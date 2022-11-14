One important goal of any CEF that has a termination date is returning to its initial investors what they paid in, net of fees. Like the Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD), that meant $9.85. In my June’20 article, JEMD EM Debt CEF - One Year Later Update, my optimistic value was a $8 termination value, the pessimistic one $6; which is closer to what investors are going to see. That said, JEMD did rally from $7.12 at publication to brief period over $8 in the spring of 2021. Based on my analysis, at that point, I sold most, but not all, of my JEMD. The rest will be sold when the fund liquidates, banking on the recent rally to continue and to capture the current NAV discount, about -.3%.
The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide a high level of current income and to return the original $9.85 NAV (“Original NAV”) per common share on or about December 1, 2022 (“Termination Date”). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing at least 80% of its Managed Assets (as defined below) in emerging market debt securities. Such securities include a broad range of sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate debt securities. Benchmark: ICE BofA US High Yield TR USD
As of 11/11/22, JEMD list $94m in common assets, plus $26m in preferred assets. They showed a yield of 3.36% but as noted in the Termination documents, no further monthly payouts will occur. Fees currently are 157bps.
With the CEF liquidating over the next weeks, some of these bonds probably have been sold as this data is from the end of the 3rd quarter; others have matured. This was the sector allocation at that time.
JEMD was already 23.4% in "cash assets" by 9/30/22. The top issuers, comprising over 50% of the remaining assets, are shown next.
I marked "matured" if that asset will be by the 12/1/22 termination payment. These assets account for 36% of the portfolio. There are several bonds selling at or below $30; hopefully the market is deep enough for JEMD to sell these bonds without taking a big hit. That might be tricky for the one Ukrainian, Lebanese and Sri Lankan holdings, about 2% of the portfolio.
I included this even though no more payments are coming to give readers an idea of how payouts are effected as a liquidating fund moves to cash as it approaches termination.
JEMD, like most US fixed income funds, started its last downtrend when US and other countries entered the current period of high inflation and the fear, then reality, of rising interest rates. Initial investors who never sold will see an annualized loss of about 2.8%. About the only investors who might have exited at a gain were those who bought when the price bottom in late 2019; those in the month following the COVID crash; and those who invested after early July of 2022.
The most recent shrinking of the discount, as one might expect, was due to the NAV approaching the price, not the other way around, as the price has only climbed $.10 since the second closing announcement.
Emerging Market debt became more visible as interest rates in the Developed world drop to and even below zero. Using the Seeking Alpha Peers function, I came across numerous examples. With JEMD shutting down, investors still interested in this segment of the fixed income market have plenty of choices, though most of what I found were in the ETF space. Beyond that, there are at least five divisions in the EM debt arena, with some overlap potentially.
I found one example for each to include here. I also include JEMD and two US-focused bond ETFs for comparison purposes.
As the table shows, the EM yield advantage is mostly gone and all underperformed the two US-only funds over the past five years.
