investors that are a tiny bit patient will get rewarded.

What's Happening Right Now?

It's no secret that DocuSign's shares are down big in the past year. To say that the multiple has fully come out of this stock is to put it mildly. But as we look ahead after a disastrous year, is it really game over?

What I find perplexing is the discrepancy between the big tech names and the mid and small-cap tech names. The big tech names have seen their growth rates grinding to a halt, they are also cutting back on expenses, and yet their valuations have hardly budged all that much.

Meanwhile, within the small and midcap space, as we'll soon discuss, valuations have been hit. And hard.

The problem for DocuSign is that as much as the company strives to put out a narrative of digital transformation, its prospects are very much tied up to the real estate market.

And what made sense when the real estate market was strong and everyone was keen to buy into the idea of digital transformation. Looking back it was just a very favorable period for DocuSign. And this saw 2020 lead through a myriad of factors in a climactic event for the company.

But as we stand right now, as we look ahead, we have to attempt to discern, what was a pull forward versus what is now leaving a gap in revenues. And what is a more normalized growth rate for DocuSign?

Revenue Growth Rates Slow Down

DOCU revenue growth rates

As touched on already, during fiscal 2022, DocuSign's y/y growth rates were impressive. The economy was swinging. Compliance, real estate, and legal sectors were all keen to buy into the digital transformation narrative.

Now, as we look ahead to the next several quarters, it's the diametric opposite on practically all fronts. As we look to fiscal 2024, the comparables will be tough. The US economy is contracting. We don't know how much, but it is contracting.

Meanwhile, service companies are having to battle inflation and they are actively questioning what was a discretionary line, and what is crucial.

And I'm not entirely convinced that there aren't enough alternatives in the market. Not only amongst other e-signature players. But also, against traditional pen and paper.

Thus far, I've been fairly bearish. Here's some good news.

Investors Turn Their Focus to Profitability

In the red square box below we see the discrepancy in GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins for Q3 2023.

DOCU operating margins Q3

DocuSign's stock-based compensation and other add-backs reach 25%. When your add-backs account for 25 cents out of every $1 of revenue, there's a flaw in your business model. I know this. And you know this.

But does that mean it can't be fixed? That's where I have a variant view against the rest of the market. I believe that there's low-hanging fruit that can be taken out of the cost structure.

As this new management team comes in, they'll be taking both a hard view and a hard line on excess cost structure.

DocuSign's valuation was all about getting that land grab on the total addressable market. The goal now is to get the company to carve out a path toward GAAP profitability. Making for some hard choices.

Simply put, if the new CEO, Allan Thygesen, doesn't quickly do what's necessary to make this business report a profit margin, someone else will.

The Bottom Line

In the introduction, I stated that investors need to be patient. And this is really the problem. The problem is not so much that investors do not believe that DocuSign's prospects will turn around.

It's also not that dispassionate investors don't believe that the stock is cheap enough. It's simply that investors have given up waiting to see any good news coming out of this company.

Even if in hindsight, the stock got more expensive than it should have. I don't believe that $10 billion is an accurate reflection of the value of this business that's already reporting more than $2.5 billion in revenues this year.