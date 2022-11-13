ChiccoDodiFC/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

OPEN YTD Stock Price

Seeking Alpha

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:OPEN) has been tragically decimated by -94.44% since its peak level of $34.59 in early 2021. It is evident that the red-hot property market is no more, due to the projected falling home prices by -15% and cooling consumer demand as interest rates skyrocketed. The recent CPI report is already showing a deceleration in growth, from 0.8% in August to 0.5% in October 2022. With growing debts and inventory levels, there is no doubt that Mr. Market continues to punish OPEN, with few catalysts for sustainable recovery. Even at $1.92, the stock is still registering an elevated short interest of 11.81% at the time of writing. Painful indeed, for those who have bought in at highs.

Though 85.4% of market analysts are expecting the Feds to pivot by the upcoming December meeting, we are fairly certain that this bit of optimism will not apply to OPEN yet. Post-pandemic lunacy, Mr. Market will be closely watching these types of stocks for a clear path to profitability, one that remains far away given the company's projected continuous cash burn through FY2025. Combined with the cyclical property market and potential economic downturn through 2024, the pain is far from over.

OPEN Remains A Highly Speculative Play, With Continuous Cash Burn

OPEN Revenue, Net Income ( in billion $ ) %, EBIT %, and EPS

S&P Capital IQ

In its recent FQ3'22 earnings call, OPEN reported higher-than-expected revenues of $3.36B against consensus estimates of $2.72B. Unfortunately, the company remains unprofitable, due to the rising inflationary pressures. The latter has impacted its gross margins negatively to -12.6% for the FQ3'22 quarter, compared to 11.6% in FQ2'22 and 8.9% in FQ3'21.

In the meantime, the OPEN management appears competent in reigning in operating costs thus far, due to the notable declines by -15.19% QoQ though still a massive increase of 42.06% YoY. From FQ4'22 onwards, we also expect to see further improvements in its operating efficiency, due to its 18% workforce reduction. Thereby, potentially expanding its profit margins and EPS by then, against FQ3'22 levels of -$1.47.

OPEN Share Dilution ( in million ) & SBC Expenses ( in million $ )

S&P Capital IQ

Part of OPEN's lack of profitability is also attributed to its elevated Stock-Based Compensation (SBC) thus far. In the last twelve months, the company reported SBC expenses of $248.94M against -$1.14B of net losses. Though we are starting to see QoQ moderations from peak levels in FQ1'21, it is apparent that margins are still compressed for now.

In addition, long-term OPEN investors have been massively diluted by 351.73% since its IPO in December 2020 through a series of capital raises in secondary offerings and others, on top of its ongoing SBC expenses. Given that the company will probably not be reporting any meaningful GAAP profitability through FY2025, SBC and share dilution will most likely be commonplace moving forward.

OPEN Cash/ Equivalents, Inventory, and Debts FCF ( in billion $ ) %

S&P Capital IQ

Since Zillow's (Z) eventful iBuying exit exactly a year ago, OPEN's inventory level has been relatively elevated as well, with FQ3'22 bringing forth 16.87K home worth $6.09B. The rapidly cooling property market has notably affected the latter's sales for the quarter, potentially worsened by Q4's usually slower market season, as witnessed by the management's lowered guidance.

On one hand, OPEN appears well-positioned for the worsening macroeconomics, due to the robust $3.08B in cash and equivalents on the balance sheet and its $11.8B borrowing capacity. However, based on its FY2021 annual report, the company is looking at a $0.88B of debt maturity by December 2022, $1.53B by 2023, and $1.82B by 2024. Based on its latest FQ3'22 report, there is also $3.37B worth of current debts due soon, depending on how its debts are structured (since there are no further breakdowns in its quarterly report).

OPEN is already reporting a massive $345M in annual interest expenses in the LTM, against -$762M of operating income at the same time. Therefore, investors may have to prepare themselves for additional debt leveraging or refinancing during this period of elevated interest rates, as the Feds introduce hikes through 2023. Ouch.

OPEN Projected Revenue, Net Income ( in billion $ ) %, EBIT %, and EPS

S&P Capital IQ

OPEN's GAAP profitability remains a far distance away, despite the decent top-line growth at a CAGR of 30.5% over the next few years. Market analysts have also pessimistically downgraded its performance by -10.98% since our previous analysis in August and by a massive -30.02% since June 2022. With a rather cyclical market nature, it appears that the company may continue to underperform indeed. The management has also guided poorer Q4 contribution margins of 3.5%, against the previous range of up to 6%.

Nonetheless, assuming that OPEN is able to achieve its 65% sales guidance by the end of 2022, we expect some headwinds to lift, easing its balance sheet temporarily. In the meantime, we encourage you to read our previous article, which would help you better understand its position and market opportunities.

Is Opendoor Busted?

Opendoor: H2 2022 Is The Real Question In The Midst Of Slowing Demand

So, Is OPEN Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

OPEN 2Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

OPEN is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 0.68x and NTM P/E of -1.01x, lower than its 2Y EV/Revenue mean of 1.66x though massively improved from its 2Y P/E mean of -44.49x. The stock is also trading at $1.92, nearing its 52 weeks low of $1.46. Nonetheless, consensus estimates remain bullish about OPEN's prospects, due to their price target of $6.50 and a 238.54% upside from current prices.

Investors who have held this stock from highs until now should not sell at these blood-bath levels, given the massive losses. Simply hold on to this stock and patiently wait till the property market recovers, speculatively by 2025, once the macroeconomics improves and the inflation rate is successfully tamped down to the Fed's target rate of 2%. In contrast, we do not recommend anyone to start a new position, since we think the stock will continue underperforming over the next few quarters. Meanwhile, we will have to see some successes with OPEN's AI/ deep learning platform in order to be convinced of its pricing optimization abilities. For now, things still look rather murky.

Therefore, we continue to rate OPEN stock as a Hold.