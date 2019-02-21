Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Daniel Giron as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Alex Wong

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is a strong buy given its significantly improved management and financial position compared to 24 months ago. The company has achieved an investment grade rating that has been driven by a significant reduction in its debt and subsequently in interest expenses. The company has been able to reduce its debt levels by approximately $8.5bn and its interest expense by approx. $700m during the previous 24 months.

This is certainly a nice improvement for a company that already has a stable cash flow from operations (CFO) and is able to comfortably fund capital expenditures (capex) and dividends (the previous three years' CFO, capex, and dividends were $2.5bn, $2.4bn, and $831m, respectively). KHC's stock price has been in decline for years due to investor perception of the company as being financially aggressive and ill-managed. However, KHC is now looking more and more like its peers on a fundamental basis, while those companies continue to have notably higher market capitalizations.

KHC is the third-largest food and beverage company in North America and the fifth-largest in the world, with annual sales of ~$26bn. The company holds an array of brands that are well-known worldwide. These include Kraft, Heinz, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Maxwell Coffee, etc.

KHC's stock price has performed rather poorly since late 2017. Nonetheless, I will argue in favor of the company and how it has been able to recover from a merger that left it in a crippled financial position. It all started with the merger between Kraft and Heinz. After the completion of the merger, the newly formed company started operations with a mountain of debt (over $30bn) and an aggressive shareholder return policy, paying annual dividends of $3bn. To understand the impact caused by the debt, you'll have to consider that during each of the last three years the company has paid an average interest expense of $1.6bn (including the cost of extinguishment of debt).

By contrast, Mondelez International (MDLZ), a peer that's similarly sized to KHC, paid a yearly average interest expense of ~$500m during the last three years. KHC was able to somewhat support these conditions for a couple of years due to its robust cash flow from operations (the last three-year average was $4.6bn). KHC's economies of scale and efficiency allow for its capital expenditures to be more than manageable (the last three-year average was ~$750m). As a result, the company is able to generate a substantial free cash flow (the last three-year average was ~$3.9bn). But if the company generates a substantial free cash flow, why is the stock down from its all-time high near $100 in 2017 to the current price of ~$37? Let's take a deeper look into this.

The Downfall

Since the merger, KHC has been battered by various problems, including unmanageable debt, substantial asset writedowns, management changes, dividend cuts, and rating downgrades (below investment grade). All of these problems have been exacerbated by the mountain of debt incurred during the merger of Kraft Foods and H.J. Heinz. To put this into perspective, the newly created company generated ~$26bn in yearly sales during FY2016 while its debt amounted to more than $30bn.

For the newly created company, this meant financial obligations (interest payments) of $1.1bn on a yearly basis (this would later increase to $1.4bn per year due to a rating downgrade). In addition, KHC was paying an outrageous amount of dividends per year (~$3bn per year, or $2.40 per share), which of course the company had to cut to $2bn per year in 2019. The company had extended its financial reach and faced an understandable problem - the cash coming in did not cover the cash going out.

Problems Deriving From Debt

In 2019, the company announced asset writedowns, dividend cuts, divestments of non-core assets, and management changes. KHC's share price had already nosedived during the previous years, and this was yet another blow. The company's new management had one primary focus: decreasing the debt and decreasing it fast. Cutting dividends and selling non-core assets had helped, but it had not solved the problem. When rating agencies took a deeper look into the company's problems, they would create even more pressure by downgrading its debt from the lowest investment grade (BBB-) to below investment grade (BB+). As investors know, a credit rating is a score representing how trustworthy a company is in paying back its debt.

The Restructuring Process

In 2019, the company started a restructuring process in which it made changes to its management team. The most important changes were the newly appointed CEO Miguel Patricio and the bringing back of an experienced CFO, Paulo Basilio. Patricio is considered a wizard when it comes to marketing, with experience from various roles at brewing giant Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (ABI). From the start, he looked to reinvigorate the underinvested brands at KHC. Patricio was quick to reshape the company by transitioning from 55 individual categories to six consumer-driven platforms, while at the same time investing in marketing and the company's brands. Management increased operational efficiency by achieving a 50% reduction in SKUs compared to 2019. It also focused on a reduction in private label exposure, achieving a decrease from 20% in 2019 to the current level of 11%.

On the other hand, Basilio focused on cost control and reduction of debt, which he achieved in an impressive manner. Shortly after the management changes, in 2020 KHC announced the sale of two business units. The company agreed to sell its natural cheese business to Groupe Lactalis for a purchase price of $3.2bn. This unit accounted for roughly $1.8bn in sales and approximately $265m in adjusted EBITDA. The company also agreed to sell its nuts business (including Planters), to Hormel Foods (HRL) for $3.4bn. The nuts business contributed approximately $1.1bn in sales per year to KHC.

The sale of these business units helped KHC reduce its debt position significantly. KHC also used its robust free cash flow to pay back as much of its debt as possible. These actions resulted in the reduction of debt from $29.2bn at the end of 2020 to the current debt level of $20.1bn at the end of Q3 2022.

Kraft Heinz Financials Post-Restructuring

The two business divestments (the nuts business unit and the natural cheese business unit) accounted for about $2.9bn in yearly revenues. Nonetheless, KHC performed well during the last few quarters, offsetting most of this decrease through its product categories, condiments, and refreshments. Those increased revenues by ~$1.2bn and ~$350m during the last three years. The company is in line to generate revenues of ~$26bn for FY22 (revenues during 9M 2022 were $19.1bn). The reduced debt levels have also led to a substantial decrease in interest expense (during 9M 2022 it was $704m vs. 9M 2021 of $1.4bn) and an improvement on the bottom line (9M-22 was $1.5bn vs. 9M 2021 of $1.3bn).

Please note KHC's profits were depressed by goodwill and intangible impairments (non-cash charges) amounting to $913m during the first three quarters of 2022. As such, normalized profit for the first three quarters would currently stand at $2.4bn. The company now enjoys interest rates 100% fixed with a debt-weighted average maturity of 14.5 years and its leverage meaningfully improved. This provides KHC with a strong balance sheet and sufficient financial flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions, share buybacks, or an increase in dividends.

KHC has started reaping the benefits of being financially healthy. The company's rating was upgraded to an investment grade earlier in 2022. The upgrade comes on the back of better cost controls and prudent balance sheet management. In addition, the company is paying around 60% of the interest payments it paid during the last three years. Also, KHC has started taking advantage of opportunities to acquire companies that will help its top and bottom line, including Assan Foods (a Turkish condiments company) and Hemmer (a Brazilian condiments and sauces company).

That said, the company still trades at a much lower market cap compared to peers such as Mondelez, General Mills (GIS), etc. There is evidence that shows a company with these fundamentals should be trading at a higher market cap. With the enhanced profitability and handsome dividend yield (currently at 4.25%), KHC should be trading at a somewhat similar market cap to MDLZ, which currently has a valuation that is $40bn higher and almost doubles that of KHC.

Given that earnings have some impacts due to goodwill and intangible impairments, I believe the best way to value a business with stable cash flows like KHC is by evaluating price to CFO. KHC's CFO during 2021 was positively impacted by the sale of licenses; nonetheless, the normalized CFO should be at approximately $4.1bn, which is the company's average for the past three years (excluding the sale of licenses during 2021). KHC's current price to CFO is 11.35x, which is below the industry average of 15.82x (see table below).

In addition, the market is offering a better dividend yield return than all its peers at 4.25%, with its peer average at 2.85%. I believe KHC should be priced at 15x price/CFO, with the market offering a ~3.0% dividend yield. This should equate to a market capitalization of ~$65bn and a stock price of ~$53.

KHC Vs. MDLZ - A $40Bn Market Cap Difference

Now that KHC has been restructured, there is solid management running operations and debt is no longer causing problems. There is one company that KHC similar to in terms of size, business model, and debt size. This is MDLZ, a company with a market cap that almost doubles that of KHC ($46bn vs. $89bn) as of November 2022.

KHC has a close history with MDLZ, and now both companies have quite similar-looking financials. MDLZ is a ~$30bn revenue-making company with a well-diversified stream of revenues. Let's compare these two companies in terms of a few important financial metrics:

Revenues: MDLZ at ~$30bn vs. KHC at ~$26bn

Yearly Interest Expense: MDLZ at ~$500m vs. KHC at ~$900m

CFO, Capex, FCF: MDLZ cash flow from operations three-year average at $4bn, capex of $918m, and FCF of $3.1bn vs. KHC's cash flow from operations three-year average at $4.6bn, capex at $756m, and FCF at $3.9bn

Current Total Debt: MDLZ at $21.7bn vs. KHC at $20.1bn

Net Debt: MDLZ at $19.5bn vs. KHC at $19.1bn

How can two companies with such similarities deviate by approximately $40bn in market capitalization?

There should be a deviation, as MDLZ is clearly a healthier company and has not gone through a recent restructuring like KHC. However, I do not believe this deviation should be $40bn in market cap. By many financial metrics, both companies compare similarly, so either MDLZ is overvalued or KHC is undervalued. I would put my money on the latter. Looking at other comparable peers we can clearly see KHC is at the lower end in terms of market capitalization.

As previously mentioned, with solid management, reduced debt and interest expense, enhanced profitability, a handsome dividend yield, and robust cash flow from operations, KHC should have a market value between $60bn and $65bn.

Industry Peers (Annual Reports)

Risks

As I've already shown, KHC is a strong business that has rapidly repaid its debt and has become financially stable. However, there are still some risks and challenges to be aware of.

With the current inflation, commodity prices could hinder the company's gross margin. Management will have to do a good job to keep margins at current levels. There is evidence that KHC has navigated this high inflation environment well; nonetheless, inflation is still here and will probably stick around for a few quarters.

The company could turn back to more aggressive financial policies. It's no secret that KHC is managed by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) and 3G Capital. 3G Capital is known for its aggressive strategies, and with a financially healthy company, it could try to add leverage and pursue shareholder returns aggressively.

Private label risks are more present than ever in the industry, and players in the industry will be competing for market share in a highly competitive environment. Comfort can be found in the decrease in private label exposure management achieved during the last quarters.

Bottom Line

The new management has taken the necessary steps to restructure the company. KHC was able to retain its revenue levels despite the sale of two massive business units that amounted to almost ~$3bn in annual sales. The company has also paid down its debt, which has helped decrease its interest expense by more than $700m, an amount that directly enhances the bottom line. KHC now has 100% fixed debt caps cost of capital, and management expects to see further decreases in interest expense as additional debt is paid down. Operationally, management has been able to significantly reduce its exposure to private label, while at the same time reducing SKUs by half compared to 2019. Also, with the current market environment and approximately 70% of revenue generated in the U.S., the exposure to a strengthening dollar is relatively smaller than many other players in the space.

In addition, the dividends are well covered by the company's extensive free cash flow. This makes the current ~4.25% dividend yield the market currently offers very attractive due to its payment security and its probable improvement during the next years. Investors should realize that by buying KHC at current prices they are acquiring a nice dividend yield, as well as the opportunity for share price upside driven by an increase in profits and financial stability.

Finally, I will leave you with a quote by Warren Buffett on KHC from a 2019 interview: "The company earns about $6bn pre-tax and after depreciation (not amortization) on $7bn of tangible assets. There are very few companies that can earn that. It's a fabulous business."