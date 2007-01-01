Melco Resorts: Avoid This Pandemic Casualty

Summary

  • Like all other resorts, the company was hit hard by the pandemic and revenue was slashed in an instant.
  • Profits were already inconsistent before covid, but now there is a ton of debt on top of future uncertainty.
  • The multiple is too high for such an unprofitable and highly levered company.
Melco Resorts (NASDAQ:MLCO) is a resorts and gambling company that operates resorts in Macau, Philippines, and Cyprus. They are a subsidiary of Melco International (MDVEF) and have been public since 2007. Below is the share price performance since IPO.

share price performance of MLCO

Obviously the company was hit hard from Covid as revenue dropped dramatically from $5.73 billion in 2019 to 1.72 billion in 2020. Below are the return on capital metrics.

Company

Revenue 10-Year CAGR

Median 10-Year ROE

Median 10-Year ROIC

EPS 10-Year CAGR

FCF/Share 10-Year CAGR

MLCO

-6.2%

10.2%

4.4%

n/a

n/a

MCRI

11.4%

10.5%

8.5%

26%

9.5%

RRR

2.56%

4%

0.8%

24.7%

6.4%

HGV

6.6%

14.9%

14.1%

8.4%

14.6

Net income and FCF have been negative since covid. Debt has also increased as we will see below.

Risk

The two big risks with this company are the debt load, and a struggle to return to profitability. Even before covid, the company was inconsistent with regards to positive free cash flow and net income. Shares were already declining before covid and leverage was increasing as well.

Year

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Gross Margin

27.9%

30%

30.3%

29.5%

31.1%

32.7%

35.7%

36.5%

10.9%

25.8%

Operating Margin

12.4%

16.5%

14.2%

2.4%

8%

11.5%

12.1%

13%

-54.4%

-38.7%

Net Margin

10.2%

12.5%

12.6%

2.6%

3.8%

6.5%

6.8%

6.5%

-73.1%

-40.3%

Long Term Debt(bil)

2.3

2.2

3.6

3.8

3.6

3.5

3.6

4.3

5.6

6.9

Equity(bil)

3.3

4.2

4.2

4.3

3.3

2.8

2.1

2.4

1.1

0.24

Long term debt is over 3x last year's revenue. This is a terrible sign considering that net income peaked in 2013 at $637 million. Even at their highest earnings, they’ve put themselves into an almost inescapable debt spiral.

Valuation

Company

EV/Sales

EV/EBITDA

EV/FCF

P/B

MLCO

6.4

-91.6

-17.5

-32.3

MCRI

3.2

9.9

17.2

3

RRR

3.2

7.3

34.7

309.6

HGV

2.2

8.1

9.8

2.2

I’m not including a DCF model because I don’t see a scenario where they return to profitability anytime soon. At best the price might be low enough to get a quick pop one day in a deep value sense. This isn’t the case though. Think about what you get for the multiple you are paying. Over 6 times sales for a company that has almost inescapable debt and no hope for profitability.

Conclusion

MLCO was devastated by the pandemic and this was obviously not the company’s fault. Since then they have piled up more debt while revenue still struggles to return to normal levels, and still don't even generate an operating profit. Anything in leisure, hospitality and gambling can be cyclical, but there’s no doubt that intrinsic value is only decreasing over time. Multiples don’t tell the full story, but in this case we can see that there are much better stocks in the industry if you are set on that. Profits were already inconsistent before the pandemic, and now the future is more uncertain than ever plus the debt levels have gotten out of control. I don’t see this ending well and I will firmly avoid this stock.

This article was written by

I am an independent analyst and investor interested in investing at the intersection of value and growth. My method is a highly qualitative focus on mostly small caps, looking for both long term compounders as well as some special situations. On Twitter @GrowthyValue

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

