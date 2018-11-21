Walmart Earnings with Ahan Vashi, The Quantamental Investor (Podcast)

Nov. 19, 2022 7:00 AM ET
In this episode we’re joined by Ahan Vashi. He’s the author of The Quantamental Investor. The mission at TQI is to help retail investors build generational wealth in equity markets through the power of financial engineering. Today he’s sharing his insight on Walmart (WMT). Plus, Kim Khan brings this week’s Catalyst Watch, the new Twitter poll for the week, and a Best Buy (BBY) earnings preview. Learn more about these stocks with a free trial of Seeking Alpha Premium here.

