Justin Sullivan

Billionaire investor Ron Baron recently shared his thoughts that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) could soar nearly 650% by 2030 to a $4.5 trillion valuation, solely based on the notion that Tesla can significantly scale to 20 million cars per year -- Baron excludes batteries, autonomous vehicles, robots and the like from his bullish forecast. It's no wonder he sees such a meteoric rise in Tesla's stock: with a stake worth near $4 billion, or a cost basis around $13, he would stand to make over $25 billion. However, the 20 million annual EV target is fundamentally flawed, in that it not only assumes a near monopoly or a void of competition in the burgeoning EV industry, but also unrealistic expectations related to global EV volumes and market share. Although these optimistic projections tend to gain traction in the media and can convince investors to buy, such forecasts should be taken with a grain of salt.

Baron's Math

Baron laid out his vision for Tesla's sky-high returns:

"In 2030, if [Musk] does 20 million cars per year, and they're $50,000 a car, that's $1 trillion in revenues, and he gets operating profits at somewhere around 30%," he explained, "adding that a 15x multiple on those $300 billion in operating profits get you to $4.5 trillion."

The math adds up, and his average vehicle price is reasonable compared to current levels -- Tesla recorded an ASP around $54,364 during Q3, as lower priced Chinese vehicle volumes rose during the quarter to 120,576 vehicles. Operating margins were just under 20% in Q1, before dipping back below 15% in Q2, so Tesla would still have to improve its operating leverage as it scales for Baron's math to equal out; the assumption also fails to account for any mass-market (sub $25,000 vehicle) entry, which would in theory have higher volumes and lower margins.

However, the 20 million vehicle target, which underscores this assumption, includes multiple key flaws that challenge Tesla's ability to reach such a target by 2030.

Fundamental Challenges To The 20 Million Target:

The fundamental challenges to Tesla's 20 million EV target by 2030 include:

global vehicle volumes assume astronomical market share

increasing competition and cost parity / mass market

factories needed to support such capacity

In short, for Tesla to reach a volume of 20 million vehicles per year, it would need almost a hand-over-fist monopoly in EVs or a market devoid of competition, and a more than six-fold increase in factories and capacity.

Global EV Volumes Suggest Tesla Would Need Astronomical Market Share Growth

Global vehicle volumes through October this year have total approximately 68.871 million vehicles, led by China with 20.265 million and followed by North America with 15.027 million units. Vehicle volumes are still depressed from 2019's 87.726 million tally, as semiconductor and parts shortages continue to impact production volumes.

The IEA forecasts EV sales just shy of 47 million units annually by 2030 in its Sustainable Development scenario (policy speeds up new energy technologies); its Stated Policy scenario forecasts EV volumes of around 25.5 million by 2030.

IEA

Deloitte forecasts a CAGR of 29% "achieved over the next ten years: Total EV sales growing from 2.5 million in 2020 to 11.2 million in 2025, then reaching 31.1 million by 2030" to reach ~32% of "total market share for new car sales." Some manufacturers such as Volvo are expecting EV cost parity with ICE by 2025 to 2026, which can accelerate EV uptake in the back half of the decade.

Deloitte

Global vehicle volumes in Deloitte's scenario are projected to end the decade around 100 million units, with growth rates slowing from 2025 onward. Automotive Logistics forecasts 2030 volumes around 120 million. McKinsey sees that a shift towards shared mobility/e-tailing will slow the annual growth rate in global auto sales to ~2% by 2030, similar to Deloitte's projections.

While the forecasts all vary in terms of EV adoption and global market volumes, the pace of the EV shift is not nearly swift enough or large enough to support the 20 million vehicle target for Tesla.

Tesla's Numbers

Let's dig in to Tesla's market share and volumes:

global market share of 1.32% YTD, up from 1.19% in 2021

China/EU market share just below 2%

NA market share of ~3.4%

projected volumes between 1.35 to 1.4 million EVs in 2022, growing to over 2 million vehicles in 2023

Tesla's regional market share is broken down below -- market share has grown steadily since 2018, as annual vehicle volumes are on track to rise more than five-fold.

Tesla

Under the 20 million EV target, Tesla would need to grow global market share significantly -- assuming global vehicle volumes could range anywhere from 100 million to 120 million vehicles, Tesla would need to reach 16.5% to 20% market share. Tesla has under 1.5% global market share currently.

For EV market share, Tesla's 20 million target would require a near-monopoly on the EV market, or an EV market void of competition, which is all but true. Tesla held about 14% market share globally for EVs in 2021, and is projected to hold about 13% market share in 2022 based on projections for about 10.5 million EV sales this year.

By 2025, assuming Tesla's volumes reach 4 million, market share would grow to approximately 20%, based on forecasts for ~20 million sales by BloombergNEF and IEA.

By 2030, Tesla's 20 million assumption projects a market share of nearly 80% in the Stated Policy scenario from the IEA, a 65% market share under Deloitte's forecast, or a nearly 43% share in the Sustainable Development scenario.

Even in the Sustainable Development scenario, which projects the highest growth in EV volumes through 2030 with more progressive global policy, Tesla's market share would need to triple from current levels. The fundamental assumption here is that Tesla can freely grow market share simply because it can scale output volumes, which fails to account for the fact that competition exists, and it's increasing.

Competition Exists, And It's Increasing

While Tesla has enjoyed a first-mover advantage in the EV space, legacy OEMs are quickly pushing forward with massive EV overhauls.

OEM investments in EVs are soaring -- Toyota (TM) has said it is prepared to invest ¥8 billion (~$60B) in EVs by 2030, while Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) is prepared to invest $87 billion for EV development, most recently announcing a ₩18 trillion ($12.6 billion) push for software and EV platform development by 2025.

GM (GM) is not only targeting at least 1 million EV sales by 2025 with a $35 billion investment in EVs and AVs, but is also expecting EV sales to be profitable by then. Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) is targeting EV volumes of up to 3 million across its brands by 2025, while Volvo is aiming for 1 million. Alone, these three could account for 4 to 5 million EV sales in 2025, potentially accounting for around 25% market share. This does not account for Chinese OEMs, which include PHEVs in targets: BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) could sell around 4 million EVs by 2023 and 6 million by 2025; Great Wall (OTCPK:GWLLY) is aiming for 3 million EVs by 2025; and SAIC, which is aiming for 2 million.

Deloitte Insights

By 2030, OEM EV targets grow further -- Daimler/Mercedes Benz (OTCPK:MBGYY) is targeting at least 50% EVs, or at least 1 million vehicles; Hyundai and Kia are aiming for 3.23 million vehicles (or 12% share with ~27 million global volumes); Toyota is targeting 3.5 million vehicles; Honda (HMC) is planning for about 2.5 to 3 million EVs; Mazda could reach 1 million; Ford about 2 million; Stellantis 2 million; and GM about 3 million or more.

Combined, these OEMs could account for total EV volumes of 18.5 million -- along with Chinese OEMs, total targeted BEV volumes could reach 30 million in an optimistic scenario. Even if these OEMs fall short, and reach 20 million EVs, the combined market share of the aforementioned OEMs could reach 65% at 32 million vehicles.

So if existing OEMs end up with nearly two-thirds share in the EV market based off of targeted volumes, Tesla could find challenges scaling to 20 million vehicles; is it realistic for Tesla to cannibalize a majority of EV sales from a handful of leading OEMs? A 20 million vehicle target from Tesla assumes that most major OEMs fall far short of their EV plans in a mid-30 million vehicle market, or that the EV market somehow grows to over 50 to 60 million units by 2030.

However, competition also extends to ADAS, and potentially AVs. Hyundai is deploying its L3 Highway Driving Pilot on the Genesis G90 this year, Mercedes is aiming for US approval for its L3 Drive Pilot system following approval in Germany earlier in the year, and Volvo just announced its EX90 outfitted with Luminar (LAZR) lidar for ADAS and advanced safety. Polestar (PSNY), Nio (NIO), XPeng (XPEV), Kia, Honda, Lucid, Toyota -- pretty much all of the major OEMs and EV startups -- are all adding L2/conditional L3 ADAS to vehicles over the next few years, increasing technological competition for Tesla.

Capacity Needs A Substantial Upgrade

Tesla would need a significant expansion from its current factory footprint and capacity in order to reach 20 million vehicles by 2030. Once Berlin and Texas come up to maximum scale by 2024, and with factories for the Roadster and other future models, Tesla can support about 4 million vehicles.

In order to reach 20 million vehicles -- and assuming each Gigafactory has a maximum capacity of ~1M vehicles on average -- Tesla would need around 15 more factories. With start of construction to maximum capacity timelines ranging from 6 months to 2 years, Tesla would have to build about 3 factories per year between 2023 to 2028, at a likely cost of $8 to $10 billion each year.

Tesla's required growth rate corroborates the need for a significant boost in its factory footprint -- even if future factories mimic Berlin's max capacity of about 2 million vehicles, Tesla will still need at least 7 more.

Tesla has previously demonstrated a ~59% CAGR in vehicle deliveries from 2013 to 2021, and it will need to show a ~41% CAGR through 2030 to reach 20 million EVs per year. Tesla has outlined a goal to "achieve 50% average annual growth in deliveries" over "a multi-year timeline," but it alread risks falling short of that target this year, per CFO Zach Kirkhorn. A 50% annual growth rate would put Tesla at ~4 million vehicles by 2025 -- achievable with the current factory expansion plans and product roadmap. Without a major buildout in factories, reaching a 40% CAGR looks increasingly challenged as the broader EV market may not support such an expansion as competition increases.

Don't Always Trust The Numbers

Baron's $4.5 trillion target based solely on the OEM reaching a volume of 20 million by 2030 is another reason that optimistic forecasts calling for substantial triple-digit returns need to be taken with caution. Global EV volumes and market share by 2030 may not support such a massive growth by Tesla especially as competition by other leading automakers, targeting millions in EV volumes, ramps up. Tesla also will need a massive factory footprint expansion over the next four to five years in order to build such capacity to reach 10 million volumes, as its current footprint can support growth to 4 million EVs by 2025. Market share trends suggest that Tesla would have to grow market share in the global vehicle market over ten-fold, and at least three-fold in the EV market by 2030, in the face of increasing competition. EVs still could provide a runway to reach a few hundred billion in revenue, and the potential from burgeoning robotics, energy storage, and other units also could provide possible areas of value creation for Tesla. However, a simple take based on a 20 million EV target underscored by potentially fundamentally flawed assumptions should be treated with caution.

