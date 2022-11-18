The Fed's energy conference offered information and analysis in one place that would be otherwise hard to obtain. Seeking Alpha's Michael Hopkins interviews Jennifer Warren about her attendance at the conference. She engaged with experts and executives at the conference, posing a number of questions to them. (Video link follows with commentary and analysis.)
Video Interview: New Energy Landscape: Afterthoughts from the Fed's Energy Event in Houston, Nov 2022
The following is a quick trip around the video interview's content.
We're in a new paradigm with producing and consuming nations. The U.S. is an energy powerhouse and policymakers play a role. The idea that: "We would like it to be one way, but really it's the other way," resonated for some participants.
A lack of spare capacity is a key factor in oil market tightness, resulting from underinvestment of the last many years, pandemic-effects, and geopolitical turbulence.
Natural gas production grows. And LNG is a proxy for this. In the U.S., the Haynesville and Permian basins have picked up some of the slack in the market owing to Appalachia's takeaway capacity issues.
Battery power was cited as a poster child for some of the challenges. Generally, commodity prices are high, also for minerals; and many of these markets are opaque with poor governance. It doesn't mean we don't try to effect change, but we need "humility" with our direction, a directly quoted thought.
The decarbonization quest is a heavy lift. Net zero is a challenging idea and maybe not the best goal. Pathways to transition - rather than a hard and fast goal are thought to offer brighter prospects. We need the economy to stay intact while we look in a better direction. The range of investment needed to fund the transition as it is put forth in some camps would cost $2 - 6 trillion per annum for some number of decades.
The conference video is available until roughly December 9th.
The following stocks or funds were mentioned as examples and as reference points: (AMZA), (XOP), (NYSEARCA:XLE), (NYSEARCA:UNG), (USO), (SHEL), (XOM), (CVX),(NASDAQ:ICLN), (TELL), (COP), (JPM), (BHP), (PXE), (PXD), (EOG), (DVN), (OXY), (CRC),(BP), (OTCPK:EDRVF)
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PXE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments