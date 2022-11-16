Pay No Attention To That Man Behind The Curtain

Nov. 18, 2022 5:09 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL, RYARX, RYJ, RYT, RZG, RZV
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.72K Followers

Summary

  • With the money and bond markets preoccupied with inflation, the chance of a recession and, of course, Fed rate hikes, the state of the U.S. government’s finances has not received much attention, if any.
  • While deficits do matter in the long run, interest rate trends tend to take their primary cues from Fed policy as well as the economy and inflation in the shorter run.
  • In that regard, the lack of attention the fixed income arena is currently paying to the U.S. government’s finances may seem reasonable on the surface.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

By Kevin Flanagan

With the money and bond markets preoccupied with inflation, the chance of a recession and, of course, Fed rate hikes, the state of the U.S. government’s finances has not received much attention, if any. The situation has rather reminded me of the classic line in the Wizard of Oz: “Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain.”

With that in mind, I thought it would be interesting to provide some insights on this front. Before getting started, here is a quick ‘U.S. budget 101’ as a refresher. The federal government’s fiscal year (FY) does not line up with the calendar year. It runs from October through September, so we have now received the results for FY 2022.

U.S. Budget Deficit/Surplus

U.S. Budget Deficit/Surplus

According to the Treasury Department, the U.S. ran a deficit of $1.38 trillion in FY 2022. Interestingly, some of the headlines relating to this announcement seemed almost euphoric, pronouncing that the prior year’s deficit was cut in half, and that it was the biggest decline in history.

This is where things need to be put into some proper perspective. While the headlines were technically accurate, the total of FY 2022 red ink was an improvement on the second-largest deficit ever recorded: $2.77 trillion for FY 2021 (the largest shortfall, at $3.13 trillion, occurred in FY 2020), but it was only slightly below the previous peak of $1.42 trillion in FY 2009.

Obviously, the improvement from the 2020 historical peak, as well as last year, has had a lot to do with reduced government spending following the earlier adverse effects of the Covid lockdown. In addition, revenues increased as the economy rebounded into positive territory. For FY 2022, total outlays declined by 8.1%, while overall receipts surged by 21%.

That’s the past. What about the future? For all intents and purposes, it looks as if the baseline still resides somewhere around a deficit of a trillion dollars, at least in the nearer term. The future is another story.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO), which operated under the assumption that “current laws governing taxes and spending generally do not change,” reported that “federal deficits are projected to nearly triple over the next 30 years, from 4% of GDP in 2022 to 11% in 2052.” The primary driver of this increase is expected to come from net interest expense. Based on the CBO’s projections, net interest outlays will expand from the current pace of 1.6% of GDP to 7.2%. As a result, this could cause the federal debt held by the public to rise to 185% of GDP in the next 30 years (see below).

Total Deficits, Primary Deficits, and Net Interest Outlays

Total Deficits, Primary Deficits, and Net Interest Outlays

Federal Debt Held by the Public, 1940 to 2052

Federal Debt Held by the Public, 1940 to 2052

Conclusion

While deficits do matter in the long run, interest rate trends tend to take their primary cues from Fed policy as well as the economy and inflation in the shorter run. In that regard, the lack of attention the fixed income arena is currently paying to the U.S. government’s finances may seem reasonable on the surface. However, let’s hope those storm clouds that Dorothy and Professor Marvel (later the Wizard) saw coming dissipate in the years ahead.

Kevin Flanagan, Head of Fixed Income Strategy

As part of WisdomTree’s Investment Strategy group, Kevin serves as Head of Fixed Income Strategy. In this role, he contributes to the asset allocation team, writes fixed income-related content and travels with the sales team, conducting client-facing meetings and providing expertise on WisdomTree’s existing and future bond ETFs. In addition, Kevin works closely with the fixed income team. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Kevin spent 30 years at Morgan Stanley, where he was most recently a Managing Director. He was responsible for tactical and strategic recommendations and created asset allocation models for fixed income securities. He was a contributor to the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Global Investment Committee, primary author of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s monthly and weekly fixed income publications, and collaborated with the firm’s Research and Consulting Group Divisions to build ETF and fund manager asset allocation models. Kevin has an MBA from Pace University’s Lubin Graduate School of Business, and a B.S in Finance from Fairfield University.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.72K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.