Let's go ahead and just give it a quick second. As I mentioned, everybody's joining. Kind of split so far as I can see. So if you own a crypto right now, about half and half almost, yes and no between our audience today. And people seem to be thinking that Bitcoin's price is going lower, something to keep in mind. We'll see if that - if you still feel that way after this webinar today, I'm going to go ahead and end the poll right there. Show you the results. 60% own crypto, 40% do not, and 63% think that Bitcoin’s price is going lower.

So let's go ahead and get into it without further ado, not wasting any more time. Let me give you a quick little background. So today, we have the pleasure being joined by Omid Malekan, who is a nine-year veteran in the crypto industry. And word on the street is that this guy likes to hang out at Columbia Business School just talking to people about crypto and blockchain and where we go from here. And I kid you not. I heard a whisper.

He likes the vacation, taking his time to Fortune 100 companies and startups to help them in their endeavors as well. Omid Malekan, you're here with us right now. The author of two books, the latest one, Re-Architecting Trust, for anybody that's interested in crypto. This is a must-read. I kid you not. You dive into the background of the history or history of currency and what builds trust and what's going on with crypto and why we're - how we're going to build that trust.

So I think, Omid, let's just start by having our audience get a little trust in you. Why don't you just walk us how you got into the crypto industry?

Omid Malekan: Sure. First of all, thank you for having me. It's exciting to be doing this because my original career out of college was as a trader and working in various other capacities on Wall Street. And I think I remember when Seeking Alpha first launched that actually and being a customer, the professional, as a source of information. So it's funny how things come full circle and here I am now talking about crypto.

And I think how I got introduced to this might be a good way to start laying a baseline for talking about what this technology means, but also what's happening in the world today and what are the investment implications?

I was first sort of forcibly introduced the Bitcoin by a friend of mine about nine years ago because she wanted to acquire some and asked me to help her. I, myself, had no interest at the time. But I agreed to help her, thought it would be interesting to learn on somebody else's dime about what I assumed at the time was some crazy Internet thing that only repealed to criminals.

And I'd set up an exchange account for her, bought some Bitcoin. And at that point, I was like, I don't get it. What's the big deal? That part of the process was the same as any of the other traditional trading infrastructure that I had used. But at the time, exchanges would often get hacked. So it was this best advice that everybody gave was if you use - if you buy any coin to exchange, don't keep it there. One of the benefits of this technology is that you can store coins in your own wallet.

So I remind you I had no idea what I was doing. I don't have a technical background or computer science background, but I followed some tutorial. And I installed the wallet and I transferred the coins, my friend's coins from the exchange to a wallet I had on my desktop computer. And some minutes later, the wallet popped up and said, your coins are now here. And I was actually mesmerized by this because while I knew nothing about crypto, I knew how financial systems work and I knew how Wall Street work.

And I was mesmerized by this idea that some assets that I owned was now “here” meaning it was - I was in sole possession of it. Because anybody who knows how the traditional system works, you know that and you never really own anything. You own things in a legal sense, but not really in like a physical sense because there's always an army of intermediaries that sit between you and your assets, all of which play an important role. They're there for a reason.

But I was sort of mesmerized. I was like, well, how is this possible? And I also knew it's like the old saying, I knew enough to be dangerous, but I knew enough that I also had to be careful with taking care of the coins I was holding from my friend because I knew if I lost them or if my computer crashed or something, they'd be gone forever that unlike again, like, even a credit card or other kind of financial instruments, there was nobody to call.

And at the time, most people talked about this like it was a bug or a limitation. In fact, you still hear a lot of people doing like a whole crypto coins get lost, coins get hacked, and then they can never be recovered. But something clicked in the back of my mind that I was like, that's not a bug, that's a feature. Because historically, going back to literally the beginning of time, and this is the stuff I write about in the book.

One of the things - one of the key properties that make anything valuable is this idea of scarcity, whether we're talking about money or we're talking about gold or jewelry or other kinds of investments or land itself, it's like in order for something to have lasting value, it needs to be scarce. Everybody gets that part.

But what I don't think a lot of people thought about is that as great as digitization in the Internet was when it first appeared, it had one significant weakness, which was there was no way to achieve digital scarcity. Every bit of information, every file, every song, every movie, everything was infinitely replicable, which was in some ways great from a consumer's point of view, like, oh, great, I don't have to go to the record store and buy a CD anymore if I want to download a song. I'm old enough to remember when Napster came out. I was like, oh, this is great. I can download every song for free. The wait for consumer is horrible for the music industry.

So when I had my Bitcoin and fiat money, [ph] I was like, wait a minute. Whatever this really confusing blockchain thing is, it seems to give digital items certain physical properties, the most important one being scarcity. And then that was like, well, yeah, the Bitcoin is something you can lose, it could be stolen. But I was like, sort of kind of $100 bill, and so can a mickey mantle, a cookie card, and so kind of dime and a borrow gold and on and on.

I was like, no one ever talks about this being a bug of those things, right? If a $100 bill was something that every time when somebody lost one, if you just call the U.S. mint, and they would send you a new one, then dollars wouldn't be very valuable because the U.S. mint would constantly be printing more and more.

So this idea of digital scarcity somewhere in the back of my mind, I actually did not even have the vocabulary to express it at the time that what I was witnessing was the first time something digital had these physical properties, but somewhere in the back of my mind, it started to click that, well, this could be revolutionary.

And while most people see Bitcoin and crypto in general through the lens of money, which is certainly applicable, that was the original application with Bitcoin, where they see it through the lens of investments, which is also a major part of this domain for better and for worse. I just saw it from this idea that digital scarcity could improve a lot of the world's problems, particularly the problems that have emerged since the dawn of the digital era.

And this began by entry into this world, initially as a hobbyist, later as a professional. And I really, more for, like, the intellectual satisfaction of it, I had two questions that I wanted to answer. The first one was how does it work? So I spent some years learning about that. My first book cover that topic.

But then the second far more interesting question was, what does it change? Like, whether you have something like a Bitcoin, which is a form of money. People get into these semantic debates of, like, this is money that's not money. I always think that's funny because it’s a little bit like saying, this is art and that's not art. And usually, like, the thing that one generation says, like, this is not art. It ends up being what the next generation celebrates. That's the greatest form of art.

So when people, I think, it's very funny, like people who come from the World of Central Banking, I asked them about Bitcoin. No. Like, well, Bitcoin is not money. Like, okay. Why? Like, money is something that a Central Bank issues and promises to keep stable. And the irony of that is, like, money has been for at least 10,000 years. Fiat money, as we understand it today, has been around for 50, right.

So this – the interesting conclusion that, like, this thing that was invented very, very, very recently is going to be permanently what money is. And I'm not against fiat money by any measure. So, anyway, as I was learning, I was like, okay, money applications and then downstream, particularly as the crypto industry has evolved. As I've learned about it, there have been more and more applications, including ironically one of the most popular applications for blockchain-equipped today is fiat money for these products we call stablecoin, which are really just dollars on the blockchain.

But then we have newer things like decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens. And on and on, but as I have gone through my career and by now, I've done my consulting for companies big and small. I've been teaching here at Columbia Business School, I teach blockchain and cryptocurrency for the last three years.

When I try to figure out what does this change? I find the most effective lens to think about it is to this idea of trust because regardless of one's opinion on whether Bitcoin is money or if it's going to go up and down or if it's true and have any value in the first place, everybody agrees that trust is fundamental to so much of human society.

And if you look at it historically, so many of the institutions that we design, whether it's government, corporations, or financial system, even things like tech platforms and social media, they rise and fall based on their ability to either bring people together, so they can trust each other or drive people apart because trust is lacking.

And today, when I think about what is this world of crypto and blockchain all about? It's just a new and better way to build trust, both in terms of the specific applications. Like, there are certain assurances that something like Bitcoin gives you, that fiat money cannot give you. It doesn't give you, cannot give you, will not give you, it's not designed to do that. But then also in terms of really, like, the community building aspects of blockchain and crypto. So I will get to all that, but I do want to..

Daniel Snyder: Yeah. I was going to say, let's get into the heavy hitting parts because, I mean, obviously, you brought up trust. And it feels like trust is just withering away right now. I mean, look, we have the FTX leverage. If you want to talk on that, we'd love to hear about the Block5 just announcing their bankruptcy. We're anticipating more. I've seen whispers already going on about crypto.com potentially being next with their tokens, getting wiped out in value.

I mean, you're talking about I think remembering our audience is a lot of investors and we're going, okay, is this something that's actually investable? Or is blockchain and crypto more of the technology that might just solve problems for companies internally, like JPMorgan's already doing with their bond program and stuff?

Like, is it meant more for some companies to use to create efficiencies, driving margins higher for investors and traditional companies? Or are we saying that this is more focused and investable just solely on itself even though there's these trust issues going on?

Omid Malekan: So let's separate the two things since we were talking about trust. First, I want to make a comment on the technology itself, which it's important to note, ironically, the technology, not just this past week as this shocking FTX news has come to light, but this entire year where we've had the bear market and we've had before FTX other institutions that have blown up or been impaired.

The technology has worked remarkably well. And by which I mean, one, the specific blockchain platforms like Bitcoin and Ethereum and many others. And then, again, the applications that are built on top of them, right, and the and the good ones. Obviously, there have also been, like, applications that have failed. There have been models that have not worked out.

But the second part of this, Daniel, is that this is also a new industry and it's a new way of building and doing things. And almost by definition, anytime you have a new industry, you're going to go through these almost like adolescent years, where you have a lot of experimentation, but you're also going to have a lot of failures.

So everybody probably heard about, like, people make the comparisons to the early days of the Internet and the worldwide web, where there were also, like, many companies that failed. Some of them, by the way, were massive, like, WorldCom and turned out to be fraudulent. That's why they failed. But it's not just the Internet.

If you go back to the early days of the railroad industry, the early days of the oil industry, there are things that are happening in crypto and other work common then, like attracting certain kinds of characters, these boom bust cycles every few years, some kind of a big fraud at some point. But the important thing to remember is that, obviously, in those cases, the fact that most or substantial number of railroad companies in America failed in the 1870s that did not invalidate the utility of trains, right?

Most of the early dot com companies also didn't make. In fact, people didn't make fun of Pets.com as like the hoster company of what went wrong with the dot com bubble. They had a Super Bowl, blah, blah, blah. Like, so many people I know and I would buy their pet food online.

So part of what's going on in crypto is that and I don't want to white wash what it is. I mean, unfortunately, people have lost money. The lucky one has lost money because assets that they all went down in value. But other people like FTX customers to me are victims of a crime that there was a lot of fraud and embezzlement committed here.

So what does that mean for the industry, right? And then particularly from people that have more of an investment type of outlook, what does that mean for them? Well, first of all, like any new industry, to me, the majority of coins and projects, like the vast majority were always going to fail. And that's not necessarily just a judgment against them. This is how every industry works, like most restaurants that somebody opens up will fail.

But if certainly, when you have a new industry, like the examples that I gave before, a substantially higher percentage of the new entrants are going to fail because we haven't figured out the right business models necessarily. So this is something that crypto sometimes struggles with.

We don't have critical mass in terms of full-on adoption, so much of what is in crypto and what I put in my book is promised. And it's about the potential that someday this technology could disrupt and reinvent financial services and money and art and collectibles, but we've only really, like, in the scratched the surface in terms of day-to-day adoption, right, the point at which people will use blockchain and crypto just because it makes it easier for them to do whatever they're doing otherwise, their business, living their life, et cetera, as opposed to what most people do now in this world, which is investment structurally.

So that overall thesis to me has not changed. In fact, my confidence in the theory I've - the thesis I present in the book that eventually some version of this technology will become the underpinnings of almost every application where trust matters, and certainly that's true for all financial services. That thesis has not remotely been altered by FTX or BlockFi or anything that's happened because the thesis was always based on the utility of the technology in the same way, if somebody saw the potential that, hey, railroads are going to revolutionize commerce. Doesn't matter as railroad companies. Some of the early ones go out of business.

The point about what you said about, like, does this mean that crypto is going to go away. This - I actually I had a speaker from the industry addressed my students this morning, and he's been in the industry for seven, eight years. And he said in every bear market in crypto, people start asking whether the solutions or these private blockchains, like the kind that the JPMorgan's of the world, promoted.

And I worked on this. I used to work at the JPMorgan competitor, Citibank. And in my early time, there a lot of it was what we call this private and enterprise blockchain idea. The only thing I will say about that is that this is something that's been touted for years, lots of companies have spent lots of money on that.

I challenged someone to find a single project that is live and is actually making a material impact on any business, anywhere, whatsoever. Because I can still point to even after everything that's happened, I can point to stuff happening on the public blockchains today where either private companies or decentralized projects have a lot of users, they have revenues, they have investments that are paying off.

On the enterprise side, I can't find anything. If anybody here who's listening, as any, please let me know, put it in the chat. And I will say one of the things that there is a precedence for this. That when the Internet first showed up, there was this idea that the worldwide web was this, like, completely unregulated all the things people say about crypto. It was the Wild West.

Daniel Snyder: Yeah.

Omid Malekan: Nobody knew can I trust this website? Can - who's this online seller? I have no idea who they are. So there was this idea that instead what we needed were private networks that were a corporation or government would control all the activity.

Some of them, there was one called Minitel in France, at one point, 35% of all e-commerce sites in France were not on the public worldwide web. They were on this private intranet. And guess what? Today, gone. Because the energy and innovation and accessibility that you get on a global public network is always going to be exponentially more than what you get in a private network.

Daniel Snyder: Omid. I couldn't agree with you more a lot of. I mean, so for me personally, I'll just share this. Is blockchain and crypto kind of feels like the - like a newer Internet to me. And we're talking about the FTX. And in my mind, I'm going - you mentioned in the WorldCom, right? I'm thinking more of Enron, and I'm like, okay. Well, we're going through these growing pains. I think there's definitely something there.

And even in your book, you're talking about the history of settlements within stock market or how credit card settlements work and the transfer of all the different players involved that you're just talking about and how blockchain might be the solution to that. And crypto could be the solution to completely uprooting these models that have been around for so long.

And I think that's what I really want to make sure that we get communicated here to our investing audience is because what if they have stock in Visa and Mastercard and American Express and seeing this come down the runway going, oh, there might be one little protocol that takes off and just completely wipes those companies out within a matter of months, if not a year, right? Like, that's where I'm kind of, like, visionary in that sense.

Just kind of thinking, I see some questions coming in here in the chat. By the way, anybody that's watching here with us live. If you have questions for Omid, please drop them in the chat. We're going to get to a Q&A with him in just a second because we all have so many questions. But just kind of your thoughts on that.

I mean, you talk about it in the book about disrupting industries, is that more of what investors should be watching for at this point as new protocols are coming on? And if so, how are we supposed to know which protocols might be potentially those ones that will knock it out of the park?

Omid Malekan: It's very hard. First to your - the point you made about whether, like, it's Visa, Mastercard at these companies, the way I kick off my teaching semester is I want to get my students excited. So I have my hype lecture. And what I actually try to do is I live, try to open the bank account during the classroom and point out all the frictions. And I'm a U.S. citizen, so it's a lot easier for me to open bank accounts than most people in the world. And then I live, tried to send myself a wire payment and point out all of those friction.

So there's actually something about, like, I find crypto aside, I find the process of having to send the wire in the year 2022 to be, like, absurd and insulting to the adult intelligence. Like, I can send a couch faster than I can send money to a lot of different places. Then I show them the crypto equivalent, which is like, okay, well, we don't have accounts. We have wallets. How do I open a wallet? Click. Click on my browser and initiate a new wallet.

And then so we all said why, you just do transaction. So, I have another wallet on my phone. How do I send money from here to there? Click. So, the idea there is that if you were to build payments, for example, right, like what credit cards do from the ground up today, taking advantage of everything that the world has to offer, including the fact that most people are connected to the Internet and have some, kind of a device like a computer or a smartphone. You would build something like crypto. You would not build something like these, how credit cards work. You would definitely not build something like how correspondent banking and wire payments work. And the reason why it has to do with architecture?

The reason why I actually called my book re-architecting trust is that a lot of the existing financial system might look digital and electronic. It's like, oh, yeah. Well, you know, I use Apple Pay. I don't use a physical credit card anymore, but the architecture is exactly the way it was before there was the internet. So, a lot of what people use today to me is a little bit like if you remember DVDs, like movies used to be analog, and you would go to the blockbuster and get a tape.

Then digital video became a thing, but the one of it was that you would go to blockbuster to get the digital thing. And then eventually, and as technology and broadband Internet improved, people said, wait a minute. If the videos are digital, why don't we just stream the data to people. And to me, like Blockchain and crypto is that next step where we went from the Netflix where you used to get DVDs delivered in the mail to the Netflix where you streamed the money.

So that to me is inevitable that in the same way that we all just subscribe to Netflix now, most of us don't watch DVDs anymore. The digital currencies and digital assets will take over. Interestingly enough though, I do, I've never been one of these crypto people that think the future is a replacement. A lot of people in my industry think that crypto will rise and everything from the U.S. dollar to Visa and Mastercard will fall, that's usually not how these kind of transformations work. And certainly not in regulated activities like banking and payments.

So, I think the Visa’s and Mastercard’s over the world actually have great opportunities to embrace this technology and improve what they do. Whether they successfully do that or not remains to be seen, some incumbents sometimes manage to evolve their business model, others don't. So, and I think it's actually too soon to tell who the winners and the losers are going to be, both Visa and Mastercard and Amex have some Blockchain and crypto things going on. They tend to be small.

I think the next couple of years, we want to learn a lot more about which of the incumbents are going to embrace this technology, and which of them are going to be, sort of pushed to the background, but I do think this idea of thinking about the convergence of the old and the new not the replacement. And I also think, like, from even an investment point of view, this might be a better way to think about everything from how certain coins do, to also, if you're investing in stocks of companies that interact with Blockchain and crypto, how they might do?

Daniel Snyder: Oh, man, I want to get to one of these questions over here in the chat, because actually I see it come up a couple times, and it's one of the things that could crush crypto immediately on-site is regulation. Within your network and knowing anybody who's anybody in the crypto world and Blockchain and seeing what's going on, what are your thoughts about what the U.S. government might do or the SEC might do in regards to regulation of this space?

Omid Malekan: I think we're this fork in the road, because you can make two conclusions from what just happened with FTX. One conclusion is that FTX happened because crypto is not regulated enough and that we need stronger in some ways more Draconian regulations of everything. The other conclusion is actually that the U.S. has heavy handed regulation – the heavy handed approach to regulation created the FTX of the world because most of you probably know FTX and also buy in as many other major crypto player were offshore entities. And it's become really hard to become the U.S.-based crypto company like an exchange and to remain competitive. You know, I should know, like, as a U.S. citizen, I'm very limited about what I can use, and it's often not the best the technology has to offer.

So, one possible interpretation from this whole thing, which certain people in the industry are making is that this is the reason why we need the U.S. government to be more proactive about sensible and smart regulation, right? For example, the SEC still says they think every single kind of token and cryptocurrency might be a security, so everyone should act accordingly, but that's very excessive and not helpful. And part of the challenge of crypto is that things are securities, but that same thing might also be a currency and a commodity and a reference asset.

So, one direction we can go on is that this creates the impetus within the U.S. Regulatory Affairs and ultimately Congress to come up with more sensible regulations, understanding that, if you make it too hard for this to happen here, it just will happen elsewhere. Unfortunately, I do think it's also possible that FTX is so drastic of a situation that as we saw in, like, the 2008 financial crisis, it just leads to a lot of strict regulations that ultimately, some of them end up being very counterproductive for the evolution of the space.

I think it's too soon to tell. And I also think, the thing to keep sight of in the next couple months is there are some pretty important court cases that are going on that involve crypto players such as the case involving Ripple. It's actually possible before the Regulators Act or Congress passes anything new, we get some resolution from the court system.

Daniel Snyder: And the Ripple Court case, correct me if I'm wrong, that's them saying that Ripple was a security being traded, right?

Omid Malekan: That’s right.

Daniel Snyder: Okay. Do you have any thoughts on how that might play out?

Omid Malekan: I don't – I'm not a legal scholar. I also just – personally, I don't really have an opinion on Ripple. I've never used it. It not really – doesn't do anything that anybody finds useful. Doesn't mean they're guilty of a crime. I think what might be interesting is that Ripple did get a significant amount of documents from the SEC that they have not disclosed yet. So, even if some of those documents come public about how the SEC is thinking about things, that might be helpful.

Daniel Snyder: Interesting for sure. So, here's a good question that came through. It was brought to my attention, Kevin O'Leary, apparently. I believe that Crypto is going to be the 12th sector of the U.S. market. Is this, do you envision crypto and the stock market being like a co-existing space? Does that make sense to you or does it – what you're talking about with crypto and Blockchain technology, kind of taking over the financial space and the potential for that? It sounds like in my wipe that away into or sorry, not wipe it away, but transform it into its next iteration.

Omid Malekan: I think it will transform it. So, I think Blockchain has a technology, but let me be clear specifically the Public Blockchain Networks, like, bitcoin and Ethereum and potentially others, I think they will eventually swallow the existing capital market infrastructure in the same way that I used to have cable TV for TV and a copper landline for phone and newspapers will get delivered to my door, now they all happen on the Internet, because at the end of the day, those things were all data, and the Internet was much better than delivering data than these mono applications.

I think Blockchain will do that to financial services. Like one of the – there's somethings we take for granted today, like the fact that I have my dollars at the bank and I have my stocks at a broker. Like, and then if I have money in a different currency, it might be a different bank. Like, that's an architectural limitation. Why not have all the value in one network? Whatever they might be. Securities commodities, currencies, and then you can use things like code and smart contracts to control how they interact with each other, which actually from a trust building point of view is great.

So, I think eventually the capital market infrastructure will migrate over to these public Blockchain networks. However, in the short-term, just like the Internet was originally just the sector. Actually, before it was more like e-commerce. Then it – just now it's multi-part, right. And there are social media companies, and you have retail companies, and then you have whatever Rideshare is. I think eventually Blockchain and crypto evolves. It too will be two vary to be called one sector. But nevertheless, and despite the current bear market and despite what happened to FDX, I do think this is going to increasingly become a bigger and bigger part of the U.S. economy.

Daniel Snyder: So, Dom over here in the chat is asking, what is one business or used case of crypto/bitcoin a day? And how can it be scaled? You have any thoughts on that?

Omid Malekan: One a day or two day?

Daniel Snyder: One or two day.

Omid Malekan: He probably means today. Yes. Yeah. Sure. So, I'll split into two. I think, you know, people focus on the volatility of their coin, which is significant and need to be taken into account, but the one thing to remember is, so one thing to be sitting here in the U.S. where you have a banking system that works and you have a dollar that's actually quite strong, and to [indiscernible] whether there's any value to Blockchain and crypto, to a lot of people, all over the world, neither of these two things is true.

So, I wanted, I would look forward to bitcoin gaining traction. And there's actually data that's starting to show that globally this is happening for people that just need to do things like save money or make a payment, but their local financial infrastructure is either non-existent, exclusionary or not available to them or their local currency is hyperinflationary.

So, I think internationally, that's something to look for domestically. I'm actually very excited to see what's stable coins. Just using a Blockchain like Ethereum as an alternative payment rail, but a 24/7 real time programmable payment rail that anybody anywhere could use. There too, there's a little bit of data that starting to gain adoption as a payment method, right. Today, most stable coins exist for people who are buying and selling crypto. But my thesis is actually in the long run, 99% of stable coin activity. We're not even going to call them stable coins, we're going to call them dollars and we're going to use them to make all sorts of Vanilla payments that help businesses and consumers.

Daniel Snyder: So, is the idea that every central bank of the world would transfer over to their own version of stable coin, and that's just how we would interact as digitally?

Omid Malekan: So, that's the model of a central bank digital currency. The digital dollars and euros and whatnot that exist today are privately issued. So, they're just like Venmo or Zelle or a Prepaid Mastercard. It's just they happen to take advantage of this Blockchain infrastructure. But their financial and business model is the same thing that's been around for hundreds of years.

There is this idea that if digital PR currency is desirable, then Central Banks themselves should issue it. So, literally, it would be like the same way the Federal Reserve issues a $1 bill, it could issue a $1 token. And the one appeal of that is it sort of does away with the middle man. The one thing you have to worry about with stable cards just like Venmo is you got to make sure that whoever is managing the payments and has a reserve that backs all the tokens or account, if the Central Bank issues that, will they get to [print money] [ph] so you don't have to worry about that.

The downside or the risk is the level of control this would give the government, particularly if they use some, kind of Blockchain infrastructure, they use more contracts to program how you and I could use our money, which I don't know about you, I'm not too happy about that idea. I think most people are not too happy or too excited about that idea. So, it remains to be seen if Central Banks issue their own CBDC's and this is going to vary a lot by country not surprisingly, China is already working, it's already rolling-out theirs, but that's because it really takes their surveillance state to the next level.

In the West, we're still years away from any major country issuing one that European Central Bank seems to want to go first, but even if they do, I don't know if people are going to want to adopt it or not. And I'll answer a question myself that often comes up where people say, isn't this bad for Bitcoin, if governments issue CDDCs? I actually think it's great for Bitcoin, because I think the more governments use technology to create new kinds of money that they can control and surveil people, the more, the greater the desire for people to hold some of their assets in a decentralized form of money that nobody controls.

Daniel Snyder: That's a really good point. And it just goes back to you talking about the trust, right. Building the trust and where we're going and the trust that has been built so far in the Fiat system, even if it's not perfect, right? Moving on here, another question from Thomas. I mean, I know I have opinion on the answer of this one about, you know, leverage and everything else, but maybe you want to talk about it a little bit. He asks, what is the possibility that Binance or Crypto.com might follow the same fate as FTX, which we know Block5 has already announced and Crypto.com’s coins are already seeing a devaluation. So, why should we believe that they're liquid enough liquid enough to withstand a bank run as FTX was unable to do? And I know you know a little bit about the leverage. Maybe you want to speak on that with what FTX did?

Omid Malekan: So, the thing with FTX though is that, it wasn't a question of leverage, not for the exchange. FTX was supposed to be the model of the custodial bank. They made it very clear in their terms of service that they don't do anything with your coins. They're not letting them out. They're not levering them up. So, to me, there's one bucket of failures, which is a company like Block5 or before that Celsius or Voyager. These are lenders that really did a poor job of managing the risk, and the thing that every lender is supposed to do, you're supposed to manage your assets and liabilities and make sure that if there is a “bank run”, you have sufficient reserves to meet it. That to me is a, being a bad banker.

FTX was just theft, it was embezzlement. It was more in the category of what Bernie Madoff did are, can I say for certain that Binance and Crypto.com don't have similar problems. No, I cannot. Because one of the downsides of using these kind of exchanges, which are more from the traditional model of financial services than the new world, is we can't be sure.

Now, people are talking about regulations that will help, and I'm all for it. They're talking about things like proof of reserve that the exchanges could help build trust, all good. But I got to tell you, I use these exchanges when I want to buy and sell, but I keep the vast majority of my assets in my own wallet because that's the only – those coins I can always be certain are there. And I would really encourage everybody to go and learn how to do that.

One, because it protects your assets. Two, because then you can actually have a real informed opinion of whether this technology works or not. And I think if you're going to invest in it, you got to get your hands dirty with it just so you have a better understanding of what works and what doesn’t.

Daniel Snyder: Yeah. That's usually a great way to learn, right, Just going through the process of setting up the wall and everything else, I mean, I know there's been a lot of frustration of people trying to set up wallets and use Web3, I mean, that seemed to me that all the talk a few months ago, but you did bring up proof of stake. We have Stephen who asks, energy cost will force Bitcoin to adopt proof of – or sorry. I guess that's the question. Will energy cost force Bitcoin to adopt proof of stake or are there other solutions out there that you might know of?

Omid Malekan: I don't think Bitcoin will ever adopt proof of stake because Bitcoin's number one feature, which you could argue is great or terrible is that it's so decentralized. It's never going to change materially. It's just too hard to change anything in Bitcoin. So, I think Bitcoin will always be a proof of work Blockchain. Whether that grows as a risk to it or a liability remains to be seen.

However, I will say that mining is an interesting thing because it's the only industrial activity that you can a, do anywhere on the planet; and b, turn on and off instantly. So, what we're seeing is that Bitcoin mining is increasingly migrating to places where you have excess power, draft power or free power. And one thing that's gotten lost in all of this is that there's increasing evidence that oil companies and energy companies are getting into the mining game. The FDX news really overshadowed this. I thought it's really interesting. I think Shell is going to be the number one sponsor for the next …

Daniel Snyder: I think ExxonMobil is getting into it as well.

Omid Malekan: And ExxonMobil too. And there's this theory that I scribe too that eventually Bitcoin mining will only be done by energy companies because it lets them smooth out their revenues because energy is volatile, the price is volatile and supply and demand is volatile. And also like imagine you were going to build the new solar farm somewhere, right. Because it fluctuates and you don't know when the sun's going to shine and when it is not, you also don't know what demand is. You always have to over invest.

You know, have more solar panels than the average days need in order to meet peak demand, but now you have a problem, which is, like, on most days, you have more electricity than you need. What do you do with it? Well, if you also have a bitcoin mining operation, you say, no problem. On those days, I mine, and that's how I make money from my energy. And then, oh, it's a hard day. People need air conditioning, turn off the mining, and send the power to people and factory.

So, I actually think, in the – this is something to watch about how energy companies of all kinds utilize mining to improve their cash flows on their revenue stream, which might have an impact on their stock price.

Daniel Snyder: That is something I have not heard before, and it makes total sense. Like, I think about the times that I've driven through the Permian Basin and just seen the flaring off of natural gas and you're like, all that natural gas could be used for mining. That isn't wow. You just blew my mind right there. Going on Steve asked, should we think of Bitcoin as separate or better than the rest of crypto? Do you have thoughts on that?

Omid Malekan: It's different. It's unique. I would encourage everybody there's this thing in crypto where people get into these tribalism and turf wars, and they think that, like, you know, Bitcoin’s success has to come at the expense of Ethereum or Ethereum’s success has to come at the expense of something else. I don't think that's true. I do think in the long, long run, as far as Layer 1 Blockchains are concerned, we're just going to have a few. So, we're not going to have, you know, Bitcoin and Bitcoin and Cash and Litecoin and blah, blah, blah or, you know, Ethereum and Solana and Polygon.

Eventually, it'll be a convergence, because that just -- it's more efficient. Usually, networks tend to have these winner take all or take most tendencies. But it's too soon to say which is which. And ultimately, to me, it's always like, what is the value proposition of this? Forget what anybody else does. Bitcoin's value proposition, to me, is that it is decentralized, it is censorship resistant, meaning anybody on the planet could use it, and it has this algorithmically fixed inflation.

Ethereum, to me, is a settlement layer, completely different from what Bitcoin does. It's what you build on top of, and then you also have a million applications that may or may not succeed. But I -- like I said earlier, just because this is a new industry, I do think the vast majority of coins 90% something of them that exist today will someday be worthless. So anyone who's investing in them should keep that in mind.

Daniel Snyder: It's the same thing as the stock market. I mean, I forget what the exact statistic is now, but there's tons of companies that go to zero over time. So that's a good point, and it's worth noting. Because also we have a question here, will Bitcoin and Ethereum recover at some point? Or are they going to free for all to zero? And you had just mentioned the fixed schedule of inflation built into Bitcoin, but that ends once all the coins have been mined. So is this -- I'm wondering, I think, is Bitcoin going to become the Netscape of Internet browsers?

Omid Malekan: I think Bitcoin the one thing that's different about Bitcoin comparing to Netscape is that whereas startups have that problem where a lot of times the early companies that come out in the first wave don't make it to the second and third wave. But these are networks and this is also a Bitcoin is money-ish to me and that tends to have staying power. Like, we don't have currencies, new ones failing all the time, and someone's like, oh, yeah, you know, in two years, we haven't had a completely different one that will all use. The switching costs are too high.

So I do – I think Bitcoin has made it in that, it's not going to zero, because some other Bitcoin like thing will take over. I also think Ethereum’s made it, especially now that the merge has been successful and that it's going to stick around as a platform that entrepreneurs will try to build other things on top of. However, from an investment point of view, volatility is going to stay, and the reason why is that I think somebody asked about this in the chat too. I think a lot of people misunderstand this about crypto.

Satisfy corning, satisfy the stock market for a second. Let's say I started a company, a restaurant today, right here in Manhattan, and I issued stock that started trading immediately, right? I think we would all agree that stock would be extremely volatile. Because when you started restaurant, the set of potential outcomes is very wide, right? Like you could say, wow, five years from now, you might be the next Shake Shack or whatever new restaurant chain really took off. And that's a billion -- multibillion dollar business. Maybe that's Chipotle, right? Or you'd be bankrupt, right?

And on day zero or day one or day two, any of these things is possible. And if you have shares that trade, they're going to delay all violently discounting the latest information, right? It's like, oh, just got the liquor license that's stock's going to triple, because now the potential revenues are so much higher. Then you open your doors, oh, got a bad review in the New York Times. That stock's going to get cut half, because for a new restaurant, these things matter, right? Now consider, like, McDonald's stock, there's very little that can make McDonald's stock double or get cut in half.

So it's natural for any, kind of, startup to be very volatile in the early stages of its life. And what's unique about Crypto is that because the infrastructure is so much more efficient than how the rest of their capital markets work, everything has liquidity and price discovery from day one. So there are a lot of private companies out there, by the way, that have raised money, tech companies, oil companies, whatever. If their shares actually traded, they would be just as volatile as Bitcoin, if not. It's just that, that infrastructure doesn't know out. So the fact that things are volatile, no one should be surprised, but I think everybody should be prepared for it.

And there's certainly a couple of rules that I always apply I'm not an investment adviser, but don't use leverage with very volatile things, right? Your risk of gambling [indiscernible] is too high. And whatever your point of entry is, right, you think this is the bottom, you think it's going to fall by another 50% from here, I think everybody should, like, discount your confidence by 50%, because these are startups, and there's so many unknowns.

Daniel Snyder: It's a great point, Omid. I wanted to go on to this next question, because we obviously, I think, all remember the news of El Salvador, and what they did with Bitcoin. So want to ask here, do you see Crypto becoming mainstream within their world countries? Yes, what are your thoughts on, I mean, the adoption around the world in that regard. We know developed countries with back internets and everything else have obviously already seen it, but what about their world?

Omid Malekan: If you look at the surveys that get done on per capita adoption, it's a lot of times it's much higher in places like Nigeria, Thailand, Indonesia, Russia than it is in places like the U.S. or the U.K. And the reason why is that in the absence of any trustworthy financial services, people in those places are more likely to leapfrog in the same way that those of us who remember there were some countries that went from, like, very little landlines to 100% cell phone coverage, because it's like, oh, great, we don't have cash to install copper wires. Developed countries were slower to do make that migration.

I think some version of this will become true for Crypto, I think the biggest question I have is as far as people in Third World countries in -- particularly in places where there's a lot of inflation. Is it going to be Bitcoin or is it going to be Stablecoin? Specifically, dollar Stablecoin, because part of the problem in El Salvador is like nobody in El Salvador even most people didn't even know what Bitcoin was. Everybody knows what the dollars are. Many of them already saved by doing things like using $100 bills or $20 bills, and there's data that shows in countries like Turkey and in Argentina, their current rate of adoption of Stablecoins, particularly dollars, is as high as Bitcoin.

So I think one of those two or potentially some combination of them in the next couple of years, we're going to see rapidly growing adoption in places that have inflationary currencies and bad banking infrastructure.

Daniel Snyder: Got it. I mean, that makes total sense, right? They're just yearning for something that has the trust, going back to trust that you're talking about. Just want to make a quick -- note real quick step on. I'm trying to understand your question here about mining value, if you might be able to clarify that or Omid if you might be able to look down and kind of understand what he's asking here. Well, the virtual mining value of a Crypto, Bitcoin, I'm guessing their token not be comparable to a share, of an existing company producing a real product? I think that's a stock market versus Crypto question?

Omid Malekan: Yes. I'm not sure, I understand the question, but I understand the nature of the question and stuff on. And I think a lot of times people try to project some existing model onto Crypto, right? Like, I'll give you an example, it’s something that was popular before in the last bear market was trying to value Bitcoin based on the cost of mining. And people did this, because if you come from a world of commodities, one way to try to value gold or oil is based on the cost of production. And the reasoning goes something like this is, like, when the price in the market drops below the cost of production, then manufacturers -- producers and miners are losing money. So they reduce production. So supply goes down, suppy and demand will balance. So that acts as an economic floor on the price going lower, right?

So if you're investing in gold, you're like, oh, well, it's gone below the cost of mining. So I'm going to buy it here. I think that's a dumb way to think about Bitcoin, because unlike physical commodities, Bitcoin mining is fixed. The supply is completely inelastic of the price. Doesn't matter if the price of Bitcoin goes to $1 or $1 million the supply is determined by the protocol. So just an example, I strongly caution people from trying to force something that's new and different into some existing model for valuation.

Part of the challenge of Crypto, and one of the other reasons why it's so volatile is that there is no generally agreed upon valuation frameworks for most things. I think in times smart people will come up with them. But until then, you know, what is Bitcoin? It's Bitcoin. It's not a stock and it's not like anything that came before. How do I value it? I have no idea.

Daniel Snyder: That's awesome. I was just going to ask you actually a personal question of mine, because I think about our financial system right now? And how much is used and based off of credit and how the credit's created at the bank. And it's working with the Federal Reserve and that's how we see all the balance sheets expand and it gets into the system and there's not really any system for that with Bitcoin. Is that something that might be troublesome? I mean, I think about even the Fed reducing their balance working on it at least, we still got a long way to go. But like, Bitcoin is finite as you continue to talk about. So would that cause an issue during the transition if we were to adopt that?

Omid Malekan: It's one of the reasons I've never thought that Bitcoin would replace Fiat currency, so for that reason. You know, unfortunately, a lot of my fellow travelers in the Crypto industry have these like have a rosy view of history and how the world came to be, and they’ve looked fondly back on things like the gold standard. But historically, there was a reason why most of the world moved to things like Fiat currency. And that reason is if you have hard money, right, whether it's gold or Bitcoin, whether supply is generally fixed at the base layer, and then there's credit, because there's always credit, right?

People like to blame banks and be like, oh, factual reserve banking is whatever bad. That's you know, for as long as there's been people, there's been credit. In fact, the theory of the origins of money that I subscribed to, when I talked about in book is a credit theory of money. And the first people had credit, and then they invented money as a way, so they can pay their debts.

So as long as you have credit, you have a money supply that varies with the business cycle. And students of history would know that one of the reasons, since a lot of the world got off things like the gold standard is what would happen is that during boom times, the money supply would grow and grow and grow, because people are borrowing and lending and borrowing and lending. And then it will become very inflationary and then during the contraction, the money supply would collapse.

And then you would have deflation. We're already witnessing this with Bitcoin. Bitcoin does have credit Block5, right? Like, why is Block -- why was the company like, Black5 paying people interest to deposit their Bitcoins, because they were taking some percentage of them and lending them to other people there's also within B5 that takes place on Ethereum and another blockchain, but they are wrapped Bitcoin or Bitcoin derivative there that people use for credit. And we're already witnessing the swings of we had this inflationary cycle and now we have the deflationary cycle.

So that to me is, on the one hand, going to be an impediment to people just living off of Bitcoin. However, it's also a sign of maturation, because every mature currency ends up also having a credit system. And one of the reasons the dollar is the global reserve currency is because it has the deepest, biggest credit markets in the world.

Daniel Snyder: And it boosts productivity. So I've got one more question for you. You've been too gracious with your time. This comes from Fred, could you go back for a moment and clarify the difference between Bitcoin and Ethereum? Can they both be used as currency? Does the merger in September enhance Ethereum’s value or future value prospects? He says, thank you.

Omid Malekan: Good question, Fred. Yes, I think they will definitely co-exist. Here's what I think the future will look like. Bitcoin, I think, serves an important purpose as a sort of, like, backup emergency money. That -- whether you're an individual or corporation or even a government that eventually everybody will want to keep a little bit of their savings and money in Bitcoin, because it's the one currency that nobody can prevent anybody from using. And as the world becomes increasingly polarized and fractured, Bitcoin is, like, the Switzerland of money. Like, the one thing we can all still do is do business in Bitcoin if we have to. That's Bitcoin.

Ethereum, I think, becomes the primary settlement layer for other stuff that people want to build on blockchains. And most of those things will not happen on Layer 1 without getting into it, they'll happen on roll-ups and Layer 2s. As I document in the book, for good reasons, historically, financial systems tend to be hierarchical. Like, I use a credit card to buy coffee, JP Morgan and Citibank use the Federal Reserve to make payments for each other, and there are good reasons for why we don't all use the same exact infrastructure, I think blockchain moved in that direction, and we're going to have Layer 2s and Layer 3s. Ethereum has become enough of a standard that I think people will build these things on top of it.

Well, that means for the coin is Fred's right. For those who don't know based both on the merge and some changes that happened before. Not only is Ethereum now have less inflation than Bitcoin, it has this burn mechanism that at times like last week, Ethereum becomes deflationary, that the rate at which new coins are created is less than the rate at which existing coins are destroyed. And part of the reason people did this was because they said it's, you know, Bitcoin is sound money, but Ethereum is ultra sound money, I am not sure that those changes were a good idea.

There are reasons why you want certain currencies to be somewhat inflationary. However, I don't think the quantitative theory in our competition I think Bitcoin ultimately gets judged on whether it serves that rule of the backup currency. I think Ethereum gets judged on whether it's infrastructure that people build other applications on top of. And then ultimately, you also have all these Ethereum competitors, I don't think they're all going to succeed, but it will probably in the same way that we have, like, you know, we have iOS and Android. We'll probably have the Ethereum ecosystem and maybe one or two other ecosystems, that's too soon to tell from you which one they're going to be. But they would have to be materially different from Ethereum.

Daniel Snyder: Yes. Thank you for that, Omid. Actually, I have one more question that we have to ask you, because your book just reminds everybody, his newest book Rearchitecting Trust is out now, and he also has another book called The Story of The Blockchain a beginner's guide to the technology that nobody understands, you guys should definitely check that out. But because your book is called Rearchitecting Trust and because of everything happening, the trust, we want to build the trust. Where is the trust going from here? Are we still able to trust this right now with everything that's happening? Why do we put the trust?

Omid Malekan: Yes. Right, so why do we put that trust, right? That's a great question. I think that one less than that comes out of what happened with FTX and Block5 and all those things, which is for any enterprise, entity project, whatever. We have to ask ourselves, is it of the Crypto world or is it more of the traditional world? And the thing about, like, Block5 and FTX and Celsius, they're more of the traditional world, right? These are banks and exchanges in the traditional model. They just happen to deal with Crypto. That's a stark contrast to, like, for those that know about the world of decentralized finance and defi, and you have automated market makers like Uniswap or lending protocols like Huawei. Those are of the Crypto world.

The Crypto world, people say, is not regulated. To me, it's actually the most regulated financial system in the history of the world. It's just regulated by Code. Code is more reliable than people. So the debate there is how do we make the best Code? And there's still work to be done there. It’s already fairly trustworthy, but I think we need a bit more innovation on how to make the Code bulletproof. So we have less hacking than issues like that.

Coming back to the exchanges and lenders and everything that come from the more traditional model, which are necessary for various reasons we can't just get rid of them. I think the trust there will come from the same things that build trust in traditional markets, which are things like regulations. Now it doesn't make sense to regulate coinbase exactly as you do the New York Stock Exchange. So I really hope what we see are intelligent, bespoke regulation, that take advantage of the fact that by being built tangential to this blockchain in the Crypto world, in some ways, the coin bases of the world are easier to regulate than the New York Stock Exchange is over the world though.

Daniel Snyder: Amazing. Alright, Omid. Let's go ahead and leave it there. We thank you so much for taking the time today. On behalf of me and the entire audience, I mean, I learned a lot. I'm sure they learned a lot. Thank you so much for taking the time and answering their questions. And just one more time, Rearchitecting Trust, go read it. I mean, you learned about the history of the diner’s club card and how credit cards were started. This settlement process, he goes into the stock market, he goes into stones and coins, and currency. He gives you the full background and where we're going as well.

So Omid just wanted to ask you real quick. Do you have a Twitter? Do you -- where can people follow you if they want to reach out and talk to you. Where can we find you?

Omid Malekan: Yes. I'd love to hear from everybody. So I'm on Twitter, its @malekanoms. Then if you go to my website omidmalekan.com, you can see more about, I've written articles and various things. I'll probably be writing about it. I actually put up a blog post just a couple of days ago about what I think the takeaways are from this FTX thing. And I -- one last note, all of you, I'm lucky enough that this is, like, my fourth Crypto bear market. And well, I don't believe in giving investment advice.

In every bear market, a lot of people come out of wonder if the whole thing is going to go away. And that there's a lot of that going on today. But to me, you should make your own decision on whether that's true or not. You obviously know I've been blabbing here for an hour. I've written two books on it, so you know what I think. But I really would encourage you. The nice thing about the bear market is the noise and the hype settles down, so you have time to learn.

So, educate yourself, play around. If you're going to play around, do so with small amounts of money, so you don't mind making mistakes. And then make an informed decision, and I promise and then whatever the next bull market resumes, you will be head and shoulders above the competition.

Daniel Snyder: Amazing. Alright, thank you so much for joining us everyone. Have a great rest of the day and be safe out there with your investments and hopefully, we'll see you here soon, will happens with either regulation or anything else. Hopefully, it's nothing too crazy. But all right, everyone have a great rest of the week, and we'll see you next time.

