SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) offers fintech products through its network of third-party convenience shops that mostly serve the underbanked. These shops have installed SurgePays' software with which they can process stuff like pre-paid cards and top-ups for pre-paid wireless phone services.
It has to be recognized that the company has a unique market position here, but it hasn't been able to monetize this as the products it sells through the network are low-margin third-party products.
However, the company's fortunes changed when the company started selling mobile broadband subscriptions subsidized (read, paid for) by the ACP, the Affordable Connectivity Plan, a bipartisan government initiative to provide internet access for poor communities.
These communities suffered on multiple fronts during the pandemic through a lack of access to online education, health, and jobs. Some 50M households qualify for ACP, but only 14M (or 28%) have applied, there is still a huge market out there.
Things accelerated with the acquisition of Torch Wireless, which enabled it to expand these services to all states. The company serves as an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) using AT&T (T) and T-Mobile's (TMUS) wireless backbones.
This costs them roughly $15 per subscriber, depending on data usage but efforts are underway to squeeze this towards $10 (for instance, through throttling heavy users).
Progress has been swift. Starting the year at 30K subscribers they recently overshot their yearend 200K target and have already 220K subscribers. This adds up, as the margins here are at least 50%, rather than the 4-6% of their Fintech business.
They are pre-financing tablets, which they give away (but get up to a $100 ACP subsidy per tablet per signed and vetted subscriber). Then they organize subscription drives in tents with banners stating "Free internet" to sign up ACP subscribers.
Pre-financing these tablets is the main bottleneck for accelerating growth as the ACP subsidies take up to 3 months to arrive and the costs (tablets, sales commissions, etc.) are up-front.
While in time, the existing base of subscribers will be large enough to produce the cash that enables them to finance these up-front costs, so far they were a little hamstrung.
Management refused to dilute shareholders (insiders own up to half the company and have bought fairly heavily recently). However, the company is finalizing a receivables financing with which they can accelerate growth.
But as winter approaches, these outdoor drives will decrease, but luckily they have another ace up their sleeve to continue the sales drive, their network of community stores.
The company has added ACP enrollments to its SurgePays platform for convenience stores, which brings multiple benefits:
In short, the company can use its network of stores to boost ACP subscriptions and use that facility to grow its network of stores, and no competitor can match this.
So the stores are handy after all as they now have their own, high-margin product to sell, and they use that (as well as a separate manager Jeremy Gies and the partnership with GPO Plus) to increase their store network.
We think that the store network is an underappreciated asset as it offers access to a huge market of underserved and underbanked households that is difficult to match.
It just hasn't been monetized very well, until now as the company has a very high-margin product to sell on its software platform running in these stores. The idea is to introduce more products and leverage their network, for instance through partnering with a telehealth provider (with payments made easy through the company's Fintech services).
The company also has Shockwave, its own CRM software platform which it bought earlier in the year (as with the rising ACP subscriber number it turned out to be cheaper to buy it than continue to use it).
ShockWave is integrated into the National Verifier and the National Accountability Database of the FCC and the AT&T and T-Mobile backbones, which should reduce fraud (they also employ a third-party compliance bureau for this purpose).
One might also appreciate that several of their competitors are using Shockwave as well, which provides the company with a nice recurring revenue stream as well as data for analytics.
Possible macro headwinds and inflation are actually benefiting the company as more people qualify for ACP.
Q3 results (a further 149% growth to $36.2M) aren't yet in the graph above.
The bottom line is that the company is still not profitable as the upfront costs are entirely expensed in month one, and accelerating sales keeps that bottom line down as these upfront costs get bigger and bigger (hence the need for the financing deal).
However, we think that in a few quarters the cash flow from their existing base becomes so large to be able to absorb these upfront costs.
Even discarding their Fintech business, their margin expansion efforts and additional subscriber wins in the last 10 weeks of the year, their mid-October 220K subscribers provide a $79.2M revenue run-rate with nearly $40M in gross profits and in the order of $25M in operating profit.
The target is 500K subscribers by the end of next year which would produce a $180M run rate and $90M+ in gross profits and $4+ in EPS (run rate, not FY23 figures).
The increasing subscriber numbers producing recurring revenues are likely to bring the company in the black and cash flow positive next year.
Insiders own a big chunk of the company (29%) and have been buyers all year.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
