From mid-March 2020 to mid-February 2021 Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) had achieved an astounding performance of +1620% reaching $336 per share. After not even 2 years, the sentiment is exactly the opposite and those who invested on the highs have reached loss spikes of more than 90%. In this article I will show what I think were the causes of such a marked collapse and why I believe we are still far from a potential bottom.
If any asset appreciates by 1620% in just under 1 year there is probably something wrong. Fiverr, as well as many other companies in 2020-2021, has been the subject of heavy speculation based on huge expectations from investors. It was believed that this company could have huge growth rates for years and years, but the estimates are turning out to be totally wrong. The reason for such a divergence between expectations and reality was due, in my opinion, to the erroneous consideration of how the macroeconomic environment would evolve.
The 2020 was the perfect year for all those companies like Fiverr and Zoom that took advantage of people having to stay at home due to various lockdowns. What's more, interest rates were close to 0%, access to credit was facilitated, and there was a mania toward speculation in the stock market similar to that of the 2000s. How long could such a situation last?
As of today, interest rates are rising 75 basis points a month, access to credit is becoming a luxury, inflation is getting out of hand, there are still supply chain problems, and speculators no longer expect to make 50% a month by randomly buying a small-cap tech company.
Fiverr is paying for the current macroeconomic scenario, and further tightening could lead to an even more significant collapse. At the moment this company does not have consistent cash flows and still has everything to prove, which is why investors are turning their attention to more reliable companies.
Fiverr is a platform that allows anyone to become a freelancer and gets a commission in return for every order placed. The more buyers there are, the more they spend and the more Fiverr earns.
From 2018 to 2021, active buyers within the platform increased very fast and in just 2 years almost doubled. Suddenly, however, this growth came to a halt and for almost a year we have been standing still at 4.20 million active buyers. For those who believed in the strong growth of this company this is certainly an extremely negative sign, as it greatly limits Fiverr's expectations for future growth. In itself, this is a signal that can discourage most investors and trigger a sell-off, which in fact has happened. What's more, this data was taken from the latest quarterly report released a few days ago, so this difficult situation is more relevant than ever.
But what is triggering the lack of growth in active buyers? In my opinion, the causes are mainly two and closely related.
Fiverr's fair value, like that of any other company, is obtained by discounting future cash flows. If future cash flows decrease or the discount rate increases, the fair value will inevitably be lower. Let's see through some data what this means.
In 2021 there were high expectations for Fiverr's future growth, as the company came from two years of strong growth.
Spending per buyer was increasing more and more, and investors assumed that this growth would continue for the following years. With the release of Q3 2022 we have seen that this is not the case at all, and the reality has been much more disappointing than expected. Expected future cash flows have declined, and with them fair value. Moreover, to make matters even worse, there has been the increase in the discount rate. This rate is calculated according to theory through the WACC formula, which also takes into account the risk-free rate. As interest rates rose as a result of tight monetary policy, the discount rate increased and the fair value sank even further down. All these dynamics caused Fiverr to collapse by 90%, but what surprises me most is that, despite this, I think the company is still overvalued. And by a lot.
To calculate its fair value, I constructed a discounted cash flow. These are the inputs entered:
According to my assumptions, Fiverr's fair value is about $20.43 per share, so this is an overvaluation of 44.78%. If we also wanted to apply a margin of safety (30%), at that point we would have to wait for $14.30 per share before thinking about a purchase. I realize that these are conservative inputs, but after all, when buying such a speculative company, precaution is never too much. Keep in mind that this company in 2019 still had negative cash from operations and often diluted its shareholders.
Fiverr is one of those companies that, with the outbreak of the pandemic, achieved sudden growth that generated a lot of hype about it. Over the course of a few months, the speculation became excessive, and along with the worsening macroeconomic environment, interest in Fiverr plummeted dramatically. As of today, although the days when this company traded at more than $300 per share are long gone, we are still far from an eventual bottom as its fair value I believe is only $20. Its commission-based business model is interesting, however I believe it is overly costly from an economic standpoint for both buyers and freelancers. The fact that active buyers are not growing is evidence of their disinterest in the platform, and the slight increase in their spending is a sign that this company's growth rates may not be that high. Finally, the macroeconomic environment certainly does not favor Fiverr, one more reason to doubt its short- to medium-term performance. In any case, I do not rule out that this company, being very young and with an already positive FCF, may in a very long-term perspective recover and prove to be a good investment, but personally I would avoid buying it at more than $15 per share.
