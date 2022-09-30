marchmeena29

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) is a well-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") that generated enough distributable income to cover its earnings in the third quarter.

Given the central bank's aggressive rate hike cycle this year, I believe the REIT's exposure to Mortgage Servicing Rights is particularly appealing.

Rithm Capital also has exceptional dividend coverage for a mortgage trust that pays an annual dividend yield of 11%.

Furthermore, despite having a low pay-out ratio and a well-managed and diverse investment portfolio, the trust's stock is selling at an unjustifiably large discount to book value, in my opinion.

Rithm Capital’s Portfolio Is Growing And Diversification Is Improving

Rithm Capital's primary investment focus is the mortgage market, which provides companies with a wide range of investment opportunities such as mortgage origination and servicing, Mortgage Servicing Rights, real estate securities, and residential mortgage loans.

Rithm Capital invests in all of these investment strategies, with a total mortgage asset value of $35.3 billion as of September 30, 2022. Rithm Capital's largest business areas are real estate/other securities (27% of the portfolio) and mortgage servicing rights (25% of the portfolio).

Summary Of Business Segments (Rithm Capital Corp)

Prepared For Many Different Interest Environments

Mortgage Servicing Rights are mortgage assets that increase Rithm Capital's portfolio earnings. This is because the value of Mortgage Servicing Rights rises when the central bank raises interest rates, providing a natural hedge against a steeper interest rate curve. Rithm Capital's Mortgage Servicing Rights portfolio generated $143 million in gains in the third quarter.

Varying Interest Environments (Rithm Capital Corp)

Mortgage Servicing Rights have skyrocketed in value in 2021 and 2022 due to expectations of higher interest rates. Higher interest rates slow down prepayments, extending the life and value of Mortgage Servicing Rights.

The multiple for Mortgage Servicing Rights increased from 3.1x in Q3'20 to 4.9x in Q3'22, as shown below, and Rithm Capital profits handsomely from it.

MSR Values (Rithm Capital Corp)

High Dividend Yield And Great Dividend Coverage

In the third quarter, Rithm Capital earned $0.32 per share in distributable earnings from its portfolio of mortgage investments, which was more than enough to cover the $0.25 regular quarterly dividend payout.

The dividend payout ratio was 78% in the third quarter, slightly higher than the 12-month average of 71%.

Rithm Capital has very good dividend coverage, especially considering the stock's 11% dividend yield. Indeed, Rithm Capital's dividend coverage is so strong that I see no reason to be concerned about a dividend cut.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

RITM Capital Continues To Trade At A Discount To Book Value

Higher interest rates have weighed on mortgage real estate investment trust valuations in 2022. The central bank raised interest rates four times, each time by 75 basis points, scaring investors away from the leveraged mortgage trust sector.

However, some mortgage trusts are better suited to deal with higher interest rates than other. Rithm Capital, in my opinion, is one of the best choices for passive income investors because it invested a significant portion of its capital in Mortgage Servicing Rights.

RITM is currently trading at a 27% discount to book value, which was $12.10 at the end of the September quarter.

Price To Book Value (YCharts)

Why RITM Could See A Lower Stock Price

The market remains concerned about the central bank's interest rate policy, which has resulted in a significant increase in key interest rates thus far. As a result, the mortgage real estate investment trust sector as a whole will suffer greatly in 2022.

Having said that, high inflation and high interest rates pose risks for mortgage trusts in general, but less so for Rithm Capital because the trust is heavily invested in Mortgage Servicing Rights.

My Conclusion

Rithm Capital's stock is trading at a 27% discount to book value, despite the fact that the mortgage trust easily covers its dividend pay-out with distributable earnings and has significant upside potential from its Mortgage Servicing Rights portfolio.

Given the low payout ratio, I don't believe Rithm Capital's stock should be trading at such a high discount to book value.

The dividend is well-covered, and Rithm Capital is prepared for a wide range of interest rate environments thanks to its diverse approach to mortgage investments.