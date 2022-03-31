MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) reported its FQ2 2023 financial results on Oct. 27, 2022, beating expected revenue and missing EPS estimates.
The company provides vehicle and other mobile asset tracking and management software and systems globally.
MIXT is seeking to essentially acquire its way to a bigger presence in North America while its financial resources and results have underwhelmed.
In the near term, I’m on Hold for MIXT.
South Africa-based MiX was founded in 1996 to provide fleet and mobile asset management to companies worldwide
The firm is headed by founder and CEO Stefan Joselowitz.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Fleet Manager
Asset Manager
Matrix
Beam-e
The firm acquires customers via its direct sales and marketing efforts as well as through partner referrals.
According to a 2019 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global market for automotive telematics was an estimated $50.4 billion in 2018 and is forecast to reach nearly $321 billion by 2026.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 26.8% from 2019 to 2026.
The main drivers for this expected growth are advances in solution options for organizations and a strong demand for increased transportation efficiencies.
Also, below is a chart showing the expected growth pattern by segment within the larger vehicle telematics market:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Verizon Connect
Karoooo
WebFleet
Masternaut
Fleet Complete
Tracker
Netstar
Ctrack Inseego
Total revenue by quarter has remained largely flat for many quarters:
Gross profit margin by quarter has trended slightly lower over time:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have trended slightly higher in recent quarters:
Operating income by quarter has dropped markedly in recent quarters:
(All data in above charts is GAAP)
In the past 12 months, MIXT’s stock price has fallen 34.6% vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ drop of around 16%, as the chart below indicates:
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
1.13
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
2.3%
|
Net Income Margin
|
2.5%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
18.7%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$165,520,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$160,960,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$10,320,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
$0.01
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Karooooo (KARO). Shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric [TTM]
|
Karooooo
|
MiX Telematics
|
Variance
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
3.80
|
1.13
|
-70.3%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
25.4%
|
2.3%
|
-90.9%
|
Net Income Margin
|
17.6%
|
2.5%
|
-85.7%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$61,250,000
|
$10,320,000
|
-83.2%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
A full comparison of the two companies’ performance metrics may be viewed here.
The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.
MIXT’s most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was 21% as of FQ2 2023, so the firm needs significant improvement in this regard, per the table below:
|
Rule of 40 - GAAP
|
Calculation
|
Recent Rev. Growth %
|
2.3%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
18.7%
|
Total
|
21.0%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering FQ2 2023’s results, management highlighted the organic growth of its customer base by 38,300 net new subscribers.
The company has seen strong growth in demand due to companies experiencing higher energy and transportation costs, new vehicle supply chain shortages and increasing compliance requirements.
MIXT also acquired Trimble’s Field Service Management segment, adding 38,000 new subscribers, doubling its U.S. connections.
Management intends to continue its selective approach to M&A to expand its presence throughout North America.
As to its financial results, total revenue fell 2.2% year-over-year, although the subscription revenue component rose on a constant currency basis by 10.1%.
The firm’s revenue results were negatively impacted by the strong US dollar, reducing the value of its non-USD revenue collections.
Management did not disclose any retention rate metrics, but did say it expects its Trimble FSM segment to retain 75% of its customers.
MIXT’s Rule of 40 results have been mediocre and in need of improvement.
SG&A as a percentage of revenue has risen sequentially and year-over-year, while operating income has dropped significantly.
For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $19.7 million, sharply lower than its March 31, 2022 balance of $33.7 million. Short-term borrowings balance was $12.0 million.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was $10.9 million and the firm had $20.9 million in capital expenditures.
Looking ahead, management targets revenue growth of 15% - 20% on a constant currency basis and 30% adjusted EBITDA margins.
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing MIXT at an EV/Revenue multiple of one-third that of KARO.
The primary risks to the company’s outlook are improving supply chain conditions at the same time as worsening economic activity due to a widely-expected slowdown or recession as we enter 2023.
MIXT is seeking to essentially acquire its way to a bigger presence in North America while its financial resources and results have underwhelmed.
In the near term, I’m on Hold for MIXT.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions.
Comments