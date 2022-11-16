Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) reported its Q3 2022 financial results on November 16, 2022, producing lower sequential revenue and higher loss per share.
The company provides businesses in Latin America with a modern customer experience software and services platform.
With a significant potential for worsening net results due to an economic slowdown, I’m on Hold for ZENV for the near term.
São Paulo, Brazil,-based Zenvia was founded to develop a customer communications system for companies to digitally interact with their customers and prospective customers across the entire customer journey.
Management is headed by founder and Chief Executive Officer Cassio Bobsin, who was previously the founder of WOW Accelerator, a large independent accelerator in Brazil.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Marketing campaigns
Sales communication
Customer service
Client engagement
APIs, chatbots and other tools
Customer communication channels
The firm pursues a "land and expand" approach to gaining enterprise clients, which is common for enterprise software firms providing a SaaS solution.
According to a 2018 market research report by Research and Markets, the global customer experience management market is projected to grow to $21.3 billion by 2024.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 22% from 2018 to 2024.
The main drivers for this expected growth are the growing needs of customers for a personalized customer experience throughout their purchase journey.
Also, experience management helps enterprises grow their brands, increase customer loyalty, reduce client attrition and improve their operations.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Infobip
Sinch
Twilio
MessageBird
Zendesk
Salesforce
Take
Yalo
Qualtrics
Others
Total revenue by quarter has followed the trajectory shown below:
Gross profit margin by quarter has risen in the most recent quarter:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have been increasing in recent quarters:
Operating losses by quarter have been significant, as the chart shows below:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have worsened sharply into negative territory in Q3 2022:
(All data in above charts is GAAP)
In the past 12 months, ZENV’s stock price has fallen 82.8% vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ drop of around 16.6%, as the chart below indicates:
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
0.6
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
0.0
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
50.4%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-9.3%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
-14.0%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$72,630,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$88,570,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
-$11,140,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
$0.54
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Sprinklr (CXM). Shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric [TTM]
|
Sprinklr
|
Zenvia
|
Variance
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
3.1
|
0.6
|
-80.3%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
29.8%
|
50.4%
|
69.1%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-20.4%
|
-9.3%
|
-54.4%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
-$13,090,000
|
-$11,140,000
|
-14.9%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
A full comparison of the two companies’ performance metrics may be viewed here.
The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.
ZENV’s most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was 36.4% as of Q3 2022, so the firm performed reasonably well for this metric, per the table below:
|
Rule of 40 - GAAP
|
Calculation
|
Recent Rev. Growth %
|
50.4%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
-14.0%
|
Total
|
36.4%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
In its last earnings release (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q3 2022’s results, management highlighted the expected reductions in headcount and related expenses as the firm seeks to cut costs.
Additionally, management has renegotiated earn-out payment timelines related to its acquisitions of D1 and Movidesk, in order to conserve cash in the near term.
The firm believes a global slowdown of economic activity is underway and aims to streamline its corporate structure in response.
As to its financial results, total revenue rose by 14.2% year-over-year while gross profit margin increased impressively, to 41% on a GAAP basis.
Management did not disclose any retention rate figures, a critical piece of information about the health of the business, its product/market fit and sales & marketing efficiency.
ZENV’s Rule of 40 results were 36.4%, so the company has performed well for this important metric.
SG&A expenses rose sequentially while operating losses came closer to breakeven.
Earnings per share worsened markedly into negative territory
For the balance sheet, the firm finished the quarter with approximately $21.8 million in cash and equivalents and $32.1 million in loans and borrowings.
Over the trailing nine months, operating cash flow was approximately $14.7 million.
Looking ahead, management sharply reduced its FY 2022 revenue guidance, from a previously expected 47% at the midpoint of the range to a new 26.5% at the midpoint.
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing ZENV at an EV/Sales multiple of around 0.6x.
The SaaS Capital Index of publicly held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 6.8x at Oct. 31, 2022, as the chart shows here:
So, by comparison, ZENV is currently valued by the market at a large discount to the broader SaaS Capital Index, at least as of Oct. 31, 2022.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is an expected macroeconomic slowdown or recession, which will produce slower sales cycles and reduce its revenue growth trajectory.
An upside catalyst would be a recession or slowdown that is "short and shallow."
However, the market continues to punish ZENV with a further reduced valuation multiple.
With the high potential for worsening net results due to an economic slowdown, I’m on Hold for ZENV for the near term.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions.
