Jennifer Warren profile picture
Jennifer Warren
5.34K Followers

  • The Dallas and Kansas City Fed's energy conference offered rich analysis about the oil and gas world, including energy transition dynamics.
  • Oil markets are characterized by higher prices, tight supplies, and volatility, as driven by geopolitics.
  • Capital allocation decisions will be meeting a high bar with higher interest rates, which impacts project choices.
  • The energy transition is going to move slower than expected, but more sober reflection will ultimately serve the economics of energy better, and therefore human welfare.
  • Policy can be help optimize or hinder future market developments. Humility in the approach and new thinking is recommended.
Planet shape panorama cityscape with light trail at dusk

Hiroshi Watanabe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Fed's energy conference offered information and analysis in one place that would be otherwise hard to obtain. Seeking Alpha's Michael Hopkins interviews Jennifer Warren about her attendance at the conference. She engaged with experts and executives at the conference, posing a number of questions to them. (Video link follows with commentary and analysis.)

Dallas and Kansas City Fed energy conference 2022

Michael Hopkins Interview Jennifer Warren about the Fed's conference findings (Jennifer Warren, Concept Elemental)

Video Interview: New Energy Landscape: Afterthoughts from the Fed's Energy Event in Houston, Nov 2022

The following is a quick trip around the video interview's content.

In oil markets:

We're in a new paradigm with producing and consuming nations. The U.S. is an energy powerhouse and policymakers play a role. The idea that: "We would like it to be one way, but really it's the other way," resonated for some participants.

A lack of spare capacity is a key factor in oil market tightness, resulting from underinvestment of the last many years, pandemic-effects, and geopolitical turbulence.

global oil markets

Changing oil paradigm (Transversal Consulting, Wald)

oil spare capacity

Oil spare capacity (Energy Intelligence, Rajendran)

oil market demand and supply

Oil market tightness (Energy Intelligence, Rajendran)

In natural gas...

Natural gas production grows. And LNG is a proxy for this. In the U.S., the Haynesville and Permian basins have picked up some of the slack in the market owing to Appalachia's takeaway capacity issues.

incremental gas production

Gas basins (Rystad, Allen)

In the Energy Transition and Low-Carbon Quests

Battery power was cited as a poster child for some of the challenges. Generally, commodity prices are high, also for minerals; and many of these markets are opaque with poor governance. It doesn't mean we don't try to effect change, but we need "humility" with our direction, a directly quoted thought.

Presented at Fed energy event

Investments needed for the energy transition (BloombergNEF, Sethia)

The decarbonization quest is a heavy lift. Net zero is a challenging idea and maybe not the best goal. Pathways to transition - rather than a hard and fast goal are thought to offer brighter prospects. We need the economy to stay intact while we look in a better direction. The range of investment needed to fund the transition as it is put forth in some camps would cost $2 - 6 trillion per annum for some number of decades.

Decarbonization from BloombergNEF

How much decarbonization is needed (BloombergNEF, Sethia)

The conference video is available until roughly December 9th.

The following stocks or funds were mentioned as examples and as reference points: (AMZA), (XOP), (NYSEARCA:XLE), (NYSEARCA:UNG), (USO), (SHEL), (XOM), (CVX),(NASDAQ:ICLN), (TELL), (COP), (JPM), (BHP), (PXE), (PXD), (EOG), (DVN), (OXY), (CRC),(BP), (OTCPK:EDRVF)

Global Energy Dynamics: Video Interview (Link)

We talk global energy

Interview with Jay Hatfield, AMZA (Jennifer Warren, Concept Elemental)

This article was written by

Jennifer Warren profile picture
Jennifer Warren
5.34K Followers
Jennifer's areas of expertise include energy trends —their economic and geopolitical implications—and resource sustainability issues. She considers her investment approach eclectic, drawing from a multidisciplinary pool of work. Other interests include the energy transition, the impact of shale oil and natural gas, climate change, green and efficient infrastructure, China, India, and the energy-water-resources nexus. Her work has been published in various academic, policy and business publications such as Far Eastern Economic Review, Economist Intelligence Unit’s Executive Briefing, Journal of Structured Finance, Lloyd's List, D CEO, Energy Trends Insider, Financial Sense, and many others. From Dec 2010 to April 2013, she was the CEO/President of a global affairs organization focused on cutting edge geopolitical and macroeconomic trends. She organized and moderated panels on global gas, energy security, energy infrastructure finance, and urban development. She has a master's degree from London School of Economics, and bachelor's in finance/marketing. She is principal of Concept Elemental, a strategic communications consultancy focusing on knowledge work, and includes over fifteen years of financial services industry work. She works with a top University, "translating" cutting edge research as well.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PXE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

