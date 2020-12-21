MXI: Materials Dashboard For November

Fred Piard
Summary

  • Mining/metals and construction materials look attractive.
  • Chemicals are moderately overvalued.
  • MXI, a global alternative to XLB.
  • 6 stocks cheaper than their peers in November.
Rolled metal warehouse. Many packs of metal bars on the shelves

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in materials. It is also a review of sector ETFs like the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), the iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM), and other ones whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for packaging in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in packaging companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS

QS

EY

SY

FY

ROE

GM

EYh

SYh

FYh

ROEh

GMh

RetM

RetY

Chemicals

-17.32

8.12

0.0462

0.4739

0.0085

21.94

40.11

0.0438

0.4575

0.0218

17.96

42.66

8.11%

-15.03%

Constr. Materials

34.67

64.06

0.0603

0.9593

0.0344

23.95

30.09

0.0311

0.8929

0.0335

10.71

28.80

4.12%

-30.97%

Packaging

-0.01

16.22

0.0745

1.1996

0.0117

24.05

24.15

0.0481

1.0590

0.0368

17.65

25.10

8.04%

-16.09%

Mining/Metals

71.85

91.68

0.0905

1.5243

0.0383

23.73

24.66

0.0423

1.1809

0.0222

8.98

20.71

11.71%

-4.19%

Value and Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industry (higher is better).

Value and quality in materials

Value and quality in materials ( Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution since last month

The value score has significantly deteriorated in chemicals.

Score variations

Score variations (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

Momentum in Materials

Momentum in Materials (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

Mining/metals is the most attractive subsector regarding both value and quality scores, followed by construction materials. Chemicals are very close to 11-year averages in valuation, and they are above the historical baseline in quality. Packaging is moderately overvalued, and show a quality score close above the baseline.

Fast facts on MXI

The iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) has been tracking the S&P Global 1200 Materials Index since 9/12/2006. It has a 12-month trailing yield of 6.03% and a total expense ratio of 0.40% (vs. 0.10% for XLB).

The fund has 101 holdings and it is quite concentrated: the top 10 companies weigh 35.5% of asset value and each of the top 2 names is over 6%. However, it is more diversified than XLB, which has 63% in the top 10 holdings and 17.9% in the largest one. The next table shows MXI top 10 names with some fundamental ratios.

Ticker*

Name

Weight%

EPS growth %TTM

P/E TTM

P/E fwd

Yield%

LIN

Linde plc

7.17

11.11

44.15

27.75

1.40

BHP

BHP Group Ltd.

6.55

N/A

6.50

10.25

11.08

OTCPK:AIQUY

L'Air Liquide SA

3.21

0.29

26.17

23.86

1.95

OTCPK:GLNCY

Glencore plc

3.21

714.25

5.12

8.24

6.01

RIO

Rio Tinto

2.92

-4.77

5.88

7.32

11.56

APD

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

2.82

11.20

29.11

25.89

2.20

VALE

Vale S.A.

2.53

23.04

3.53

4.42

19.17

SHW

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

2.45

1.36

32.52

27.60

1.00

FCX

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc.

2.31

0.02

14.19

16.27

0.80

OTCPK:SHECY

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

2.29

55.29

9.79

N/A

2.49

* U.S. tickers for convenience. The fund usually holds shares in primary exchanges. Ratios from Portfolio123

MXI has underperformed XLB since inception by almost 3 percentage points in annualized return (see next table). Moreover, it shows a higher risk in drawdown and volatility (standard deviation of monthly returns).

Total return

Annualized return

Max Drawdown

Sharpe ratio

Volatility

MXI

134.85%

5.43%

-66.67%

0.27

23.29%

XLB

263.22%

8.31%

-59.66%

0.42

21.21%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

In summary, MXI is a fund for investors seeking diversified and global exposure in basic materials. It currently holds 101 global stocks including large and mid-caps, whereas XLB invests in 31 large U.S. companies. However, past performance is underwhelming. Investors who are concerned by risks related to the top holdings in capital-weighted ETFs may prefer the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM).

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a chemical company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0462 (or price/earnings below 21.65) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.

CC

The Chemours Co.

OI

O-I Glass, Inc.

OLN

Olin Corp.

LYB

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.

VRTV

Veritiv Corp.

It is a dynamic, monthly list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.

From January 2017 to December 2021, the Dashboard List has returned about 81% (all sectors together) vs. 66% for its benchmark Russell 1000 Value Index (past performance is not a guarantee of future returns). QRV Members get updates on it and other time-tested strategies, plus risk indicators. Get started with a two-week free trial now.

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
14.5K Followers
Data-driven portfolios and risk indicators.
Author of Quantitative Risk & Value and three books, I have been investing in systematic strategies since 2010. I have a PhD in computer science, an MSc in software engineering, an MSc in civil engineering and 30 years of professional experience in various sectors. My aim is making simple and efficient quantitative investing techniques available to my followers. Quantitative models can make investment decisions faster, reproducible and emotionless by focusing on relevant information in the middle of market noise. Moreover, models can be refined to meet specific risk tolerance and objectives. 

Step up your investing experience: try Quantitative Risk & Value for free now (limited offer).

I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LYB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

