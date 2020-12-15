Scott Olson

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) is a true value stock in every sense of the word. The company generates consistent cash, trades at a single-digit multiple of earnings, and lacks exciting growth prospects. Yet it may be management’s commitment to the dividend and share repurchase program that attracted the attention of superinvestor Warren Buffett as his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) made an investment in the name earlier this year. HPQ has fallen a bit since then - giving investors a chance to buy the stock at a lower entry point than Buffett. While HPQ won’t offer huge growth by any sense of the word, the dividends and share repurchases should be enough to make this a compelling investment. With the company set to report earnings on the 22nd, it is time for an update on the name.

HPQ Stock Price

Like most stocks nowadays, HPQ is not trading at all time highs, but unlike typical tech stocks, HPQ remains far above pre-pandemic levels.

Data by YCharts

This is because HPQ had previously been trading as an unloved printer company, but has since experienced some multiple expansion as value investors discovered the name.

I last covered HPQ in June where I explained what I believed to be the reasons why Warren Buffett entered the name. The stock is now lower than his entry points and remains as compelling as ever.

HPQ Stock Key Metrics

The latest quarter saw macro headwinds hit the stock. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.04 came in at the low end of guidance provided in the prior quarter but was still mildly ahead of the $1.03 consensus estimate. That helped offset the sizable revenue miss.

FY22 Q3 Presentation

The issue is that while HPQ continued to see solid growth in the Asia Pacific regions, it saw robust declines in revenue everywhere else.

FY22 Q3 Presentation

On the conference call, HPQ noted that price competition has been elevated due to higher channel inventory levels and that pricing may prove even more aggressive in the upcoming quarter. That helped to explain the 6% revenue decline in printing, which still remains the company’s cash cow.

FY22 Q3 Presentation

One driver of the decline in printing revenues was the steep 9% decline in supplies. On the call, an analyst wondered if one should be concerned about a 2019-like event in which supply revenue declined by 7%, but management appeared convinced that the shortfall was simply due to macro factors.

Personal systems revenue was far more resilient though operating margins did contract.

FY22 Q3 Presentation

Yet that margin contraction was arguably modest as I would have instead expected steeper contraction considering the inherent operating leverage. Management noted that this was due to shifting consumer preferences:

What we are seeing in consumer is a shift towards more premium category because we think that the traditional buyer of the premium category is less impacted by the macro situation that we see. As inflation has grown, as energy prices have increased in many parts of the world, as food prices have increased, families with lower income, families with lower budgets have a bigger impact. And they usually or traditionally buy lower price PCs versus families with higher impact. And we think this is really one of the key drivers of the change of mix that we are seeing.

HPQ ended the quarter with $5.8 billion in net debt, with debt to EBITDA within their 1.5x to 2.0x guidance range.

FY22 Q3 Presentation

HPQ might not be generating sexy growth - but it is aggressively returning cash to shareholders. The stock yields over 3.4% and the company repurchased over $1 billion of stock in the latest quarter. Management noted that it expects to remain “active” on the buyback front in the fourth quarter.

FY22 Q3 Presentation

Looking forward, HPQ has cut guidance to up to $4.17 in non-GAAP EPS (before accounting for the Poly acquisition). Prior guidance called for up to $4.38 in non-GAAP EPS. Management expects Poly to be accretive to earnings next year.

FY22 Q3 Presentation

Management did hint that they will share their “new multiyear transformation program” in the fourth quarter call, which may be a worthy catalyst to look forward to.

Management has noted its capital allocation policy to return 100% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks as long as its leverage remains between 1.5x to 2x debt to EBITDA.

Is HPQ Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

At recent prices, HPQ trades at around 7x earnings. This is a name which is expected to more or less generate steady cash flows.

Seeking Alpha

HPQ is not necessarily a popular stock but its popularity rose after Warren Buffett’s BRK.B disclosed a stake in the company in April of this year. BRK.B had purchased the stock in the $35-$37 range - meaning that at current prices around $28 per share, investors can enter the name 20% lower. Even without multiple expansion, this is a name generating an attractive 14% earnings yield. Yet if the company continues growing its dividend and buying back stock, I find it unlikely for the stock to remain below 10x-12x earnings. At 10x earnings, the stock would trade at $41 per share, reflecting 46% potential upside from multiple expansion alone.

What are key risks? Printers are admittedly not the sexiest sector and perhaps for good reason - as the world moves more and more toward digital applications, the demand for printers is likely to remain pressured indefinitely. Personal computers is also arguably a potentially risky sector - the PC market is rather saturated and devoid of pricing power. I experienced this myself when I sought to purchase a PC for myself for the first time (I am typically an Apple (AAPL) customer) and was dismayed to see the insane amount of products available. The 7x earnings multiple may look cheap, but it might simply reflect the potential for secular headwinds to kick in. Not all of Warren Buffett’s stock picks have panned out, as it is unclear if HPQ will be more like AAPL or IBM (IBM). I also note that Warren Buffett has not officially come out saying that he was the one who decided to purchase HPQ, though in my view the stock fits the kind of investments he has made in the past. I continue to rate HPQ a buy on account of the low valuation and aggressive share repurchase program.