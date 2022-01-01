By Lena Katsnelson, senior manager, fixed income and multi-asset product management
The roaring 20’s rolled in, but not in the way most of us had hoped for. The start of the decade brought a global pandemic, supply chain disruption, and geopolitical concerns. Inflationary headwinds, rising interest rates, and deglobalization have made for a trifecta that most investors have not experienced in their lifetimes-putting risk awareness at the top of everyone’s agenda. To navigate this unfamiliar environment, investors will require new indexing approaches and precise tools that support transparent, focused, and risk-cognizant strategies.
With the zeitgeist changing, it’s time for markets to look at fixed income through a new lens. FTSE Russell is pleased to introduce the FTSE Russell 3000 Fixed Income Index, a complement to our flagship Russell 3000 Index. The new index is an innovative benchmark tracking corporate debt issued by US public companies (and their domestic majority owned subsidiaries) that are members of the Russell 3000 – many of which have become household names.
The index focuses on US companies and emphasizes transparency of public reporting. By side-stepping the high-yield/investment grade bifurcation the index adds an element of ratings crossover and eliminates both confusion of ratings methodology differences and rating change turnover. As a result, compared to traditional approaches, the index has shorter duration and enhanced yield that is more robust in a rising rate environment.
The Russell 3000 Fixed Income Index covers issuers from members of the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 1000 Fixed Income Index and the Russell 2000 Fixed Income Index membership corresponds to equity sub-indices of the Russell 3000, where index construction offers issuer parity and methodological symmetry across the fixed income and equity indices.
The construction and sub-indexation mirrors equity counterpart positioning for cross-asset overlay strategies, allowing for the application of strategies such as sustainable investment integration. The availability of publicly reported financial data supports the implementation of parallel factor strategies on both sides of the market.
As accelerated deglobalization threatens to reverse a decade-long expansion of integration across markets, investors face headwinds from a confluence of risks. The market is witnessing divergence in central bank policies and geopolitical risks, to the point that the risk profile of USD dollar corporate debt may vary significantly based on the jurisdiction of the issuer – a new reality that was a low-risk factor in globally integrated markets.
For example, the USD debt of MMF Financial a financial firm, typically included in broad-based US bond indices, dropped from most IG indices when Russian markets stopped trading in 2022. Similarly, European banks, which often account for a significant portion of USD debt indexes, may now face much stronger inflationary pressures as well as a greater fall-out from the Ukraine/Russian conflict compared to their US counterparts.
On average, non-US companies account for 15%-20% of market value in USD corporate debt indexes, which is substantive. While there is no question that investors should consider holding the debt of non-US companies for a well-diversified portfolio, an argument can be made that today’s strategies need to be precise and intentional.
FTSE Russell 3000 Fixed Income paves the way for this precision in allocations, where rather than having exposure to international assets as an unintended by-product of USD investment grade asset strategy, investors can choose from a rolodex of international strategies to fulfil the allocation remit.
Traditional approaches to indexing corporate credit assign corporate bonds to investment grade and high-yield segments, implying a clear divide between the two. In practicality though, the domain is more of a continuum where investment grade or high-yield labelling is a function of which rating agencies are in the mix and how the rating hierarchy is applied.
For example, a combination of Fitch, S&P, and DBRS can produce a different result when compared to a combination of Moody’s, S&P and Fitch. The impact is especially meaningful in the crossover segment of bonds that straddle the investment grade and high-yield border and can end up in either bucket depending on the approach to the classification. At times of market volatility, bonds migrate across the border creating rating change-related turnover. This can also put downward pricing pressure on downgraded bonds, as it can mandate force selling at inopportune times and hurt returns.
Democratization of rating agency platforms, corresponding growth in providers, and methodological differentiation have resulted in parallel growth in the crossover segment. Over the last 10 years, the “BBB/BB” rated segment increased from 40% to 54% of the market (by market value) inviting an examination of investment grade /high-yield bifurcation and alternative approaches.
The FTSE Russell 3000 Fixed Income Index offers an elegant way to reduce digitization-induced turnover and harvest rising star and falling angel strategies while keeping return volatility comparable to traditional investment grade benchmarks.
Over the past decade, the Russell 3000 Fixed Income and Russell 1000 Fixed Income indices have outperformed the traditional USBIG Corp benchmark by 3.36% and 3.48% respectively, with corresponding reduction in return volatility from 5.81% to 5.76% and 5.77%.
While equity and fixed income indices often exist in parallel universes, FTSE Russell recognizes that both asset classes comprise investors’ portfolios, with a growing demand to implement investment themes and measure risk at the total portfolio level. Despite the popularity of multi-asset strategies, there isn’t an easily available tool to look at equity and fixed income through the same lens.
The FTSE Russell 3000 Fixed Income Index is well positioned to support an active 60/40 remit and broader multi-asset strategies by delivering consistency in governance, methodology, classifications, and data across asset classes. As demonstrated below, shared constituency and industry classification across the FTSE Russell 3000 Fixed Income and FTSE Russell 3000 indices is a unique and valuable feature to target rotation strategies without undesirable overlap across asset categories.
The combination of the two indices can also introduce a holistic approach to portfolio construction and give investors the ability to measure risk allocations using similar parameters across the portfolio. Finally, consistency across the indices can make for a powerful deployment tool for overlay strategies-enabling investors to extend investment philosophy and themes deployed in equities, to fixed income for a total portfolio advantage.
|
