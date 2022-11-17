Hollie Adams/Getty Images News

Luxury fashion company Burberry Group plc (OTCPK:OTCPK:BURBY) is up by 4.3% as I write this Thursday, even as the S&P 500 (SP500) is down by 1.1%. Clearly, investors are responding well to Burberry's latest results, released earlier today.

There’s little doubt that the company has seen some progress. The highlight number for me is the impressive 37% jump in its reported diluted EPS, which just in itself could indicate more upside to the stock even after an almost 21.6% rise since I wrote about it in late September. However, to assess whether or how much upside there really is, a more comprehensive look at the latest developments at the company is required. And that’s exactly what this analysis does.

Controlled costs increase bumps up margins

The key question on my mind was - what has driven this EPS rise for the first half of its current financial year (H1 FY23, 26 weeks ending October 1, 2022)? Turns out that it’s a combination of both improved sales and controlled costs, which has not just increased profits but also bumped up margins. Burberry’s revenue at the market exchange rate is up by 11% year-on-year (YoY). But a smaller increase in its cost of sales by 8% and net operating expenses by 9% has increased its profits (see table). Its margins, too, have improved, with the gross margin rising to a substantial 70.1% and the operating margin at 19.5% (H1 FY22: 17.1%).

Sources: Burberry, Author's Estimates

The promise of revenue growth

The company gives a fair bit of insight into the drivers for its revenue growth, which is encouraging for the future of the company. In terms of geography, for example, its Asia Pacific sales picked up in the second quarter, with an 11% increase in same-store sales as sales to China stabilized from the lockdown impact after falling by 35% in the first quarter. The region’s sales were supported by strong growth from South East Asia and Australia. The performance of the region is particularly important for Burberry, since it accounts for 40% of its revenues.

With an expected pickup in China’s growth in the next year as per the IMF, hopefully, as the COVID-19 restrictions continue to stay relaxed, its revenue can continue to benefit. Burberry’s revenues have a high correlation with China’s growth, with a correlation coefficient of 0.84 for the 2014-2021 period, so a pickup in demand there can be particularly supportive. This is specifically China, as Europe and the U.S. are expected to slow down further. It’s worth noting that same-store sales to the Americas have already shown a small negative growth (see table below).

Source: Burberry

In terms of products, the company mentions the strong performance of leather goods at 11% in H1 FY23, once again after already saying that in the trading update for the first quarter. Leather goods sales in turn were driven by bags sales. This is an interesting growth area to look out for since the recent appointment of the company’s creative head Daniel Lee, who was earlier with the Kering SA (OTCPK:PPRUY) brand Bottega Veneta, which incidentally is known for its leather accessories. It’s hard to overlook the fact that the Burberry stock has performed well since news of his taking charge was made known.

Details show some weakness

However, it’s not all fantastic for Burberry. The numbers look way better in reported terms than at constant exchange rates [CER], reflecting persistent weakness in real demand. Revenue grew by just 5% in CER terms, as did both cost of sales as well as gross profit. As a result, in real terms, its gross margin hasn’t changed at all. Further, its adjusted operating profit numbers are less impressive than the reported figures as well, where the figures account for heads like COVID-19-related rent concessions as well as earnings from the sale of property among others. The adjusted operating margin is at 17.7% which is almost 2 percentage points below the non-adjusted operating margin. To be fair, it, too, has improved from last year by a whole 150 basis points (bps) in reported terms, but the increase is less than that for the non-adjusted margin of 240 bps.

What the market multiple say

Even considering the relatively higher actual operating margin, the fact is that it’s still not comparable with peers. For instance, LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY) had a margin of 26.7%, at the last count and Richemont (OTCPK:CFRUY) recently reported a jump to 28.1%. Similarly, both LVMH and Richemont have reported bigger sales increases recently. While LVMH saw a 28% revenue growth for the first nine months of 2022 and a 20% terms even at constant currency, Richemont reported a 24% growth at market exchange rates and a 16% rise at constant exchange rates for its H1 FY23. This means that other luxury companies have exceeded Burberry in recent performance. These trends need to be considered when comparing market multiples.

Based on my trailing twelve months [TTM] calculations of its earnings based on the latest release, its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is at 17.5x. This is up from 15.1x at the time I last wrote on it. But it’s still lower than the 26.3x P/E for LVMUY or the 27x for Richemont. Similarly, my estimates of its price-to-sales (P/S) show that it’s at 2.6x, also lower than that the 4.8x for LVMH and 3.4x for Richemont. But then their performance is superior too.

Going by its latest earnings figures I would still be optimistic if it weren’t for two facts. One, in the past its net earnings growth has been unpredictable, so just because it has risen in the latest half year, it’s no guarantee that it will continue to do so. Two, it has a guidance of “high single digit revenue growth and 20% margins in the medium term.” This indicates that it won’t be competitive with peers anytime soon. Keeping both facts in mind, I find it hard to see much more upside to BURBY’s price based on market multiples.

What next?

At the same time, I don’t think that the Burberry story has played out fully so far. Both China’s growth and the future work from its new creative head could push forward the price of its ADRs in the coming months. The fact that its multiples aren’t out of line also goes in its favor. There is a risk of a fall in demand from the U.S., and exchange rates might not be as favorable next year, either. But, overall, there’s a fair bit up in the air for it right now. I’d reiterate a Hold on Burberry.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.