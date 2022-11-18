Volta Is In Trouble

Nov. 18, 2022 10:20 AM ETVolta Inc. (VLTA)
Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
5.98K Followers

Summary

  • Volta is burning through its cash and equivalents at an unsustainable pace.
  • The company's revenue continues to grow on the back of the ongoing EV boom but is underperforming expectations.
  • A collapsed stock price will make it difficult for Volta to be able to raise cash to plug its liquidity needs.
Volta Charging Station

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Things were really not meant to turn out this way for Volta (NYSE:VLTA). The EV charging company was one of the more unique charging companies to go public on the back of the SPAC phenomenon last year with a business model that co-located digital advertising screens with EV charging stalls. The 55″ digital display screens would diversify Volta's revenue beyond just EVs and morph the company into an outdoor advertising infrastructure play. Hence, against a crowded EV charging investment field from ChargePoint (CHPT) to Blink (BLNK), Volta would garner enthusiasm from its relative contrarian approach to the ongoing EV boom. The company entered partnerships with companies like Wegmans and Albertsons to roll out its charging points and the future looked bright.

Chart
Data by YCharts

With less than 1% of all passenger vehicles on US roads being EVs, a percent is rising fast, how has Volta's year-to-date common share performance come to be so torrid? The secular shift towards zero-emission transportation is now somewhat embedded in the post-pandemic economic direction of US states from California to New York. Both have instituted planned dates for the phase-out of sales of new gas and diesel-powered vehicles.

The shift to EVs is still in a very early stage and the pace of growth ahead will be material and dramatic. Indeed, in 2012 just 120,000 EVs were sold globally. Last year saw this figure being sold on a weekly basis with 10% of cars sold in 2021 being electric, 4x the market share in 2019. Bloomberg New Energy Finance released a report in the summer which stated that sales of gas and diesel-powered vehicles already look to be realizing a permanent decline as more and more consumers opt to go for EVs or plug-in hybrids. EVs are forecasted to grow to at least 26.8 million by 2030, up from 6.6 million in 2021.

Poor Liquidity In View As Net Loss Slows

To be clear here, Volta's total addressable market is fast expanding which places future revenue expansion from the ramp of its hybrid charging stalls on the type of upward adoption ramp that can only be described as hyper. When the San Francisco-based company reported earnings for its fiscal 2022 third quarter it brought in revenue of $14.36 million, an increase of 69.1% over the year-ago quarter but a miss of $340,000 on consensus estimates.

Volta Charging fiscal 2022 third quarter revenue

Volta Charging

Revenue growth was largely driven by the company's ad division which grew 66% year-over-year to reach $12.2 million with its network surpassing 5,700 screens and one billion monthly media impressions. This came as stalls grew to reach 3,093, up 45% from 2,137 in the year-ago period. It's important to note that not all stalls have screens whilst some wall-mounted stalls have a single screen.

Volta Charging Installed Base

Volta Charging

The gross profit margin during the quarter at 38% was a 740 basis points increase from the year-ago quarter and brought in a gross profit of $5.5 million. This was in line with the company's second quarter, but was not enough to push the company to profitability with a net loss of $42.5 million during the period. Positively, this was a decline from nearly $70 million in the year-ago comp, a move which came on the back of the company shrinking its operational footprint heavily to reduce cash burn.

Management has moved to reduce its FTEs by 54% as part of a pivot to cash conservation mode with this seeking to drive a 43% reduction in cash SG&A. They're also outsourcing certain operations to third parties and are looking to conservatively manage their stall rollout. The push to become a leaner and more agile company is a forced one. Cash and equivalents have dwindled to $15.6 million, the 173 stalls built during the quarter were lower than expectations, and full fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance has been pulled.

This put Volta in an awkward spot where its network development revenue for the quarter actually declined to $1.9 million versus $3.6 million in the prior quarter, a fall offset by higher ad revenue.

Ad-Based EV Charging Model Faces Uncertain Future

Volta's move to offer ad-based EV charging in high-traffic locations from shopping malls, grocery stores, banks, and pharmacies will continue to set the company apart from its competitors as it locks in a revenue stream capital expenditure that otherwise would have accrued revenue purely from selling electricity.

But without enhanced access to capital, the company's growth plans and viability will be at risk. Management during the third quarter earnings call said that they will continue to slow the velocity of new installations until capital is more readily available. This will likely unfortunately mean a continued decline in network development revenue placing Volta as an avoid until more clarity on funding is shared by management.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

This article was written by

Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
5.98K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. These two polarising forces lay at the core of my stock coverage. The aim is to avoid wealth destruction and embrace wealth creation. I primarily focus on sustainable companies, growth stocks, and deSPACs.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.