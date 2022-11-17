Roche: Another Key Fail.

Summary

  • Roche fails Alzheimer's treatment and consequently the stock declined.
  • In numbers, we were estimating a 25% chance to reach $10 billion in sales (equal to 2% of the company's net present value).
  • Guidance confirmed and so did our valuation.
Roche Headquarters

Rafael_Wiedenmeier

After having analyzed Roche Q3 results (OTCQX:RHHBF), today we are commenting on the company's latest development. Unfortunately, Roche was all over the news after the failure of its promising Alzheimer’s treatment. Here at the Lab, despite the Swiss pharmaceutical giant's positive outlook, we have always been more cautious about Roche's target price, maintaining a neutral rating over the period. Moreover, at the same time, we provided some reassuring follow-up on the company's dividend expectation among our readers.

Looking at the press release, it is clear how the two twin trials failed to demonstrate that the drug is able to prevent dementia in patients during the first stage of the disease. This will lead to clear repercussions in the Wall Street analyst sentiment with many equity research houses that are losing faith in the company's internal research capabilities.

If during the COVID-19 emergency, the aim was to develop a vaccine, while today the primary focus of investors is on new treatments against Alzheimer's. For this reason, after the company's release happened on November 14th, the shares of the Swiss giant Roche lost almost 3.5% to CHF 315.

In a statement, Roche admitted that the Graduate 1 and 2 studies failed to demonstrate that the drug called Gantenerumab can preserve skills such as memory, problem-solving, orientation, and self-care in patients with the former stages of Alzheimer's disease. The two studies were identical, each consisting of about 1.000 participants, reviewed and questioned by doctors over two years.

In each study, volunteers were randomly assigned to receive either the drug or a placebo. The antibody was associated with a relative reduction in the clinical decline of 8% in group 1 and 6% in group 2 compared with the placebo, but these results were not statistically reliable, the company said.

Financial implication

Here at the Lab, we had previously estimated a 25% chance that the drug would hit a $10 billion annual sales peak, so this is a major hit to the company's forecast revenue line. And more importantly, we believe that the negative results will impact the market confidence in Roche's research capability, especially after the lung cancer immunotherapy failed in the trial earlier this year, affecting the company shares. Indeed, year to date, Roche shares are at minus 17%. Even if $10 billion in forecast sales are quite a number, we should not forget that on an NPV basis, Gantenerumab would have accounted for only 2% of the total company new drugs development top-line sales forecast. So, we believe that there was an overreaction with the market.

Conclusion and Valuation

Despite the announcement, Roche is still trading at a higher P/E compared to peers (17.8x versus EU peers at 16.5x). However, on the pharma NPV, Roche is discounted (0.90x versus comps at 1.00x), so our neutral rating and target price of CHF 350 is maintained. It is clear that Roche's internal R&D needs some wins. But we should not forget that the company:

  1. Confirmed and increased its guidance on sales and margin evolution;
  2. Has an outstanding pipeline and already has drugs that are outpacing biosimilar competition;
  3. Confirmed its dividend progression in line with EPS (and is also one of the few EU aristocrats).
Roche sales development

Roche sales development

Source: Roche Investor Day

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

