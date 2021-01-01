JohnnyGreig

Even if you’re sitting on a gold mine, you still have to dig. - Anonymous.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) focuses on 40 developed and emerging market companies that derive the majority of their revenue from the extraction and production of gold. RING is down by roughly 20% this year, but I am optimistic about its prospects going forward.

Here are some of the reasons why I think the tide could change.

Dollar

The dollar hit a ceiling towards the end of Q3 and then spent a good chunk of October in a distribution phase. This prolonged sideways movement suggested a degree of fatigue. This was followed by last week’s sharp fall of 4%, which doesn’t normally happen for what is perceived to be a reserve currency. Typically, declines in this counter tend to be more gradual, and last week’s ferocity was quite telling.

In effect, as noted in this week’s "Leaders-Laggers" section of my subscription research, it looks like things could get worse from here, as the dollar has also slumped below its 20DMA for the first time since June 2021. I don’t think it would be an outlandish call to expect it to drop to the 100 levels.

For RING, this could prove to be the perfect shot in the arm, as firstly, there's a strong non-U.S. tilt in this product. 80% of the holdings are based outside the U.S. Secondly, a weak dollar does a world of good for gold, the currency in which it is priced. In last week’s macro piece in The Lead-Lag Report, I highlighted the heightened negative correlation effects between gold and the dollar, and we could now see a sustained bout of mean-reversion play out.

Gold

Twitter

Whilst I've been banging on about a short-term melt-up environment for a few weeks now, I don't want investors to wear blinkers and ignore the broader picture which is in store, which is that of a bear market and deeper recessionary conditions.

Inflation has been the talk of the town for well over a year now, but a recent poll conducted on the timeline of The Lead-Lag Report showed that investors are becoming more cognizant of deflationary risks.

Twitter

I think you could be hard-pressed to ignore deflationary conditions when the housing market (which is such an integral part of the economy) has already been experiencing pronounced weakness.

Twitter

Under deflationary conditions, gold’s store of value relative to fiat currencies could provide real gains in purchasing power.

I think there's also something to be said about the growing appetite of global central banks for gold. The latest data from the World Gold Council shows that in the recently concluded quarter these central banks bought close to 400m tons which was a record of sorts. To reiterate those levels of purchases are typically what they carry out over a whole year.

Bloomberg

All in all, I think we’re looking at tough times ahead, and this will no doubt also lead to a spike in volatility. This is something I explored in a Twitter spaces discussion with Simon Ree a couple of days back.

Twitter

Shareholder yield

A lot of these gold miners have also had to contend with lower average realized prices for a while now, but yet the shareholder yield on offer is very attractive. For the uninitiated, the shareholder yield is a function of the dividend, the level of buybacks, and the amount of debt that is paid down. For instance let's look at the top 3 holdings of RING - Newmont (NEM), Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD), and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM). It's worth noting that these three stocks have strong weights in this portfolio (aggregate share of 35% from 3 stocks alone).

YCharts

According to YCharts, at current share prices, RING’s top holding- Newmont’s shareholder yield of 8.9%, is more than double the long-term average of 4.25%. With Barrick, you get a yield of 5.15%, almost double it’s long-term average of 2.61%, and with Agnico you get 3.72%, once again, more than double the long-term average of 1.27%. With likely higher realizations ahead, you could see a greater share of this largesse being paid out to shareholders via divis and buybacks.

Interestingly enough, YCharts estimates also show that on average, the gold miners of RING are poised to generate much superior earnings over the next 5 years than diversified miners in general (as represented by the

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF). To clarify, the former is expected to generate 5-year earnings growth of 27%, whilst the latter is only expected to generate a corresponding figure of 3%.

Charts

Finally, we conclude with the charts; The first chart highlights how oversold gold miners look relative to the metal; I think there's a good chance we see a pushback to the old channel.

Stockcharts.com

The chart below shows the long-term trajectory of gold miners versus miners in general; we can see that this ratio typically moves in v-shaped patterns. Currently, it is finely poised near the lower band and looks well-set to see a reversal.

Stockcharts.com

RING may not have received shareholders' support for much of this year and that’s reiterated by the chart above, but as I’ve argued before in a discussion with David Cox when everyone is on one side of the boat, the payout is not that great. Rather, the best payouts happen, when you take a contrarian view. At this juncture, I believe that RING has some fine qualities to emerge as a rewarding contrarian play.