Foreword

A reader of August 2019's version of this high-yield, low priced, dividend dog list called it, "dangerous advice". Hence, this information is to be used at your own risk.

I have always advised that high dividends portend high risk. Combine that signal with a low-price offer and you have the stuff of legends and horror stories. Especially in light of YCharts' declaration that it allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Therefore, a few line items you see calculated here could be totally inaccurate. (Most of the time Y-Charts withholds forward yield projections when a dividend is cut, however... but not always.)

These 105 November selected stocks reported total annual returns ranging from 2.73% to 451.84%. Any candidates this month showing yields greater than 25% were removed because their dividends are the most likely to be cut or curtailed. I did nothing about Chinese-based high yielders, but China has announced a preference for home-grown investors and could ban Chinese corporations from international stock market listings in the future.

Another caveat holds for Russian listings. With Putin's war with Europe raging, the price drop in Russian stocks sent yields over 25% and thus off this list since August. Raising the market cap from $100M to $200M, and not listing stocks with negative price returns, kept the list at 105 this month and kept ARR and AGNC and other regulars off this listing. Nevertheless, Mr. Market has slashed prices and here's the evidence of 105 dividend stocks yielding greater than 10% for November.

This list of 105 for November is down from 130 last month by virtue of a Bear Market bubble in the oil sector. Nevertheless, the healthiest of sickly dogs were collected here.

Happy hunting, and beware of the numbers put up from the top ten by yield on this list of 105. In short, this is risky business. These are Dogs of the Low, not of the Dow. These dogcatcher metrics are set to snag the most unloved and unpopular curs as a contrarian stock selection strategy.

Meanwhile, all but three of the 105 stocks on this list show dividends from a $1K investment greater than their single share prices. Some investors find this condition to be an invitation to at least look closer or, maybe, buy.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculated 33.44% To 77.56% Net Gains For The Top Ten 10%+ Yield Stocks As Of November 15, 2023

Five of the ten top-yield 10%+ Yield stocks (tinted in the list below) were among the top-ten gainers for the coming year, based on analyst 1-year targets. Thus, this forecast, as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 50% accurate.

Dividends from $1000 invested in the highest-yielding stocks and the median of analyst-estimated one-year target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2022-23 data points for the following estimates. (Note: one-year target prices from lone analysts were not applied.) Ten estimated profit-generating trades to November 15, 2023 were:

Source: YCharts

Braskem S.A. (BAK) was projected to net $775.61 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from 8 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 75% over the market as a whole.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) netted $693.57 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from 4 brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 53% over the market as a whole.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK) was projected to net $622.35, based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from 8 brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 1% over the market as a whole.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina S.A. (LOMA) was projected to net $559.79, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by 6 analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for LOMA.

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) was projected to net $473.50 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from 6 analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 82% over the market as a whole.

United Breweries Co. Inc. [Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A.] (CCU) was projected to net $396.23 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from 6 brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 22% under the market as a whole.

KBC Group SA/NV (OTCPK:KBCSY) was projected to net $387.52, based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from 2 brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 13% greater than the market as a whole.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCPK:NRDBY) was projected to net $346.81, on dividends plus the median of target estimates from 2 brokers, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for NRDBY.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (GOGL) was projected to net $334.37, based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from 4 brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 35% greater than the market as a whole.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) was projected to net $276.85, based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from 2 brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 15% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net-gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 48.67% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50/105 Broker Price Target Up/Dn-sides

Source:YCharts

50/105 10%+ Yield Top-Dogs By Yield

Source:YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Top Ten 10%+ Yield November Stock Yields Ranged 18.74%-24.82%

Top ten 10%+ Yield dogs selected 11/15/22 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors.

First place was earned by the first of six Industrial sector stocks in the top ten, Golden Ocean Group Ltd [1]. The others placed second, fourth, and eighth through tenth: SITC International Holdings Co Ltd (OTCPK:SITIY) [2], Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S (OTCPK:DPBSF) [4], Hapag-Lloyd AG (OTCPK:HLAGF) [8], Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd [9], and Bilfinger SE (OTCPK:BFLBY) [10].

One basic materials stock placed third, Braskem SA [3]. In fifth place was the consumer defensive representative, United Breweries Co Inc[Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A.] [5]. Then, sixth place went to the financial services member, Newtek Business Services Corp [6].

Finally, seventh place was occupied by the lone consumer cyclical representative, Persimmon PLC (OTCPK:PSMMF) [7], to complete the 10%+ Yield top ten for November, 2022-23.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten 10%+ Yield Stocks Showed 8.83% To 56.27% Upsides To November 15, 2023 and (31) No Down-siders

Source:YCharts

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 10.61% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, Of Ten 10%+ Yield Dogs To November 15, 2023

Ten top 10%+ Yield dogs were culled by yield for this October update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

Source:YCharts

As noted above, top ten 10%+ Yield dogs selected 11/15/22 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+ Yield Dogs (31) Delivering 37.42% Vs. (32) 33.83% Net Gains From All Ten By November 15, 2023

Source:YCharts

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+ Yield dogs collection was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 10.61% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced, Braskem SA was projected by analysts to deliver the best net gain of 77.56%.

Source:YCharts

The five lowest-priced top 10%+ Yield stocks as of November 15 were: Bilfinger SE; Golden Ocean Group Ltd; United Breweries Co Inc; Braskem SA; Persimmon PLC, with prices ranging from $5.27 to $15.03

Five higher-priced >10%Yield dogs from November 15 were: Newtek Business Services Corp; Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd; SITC international Holdings Co Ltd; Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S; Hapag-Lloyd AG, whose prices ranged from $15.62 to $194.75.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 90% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

Below is the listing (alphabetically by ticker symbol), of all 105 of the 10%+ Yield stocks from YCharts as of 11/15/22.

105 10%+ Yield Dogs For November

Source: YCharts

Note: 102 of the 105 stocks on this list show dividends from a $1K investment greater than their single share prices. Some investors find this condition to be an invitation to buy or, at least, look closer.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%Yield-Priced dividend dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com.