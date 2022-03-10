tdub303

It’s dividend income update time. One of my favorite times of the month as I get to review my previous month of passive income received from my dividend income portfolio.

Without rehashing the wild ride we experienced in the market the last couple of months, I could find comfort in one thing, my dividends. As we all know, the market may move up and down irrationally and seemingly on a whim while our dividends remain much more stable, reliable and predictable (even with those occasional cuts we all experience). Sure, dividends may not increase every year and a cut or elimination is even possible but the odds are greatly reduced when you diversify among different companies and sectors and focus on dividend quality (free cash flow, EPS, payout ratios and simply cash on hand). With that being said, let’s take a look at my October 2022 dividend totals.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $985.75.

Date Symbol Description Amount 10/03/2022 UGI UGI CORP. $1.08 10/03/2022 KO THE COCA-COLA CO. $56.86 10/04/2022 KMB KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP. $74.85 10/06/2022 GSK GSK PLC $28.08 10/07/2022 CB CHUBB LTD. F $7.47 10/11/2022 MO ALTRIA GROUP INC. $338.53 10/12/2022 PM PHILIP MORRIS INTL $197.59 10/14/2022 ITW ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS $76.52 10/14/2022 LEG LEGGETT & PLATT INC. $20.38 10/14/2022 MDLZ MONDELEZ INTL CLASS A $12.39 10/14/2022 JCI JOHNSON CONTROLS INTER $41.65 10/17/2022 CAH CARDINAL HEALTH INC. $31.62 10/25/2022 GE GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. $7.60 10/25/2022 DEO DIAGEO PLC $91.13 Total: $985.75 Click to enlarge

It will be interesting to see how the market plays out during the home stretch of the year. Most are predicting more pain as interest rates rise which should continue to hammer overall markets in general. With lower prices, as dividend investors know, come higher yield. These couple of months could be great times to dollar cost average into positions that are beaten down, potentially lowering your cost basis and capturing higher initial yield.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your October dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above

