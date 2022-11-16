PonyWang

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares are down 50% year to date, and investing forums are now rife with debates about the chipmaker’s near-term prospects. Where bulls argue that the stock has dropped enough already and is set to rally, bears believe the intensifying recession will drag the stock lower. Amidst this tug of war between market commenters, institutional investors seem to have picked sides already. Latest data reveals that institutions increased their net exposure in AMD by almost 33 million shares last quarter, which should dissuade bearish concerns and reassure bulls that the stock makes for an attractive buy at current levels. Let’s take a closer look to gain a better understanding of it all.

The Institutional Buying

Let me start by saying that institutional investors don’t have a crystal ball and they certainly don’t always get it right. However, they do have access to certain resources – such as supply chain connections, teams to conduct scuttlebutt research, access to key company personnel – which gives them an edge over retail investors. So, tracking their trading activity can sometimes provide us clues about where a company and the stock may be headed next.

As far as AMD is concerned, institutional investors collectively bought 32.89 million shares on a net basis during the last 13F reporting cycle. The figure may not mean much in isolation but it actually amounts to approximately 2% of the chipmaker’s 1.61 billion total shares outstanding. Also, for the record, the latest 13F cycle spanned from July through September and the ownership data was fully released only this Tuesday. This means the data is still fresh and relevant to our discussion here.

But having said that, it’s interesting to see that institutional investors have scooped up a major chunk of AMD’s shares while retail investors remained worried about the stock’s downside potential and trimmed their holdings over recessionary concerns.

Next, I wanted to check if these sophisticated investors were bullish specifically on AMD, or if they were bullish on the semiconductors industry overall. After all, if these entities were buying semiconductor stocks in general, then AMD wouldn’t stand out and our discussion would end right here. So, I pulled institutional ownership data for 50 semiconductor stocks, to get a semblance of institutional sentiment in general. Interestingly, these investors cut exposure in 33 out of the 50 stocks in our study group. AMD was amongst the remaining few stocks where these entities increased their holdings. This is a clear indication that this class of investors has been bearish on the semiconductor industry, but bullish on AMD in particular.

Next, I wanted to see if AMD’s largest institutional investors traded any differently. If there was any deviation or discrepancy in their trading patterns, from the one we just saw, then it would warrant a further examination. So, I pulled the trading activity of AMD’s 50 largest institutional investors to get some clarity. As it turns out, 38 of these 50 top holders increased, or maintained, their exposure in the chipmaker while only 12 entities trimmed their holdings in the name. This confirms that institutional investors have been growing bullish on AMD of late, but not on the semiconductors industry, despite the ongoing global macroeconomic turmoil.

But this begs the question – why are institutional investors growing bullish on AMD in the first place?

Bullish for Good Reason

For starters, AMD’s top brass has been aggressively rolling out new products over the recent years, using industry-leading chip architectures and fabrication processes, to give a fierce fight to Nvidia (NVDA) and Intel’s (INTC) finest SKUs in terms of compute performance. This has allowed AMD to nab away market share from its larger peers in several key markets such as desktops, notebooks and servers. This continued market share gain story means AMD will be able to post accelerated financial growth at Intel and Nvidia’s expense, even if the computing industry temporarily stagnates due to inflationary and recessionary pressures that are being felt across the globe.

Secondly, AMD’s management isn’t sitting still and counting their past laurels. The chipmaker has tapped Taiwan Semiconductor’s (TSM) industry-leading 5nm process to launch its 7000-series CPUs last month and it is also en-route to launching the next-gen 7000-series GPUs in December. These new product lineups, coupled with the company’s datacenter push, will only ensure that the chipmaker’s market share gain story remains alive going forward as well and continues to catapult its financial growth in the coming quarters at the very least.

Lastly, it’s worth noting that AMD’s shares are trading at around 5-times the company's trailing twelve-month sales. To put things in perspective, this Price-to-Sales (or P/S) multiple is much lower than many of the other prominent semiconductor companies that are also growing their sales at a rapid rate. This relative undervaluation and a fundamental market share gain story that's currently at play, presents an attractive risk-reward ratio for AMD’s investors with a multi-year time horizon. So, it quickly becomes very clear as to why these institutional investors are betting big on AMD.

Final Thoughts

It's important to understand that this institutional ownership data is based on trades that have already taken place in the past and it won't necessarily influence future price action. So, this data should, at best, be used as a general indicator to gauge institutional sentiment pertaining to AMD and/or to confirm our trade direction in the name.

But having said that, it’s evident that these sophisticated investors have grown bullish on AMD while they continued to trim holdings in other semiconductor stocks. It seems like this class of investors perceives the stock to be an undervalued growth opportunity at current levels and is expecting it to rally in the coming months and quarters.

This suggests that the stock has ample room for appreciation going forward and it should come as a reassuring sign for AMD’s long-term shareholders who are wondering about the chipmaker's future prospects. I, for one, remain bullish on AMD as outlined here and here. Good Luck!