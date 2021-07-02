assistantua

Part I - Introduction

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:FSM) released its third-quarter 2022 results on November 10, 2022.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on October 7, 2022. I have followed FSM on Seeking Alpha since Dec. 2021. Furthermore, my article was published on October 7, 2022. I have analyzed the preliminary gold equivalent production for the coming third quarter.

FSM Assets presentation - Map (FSM Presentation)

1 - Third-quarter 2022 Highlights.

Fortuna Silver Mines revenues were $166.57 million, with a net loss of $3.75 million or $0.01 per diluted share in the 3Q22. It compares to a net loss of $0.45 million or $0.00 per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago.

The Company delivered a solid production quarter, with all mines on target to achieve annual guidance for silver and gold. The company reported that it is in an excellent position to achieve the upper range of silver annual guidance of 6.2 to 6.9 Moz. For 2022, it is expected to be between 369K and 420K GEOs.

Fortuna Silver’s revenues improved 39.3% year-over-year to $166.57 million in 3Q22 from $162.57 million in 3Q21.

CEO Jorge Alberto Ganoza said in the conference call:

Our business continued to perform well in the third quarter. We had a small adjusted gain in net income of $0.01 per share slightly short of analyst consensus and beat consensus estimates for cash flow per share with $0.22 versus $0.18 of the analysts.

FSM 3Q22 Highlights (FSM Presentation)

Reminder: On July 2, 2021, Fortuna Silver Mines acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Roxgold Inc. The company acquired the high-grade Yaramoko Mine and the Séguéla advanced exploration project on Ivory Coast.

As of the end of October, the construction is 83% complete, remaining on time and within budget. Fortuna has accrued $119 million of the $173 million total CapEx and has already committed approximately 95% of the total CapEx.

FSM Seguala Project (FSM Presentation)

Gold and Silver prices selloff are affecting Fortuna Silver Mines

Due to the FED's action against rampant inflation, gold and silver prices dropped significantly in the third quarter and were down double digits. However, the recent number on inflation is showing some improvement which helps the precious metals gain some ground, as we can see below:

FSM Gold and Silver 1-year chart (Fun Trading)

Silver is still underperforming Gold, but the metal did quite well recently. However, the company believes inflationary pressures will not affect the Séguéla Project:

While higher volatility will have an impact on the revenue and cash flow of the Company it is not expected to impact the Company’s current capital plans as the Company remains well capitalized to fund the remaining construction of the Séguéla Project.

2 - Stock Performance

Fortuna Silver Mines has recovered significantly after the release of the third quarter numbers and is now down only 12% on a one-year basis.

Data by YCharts

Fortuna Silver Mines: Financials and Production in 3Q22. The Raw Numbers

FSM 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 Total Revenues in $ Million 162.6 198.9 182.3 167.9 166.57 Net income in $ Million -0.5 15.8 26.1 2.3 -3.8 EBITDA $ Million 51.0 79.5 75.0 61.9 50.9 EPS diluted in $/share 0.00 0.04 0.09 0.01 -0.01 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 39.4 57.1 33.2 47.4 64.7 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 53.0 62.06 65.0 54.0 58.9 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -13.6 -5.0 -31.8 -6.6 5.7 Total cash $ Million 136.3 107.5 110.7 116.4 91.0 Total debt in $ Million 193.8 157.5 198.0 218.6 204.2 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 289.1 329.3 294.6 295.2 291.4 Silver and Gold Production 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 Silver Production in M Oz 1,711,881 1,980,243 1,670,128 1,652,895 1,837.506 Gold production in K Oz 65,425 76,162 66.800 62,171 66,344 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,779 1,801 1,884 1,869 1,718 Silver price realized $/Oz 24.25 23.39 24.18 22.62 19.16 Zinc M lbs 12,436 11,380 10,827 10,886 11,885 Lead M lbs 8,245 8,419 9,134 7,637 9,085 Click to enlarge

Source: Company material

Part 1 - Gold and Silver Production Details

2.1 - Gold and silver production history

FSM Quarterly Production Gold and Silver History (Fun Trading)

For 3Q22, Fortuna Silver Mines produced 1,837,506 ounces of silver and 66,344 ounces of Gold. Production was up sequentially and YoY, as shown in the graph above.

2.2 - Gold and silver prices history

The gold price was $1,718 per ounce, and the silver price was $19.16 per ounce. Both prices were mainly below the preceding quarter.

FSM Quarterly Gold and Silver prices history (Fun Trading)

2.3 - Zinc and Lead production history (Caylloma Mine)

Production for Lead was 9.085 Mlbs and 11.885 Mlbs for Zinc.

FSM Quarterly Production Metals History (Fun Trading)

2.4 - Details per mine and metal produced

The Lindero Mine had a quarterly gold production of 30,032 Au ounces in Argentina. The AISC per ounce of gold sold was $1,159 for the Lindero mine.

Production per mine GOLD Oz SILVER Oz LEAD K lbs ZINC K Lbs Lindero Mine, Argentina 30,032 0 0 0 Yaramoko Complex Burkina Faso 27,130 0 0 0 San Jose mine Mexico 9,091 1,545,410 0 0 Caylloma mine Peru 91 292,096 9,085 11,885 Total 66,344 1,837,506 9,085 11,885 Click to enlarge

Fortuna Silver Mines delivered solid Gold and silver production in its three mines in South America and its mine in Burkina Faso, Africa.

San Jose mine produced its highest silver production quarter in 2022, placing the operation in a solid position to achieve the upper range of annual guidance.

produced its highest silver production quarter in 2022, placing the operation in a solid position to achieve the upper range of annual guidance. Lindero's stable gold production performance, a 14.5% production increase compared to the third quarter of 2021, is on track to meet the annual guidance range. The operation continues capturing higher productivity gains and showing a stable production performance.

stable gold production performance, a 14.5% production increase compared to the third quarter of 2021, is on track to meet the annual guidance range. The operation continues capturing higher productivity gains and showing a stable production performance. Caylloma continues to deliver strong production consistent with the upper range of annual guidance.

continues to deliver strong production consistent with the upper range of annual guidance. The Yaramoko Mine produced 27,130 ounces of Gold in the third quarter of 2022 with an average gold head grade of 6.21 g/t, which is in line with the mining sequence and Mineral Reserve estimate. The mine benefitted from higher throughput and operating time during the quarter, offset by lower head grades compared to the third quarter in 2021.

3 - Guidance for 2022 (unchanged since my preceding article)

The guidance has not changed from the prior quarter. Fortuna Silver forecasts consolidated silver production in a range of 6.2 Moz to 6.9 Moz and gold production between 244K ounces and 280K ounces in 2022.

FSM 2022 Guidance (FSM Presentation)

Part 2 - Balance Sheet and Commentary

1 - Fortuna Silver Mines' Revenues were $166.57 million in 3Q22

FSM Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading) Fortuna Silver's revenues were $166.57 million in 3Q22, up 2.5% yearly and slightly down sequentially. Mine operating income was $24.7 million, a decrease of 48% from the $47.3 million reported in 3Q21.

The net loss was $3.75 million or $0.01 per share, compared to a loss of $0.45 million or $0.00 per share reported in 3Q21. Inflationary pressures took a bite.

Inflationary pressures continued in the third quarter of 2022 as a result of geopolitical events, supply chain constraints and increases in the cost of energy and commodities. These inflationary pressures were realized in the Company’s cost structure as prices increased for several key commodities including diesel, reagents, explosives and steel. The impact of inflation was most pronounced at the Lindero Mine. (press release)

2 - Fortuna Silver reported a 3Q22 Free Cash of $5.72 million

FSM Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading) Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operations minus CapEx. The calculation is different from the company. Using another measure, Fortuna Silver indicated a profit from the ongoing operations of $34 million. Free cash flow calculation is a Non-IFRS Financial measure and can fluctuate. Hence, it is essential to apply the same formula to your stocks.

FSM's trailing 12-month free cash flow was a loss of $37.57 million, with a gain of $5.72 million in 3Q22.

Note: On May 2, 2022, the company initiated a share repurchase program to purchase up to 5% of its issued and outstanding common shares, expiring on May 1, 2023.

3 - Fortuna's total debt was $204.22 million on September 30, 2022

FSM Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

As of September 30, 2022, the company had cash equivalents of $90.99 million and total debt of $204.22 million.

Part 3 - Technical Analysis (Short-Term) and Commentary

FSM TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts) FSM forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $3.68 and support at $2.90. Ascending channel patterns are generally short-term bullish and move higher within an ascending channel, but these patterns often form within longer-term downtrends as continuation patterns. This characteristic push me to conclude it is an excellent time to take profits, especially with the RSI at 68 flashing an overbought situation.

I regularly promote the general strategy in my marketplace, "The Gold And Oil Corner," to keep a core long-term position and use about 40% to trade short-term LIFO. It allows you to wait for a higher final price target for your core position between $5 and $6.

I suggest selling partially between $3.6 and $3.7 with possible upper resistance at $3.9 and waiting for a retracement between $3.16-$2.72, with likely lower support at $2.25.

The issue for gold and silver is what the FED will do starting in December. With the recent October CPI number down a little at 7.7%, the market expects that the FED will begin to slow down, raising the interest rate. Thus, the US Dollar dropped, and the gold price went up.

However, I believe it is not what the FED will do, and Jerome Powell has been obvious about that. The FED will probably rise by 75-point on December 14, and I believe the gold price will drop below $1,700 per ounce.

Now as the CPI is clearly moving downwards, market investors have gained a glimmer of encouragement that interest rates wouldn't have to rise to levels above 5 percent as previously estimated by the market. However, some Fed officials including Chairman Jerome Powell have taken a more hawkish stance, saying that the US monetary policy will need to remain restrictive for some time to pull down inflation.

One potential positive that could support the gold price next month would be a less hawkish stance from the FED starting January 2023, but it is very doubtful right unless the following CPI number can show 7.2%-7.3%.

Watch the gold and silver prices like a hawk.

Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.