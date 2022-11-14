jetcityimage

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is a leading bank within the U.S. for commercial and retail customers. While technical analysis shows how currently stock prices rallying, there is an expected pullback on price. Fundamentals suggest conservative growth over the coming years, which will positively impact the JPM stock price. Also, certain JPM executives have been selling their employer's stock, indicating lower temporary pullbacks.

JPM Fundamentals are subdued

Growth

JPMorgan has had weak growth since 2017. However, it has been flat or even much weaker year-over-year between 2020 and 2021.

Unnamed: 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Period FY FY FY FY FY Revenue growth 0.035 0.102 0.061 0.033 0.018 Net income growth -0.012 0.329 0.122 -0.200 0.659 Click to enlarge

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Data

Simple moving average periods of 200 days are decent, considering many other extensive profile companies have been negative. However, a comparatively weaker 20-day SMA performance would be considered intermediate at best.

Unnamed: 0 Values SMA20 4.68% SMA50 12.93% SMA200 6.91% Click to enlarge

Source: FinViz

Enterprise

The enterprise level has been relatively conservative for this bank, where market cap growth has grown roughly 10% while stock performance has had some measurement of growth by nearly 25%.

Unnamed: 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Symbol JPM JPM JPM JPM JPM Stock price 115.110 104.410 135.890 128.670 146.610 Number of shares 3.552 B 3.396 B 3.221 B 3.082 B 3.022 B Market capitalization 408.825 B 354.618 B 437.770 B 396.612 B 442.982 B Add total debt 335.882 B 351.307 B 332.418 B 326.893 B 354.599 B Minus cash and cash equivalents 430.121 B 278.793 B 263.631 B 527.609 B 740.834 B Enterprise value 314.586 B 427.132 B 506.557 B 195.896 B 56.747 B Click to enlarge

Source: Financial Modelling Prep

Estimate

Over the next three years, JPMorgan has set a very conservative growth path of 20% with a predicted flat performance in its stock. Net profit appears to be in line consistently over this time. As a result, do not expect superior growth in JPMorgan's stock price.

YEARLY ESTIMATES 2022 2023 2024 2025 Revenue 128,780 140,212 143,174 150,482 Dividend 4.01 4.18 4.50 4.66 Dividend Yield (in %) 3.02 % 3.14 % 3.39 % 3.51 % EPS 11.50 12.82 13.66 14.70 P/E Ratio 11.55 10.36 9.72 9.04 EBIT 50,977 57,252 58,517 66,006 EBITDA - - - - Net Profit 34,873 38,114 39,735 41,657 Click to enlarge

Source: BusinessInsider.

Technical Analysis shows a coming pull after the quick rally

Fibonacci

One positive aspect of looking at this chart, the most recent stock price activity growth is shockingly strong. It is only a matter of time before confirmed entries can occur once the stock price crosses the trend line. However one can determine how fast the stock price grew last year, there's also a reason for how steep the decline was. As the current stock price does rise with a strong slope, one is likely to see this continue once it crosses the Fibonacci trendline.

fibnonacci jpm (custom platform)

MACD

MACD chart shows that the stock price of JPMorgan has remained stable, as one might think. However, as hinted in the RSI, one needs to moderate expectations if they want to accumulate stock with the understanding that there could be a quick pullback in price.

macd jpm (custom platform)

RSI

As there has been strong momentum in the stock price of JPMorgan, one needs to be concerned as it already has broken through the overbought market condition of the relative strength indicator. Therefore, one can expect quick pullbacks compared to other events like this in 2020.

rsi jpm (custom platform )

Prediction via AI

Monte Carlo

As high momentum builds in the stock price of JPMorgan, the predictive paths show the probability of stock price growth. This can also be shown in the normalized distribution, but price expectation for pullbacks is not revealed here.

montecarlo jpm (custom platform)

Regression

As one can see in this 30-day forecast in the red regression line, the momentum of the stock price for JPMorgan seems to moderate somewhat. This can be confirmed by those who will expect the pullback based on the current condition of the RSI.

regression jpm (custom platform )

Risk Shows Uncertain Future Growth Story

Price vs. Short Volume

Short trading volume has been somewhat stable over the years compared to the overall trading volume for JPMorgan. As a result, only a few investors anticipate the need to short or take advantage of it, while there might be an expectation for a pullback based on the RSI.

short jpm (custom platform)

Source: StockGrid.

Insider Stats

With the amount of confirmed selling by JPMorgan executives, they expect stock price pullback, so they start taking profit now while they can. Also, based on their forecasted guidance, it is no wonder they think the stock price may not have long-term momentum.

Unnamed: 0 X Filing Date Trading Date Ticker Insider Title Trade Type Price Quantity Owned Delta Own Value 0 nan 2022-11-14 16:22:49 2022-11-10 JPM Petno Douglas B CEO Commercial Banking S - Sale $135.01 -5,139 396,548 -1% -$693,831 1 nan 2022-11-14 16hope 2022-11-10 JPM Scher Peter Vice COB S - Sale $133.02 .-1,311 33,662 -4% -$174,392 2 nan 2022-10-27 17:00:50 2022-10-26 JPM Scher Peter Vice COB S - Sale $125.02 -1,310 34,973 -4% -$163,773 3 nan 2022-10-27 16:59:40 2022-10-26 JPM Petno Douglas B CEO Commercial Banking S - Sale $125.02 -5,139 403,197 -1% -$642,456 4 nan 2022-10-27 16:58:32 2022-10-26 JPM Leopold Robin Head of HR S - Sale $125.07 -2,000 39,547 -5% -$250,144 5 nan 2022-10-19 16:17:45 2022-10-18 JPM Petno Douglas B CEO Commercial Banking S - Sale $120.05 -5,140 408,336 -1% -$617,055 6 nan 2022-10-18 16:24:36 2022-10-17 JPM Erdoes Mary E. CEO Asset, Wealth Management S - Sale $115.77 -33,515 533,795 -6% -$3,880,135 Click to enlarge

Source: Open Insider.

Insider Activity

Date Shares Traded Shares Held Price Type Option Insider Trade 2022-09-29 311.00 50,469.59 104.5 Buy No Korablina Elena A 311.0 2022-09-29 311.00 4,872.66 104.5 Buy No Korablina Elena A 311.0 2022-09-29 299.04 6,155.79 104.5 Buy No Korina Elena A 299.04 2022-10-16 104,603.00 706,450.00 46.58 Buy No Korablina Elena A 104603.0 2022-10-16 81,793.00 624,657.00 115.67 Sell No Petno Douglas B -81793.0 2022-10-16 33,515.00 533,795.00 115.77 Sell No Erdoes Mary E. -33515.0 2022-10-17 5,140.00 253,150.00 120.05 Sell No Pinto Daniel E -5140.0 2022-10-24 881.00 19,892.00 nan Buy No Pinto Daniel E 881.0 2022-10-24 825.00 20,717.00 nan Buy No Rometty Virginia M 825.0 2022-10-24 499.00 20,218.00 122.08 Sell No NOVAKOVIC PHEBE N -499.0 2022-10-24 500.00 19,718.00 122.08 Sell No NEAL MICHAEL A -500.0 2022-10-25 1,310.00 34,973.00 125.02 Sell No BURKE STEPHEN B -1310.0 2022-10-25 5,139.00 248,011.00 125.02 Sell No HOBSON MELLODY L -5139.0 2022-10-25 2,000.00 19,031.00 125.07 Sell No FLYNN TIMOTHY PATRICK -2000.0 2022-11-08 176,091.00 695,675.00 nan Sell No HOBSON MELLODY L -176091.0 2022-11-09 1,311.00 33,662.00 133.02 Sell No FLYNN TIMOTHY PATRICK -1311.0 2022-11-09 5,139.00 242,872.00 135.01 Sell No BURKE STEPHEN B -5139.0 2022-11-13 1,510.00 241,362.00 nan Sell No Rometty Virginia M -1510.0 Click to enlarge

Source: Business Insider.

Sustainability

JPMorgan shows a sustainability rating of average performance but will need to be worked upon to show authentic leadership in its industry.

Unnamed: 0 Value Social score 16.18 Peer count 172 Governance score 11.73 Total esg 29.02 Highest controversy 3 ESG performance AVG_PERF Percentile 59.52 Environment score 1.11 Click to enlarge

Source: Yahoo Finance.

Recommendation

Based on the most recent stock performance, I agree on future growth over the next few months. This performance should continue over the years, but as said, expect moderate growth.

Interval RECOMMENDATION BUY SELL NEUTRAL One month NEUTRAL 10 7 9 One week BUY 13 3 10 One day BUY 11 5 10 Click to enlarge

Source: Trading View.

Price Target

Market analysts that have set price targets are for JPMorgan stock price. One positive aspect currently is how the stock price of JPMorgan has met the most recent market analyst target level.

target jpm (custom plafform)

Source: BusinessInsider.

Conclusion

As the stock price for JPMorgan has been relatively quick, as shown via the RSI, it is anticipated to have a temporary pullback. Over the long run for this bank, the stock price should continue to add a moderated level over the long run. Based on JPMorgan's projected revenue over the next few years, the stock price will likely be muted concerning the subdued expectation. Despite a potential long-term recession, it might be wise to accumulate this bank stock, as JPMorgan Chase & Co. has shown to be profitable in the challenging year of 2022.