Thesis

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) is a short dated bond fund. The vehicle has an ultra-short duration of 0.1 years, which has allowed it to post a positive total return in 2022, despite the violent rise in yields. PULS falls in the cash-parking vehicles category, and includes (MINT), (ICSH) and (BIL) as its peers, with favorable historic returns and risk metrics:

Returns (Author)

The fund is composed of investment grade collateral only, and has been able to capture the substantial move higher in yields this year, now yielding in excess of 4% when looking at its 30-day SEC yield. The 30-day SEC yield is the best metric to look at when considering short duration bond funds, because it gives you an accurate snapshot of what cash you are actually going to receive based on where the portfolio currently yields, and where the market price clears. In a rising interest rate environment, the backward looking dividend yield lags the cash produced by short dated re-setting instruments.

The fund has a very granular build and is largely insulated from credit risk via its composition and ratings distribution. PULS has managed to outperform most of its cohort in 2022 and represents a viable alternative to parking cash in today's environment. The fund's yield will continue to rise as rates re-set higher.

Performance

The fund is up year to date from a total return perspective given its ultra short duration:

YTD Return (Seeking Alpha)

We can see from the total return graph above that only SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) has a better performance than PULS in 2022.

Longer term PULS outperforms, although this is not a fund to hold for multi-year periods:

Return (Seeking Alpha)

An investor always wants to see a gently upward sloping graph for these short duration bond funds. Outside of the 2020 Covid gap-down, we can see that PULS fits that view-point. To note that only BIL, which is entirely composed of T-Bills/Treasuries, did not gap down during Covid. Corporate bonds, even very short dated ones, had a significant liquidity / probability of default issue during Covid.

Holdings

The portfolio is entirely investment grade:

Ratings (Fund Fact Sheet)

We can see from the above table, courtesy of the fund's fact sheet, that the vehicle is overweight the better rated credits, with "BBB" names accounting for only 23% of the fund.

The fund is very granular, with no individual names accounting for over 2% of the portfolio:

Issuers (Fund Fact Sheet)

For a short term corporate bond fund granularity is extremely important, given the outside case of a default. While the probability of a highly rated corporate default within the 1 year time-frame is extremely low, if it does happen, you want the fund to be built very granularly, so that losses do not impact the NAV greatly. We saw this happen with Lehman, which was rated "A" before its default. As an example here, if Palmer Square were to default, and assuming a 40% recovery, the impact to the fund would only be 60 bps, which can easily be absorbed by the fund carry (i.e. dividend yield). Granularity is extremely important for short dated bond funds.

The ETF is not bound by corporate bonds only, but contains a fair amount of ABS and Commercial Paper:

Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

As a reminder, commercial paper is an unsecured form of debt that pays a fixed rate of interest. It is typically issued by large banks or corporations to cover short-term receivables and meet short-term financial obligations. As with any other type of bond, the issuing entity offers the paper assuming that it will be in a position to pay both interest and principal by maturity. It is seldom used as a funding vehicle for longer-term obligations because other alternatives are better suited for that purpose.

Conclusion

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF is a short dated bond fund which now yields in excess of 4%. The vehicle has a very robust and granular composition, with a collateral pool entirely composed of investment grade securities. The fund holds corporate bonds, ABS securities and commercial paper. With an ultra short duration of only 0.1 years the fund has been insulated from the violent rise in rates in 2022. PULS represents a viable short term cash parking vehicle, and has outperformed most of its cohort, which includes better known names such as MINT, ICSH and BIL.